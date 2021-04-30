Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of home building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Lennar in the community. Graycliff features three two-story, single-family detached homes from 2,634 square feet to 3,214 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s. (Lennar)

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Westcott by Lennar offers three two-story, single-family detached homes that range from 1,834 square feet to 2,099 square feet. Westcott homes offer three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths, and each includes a two-car garage. Homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

Graycliff by Lennar offers three two-story, single-family detached homes from 2,634 square feet to 3,214 square feet. They offer four bedrooms, three baths and two- or three-car garages. Graycliff homes are priced from the high $600,000s.

Homes in both neighborhoods come standard with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package, which takes the hassle out of homebuying by offering a range of features in the price, including design, connectivity, efficiency and safety features.

Situated on elevated topography along the community’s western edge, Stonebridge is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The village spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements such as architecture, landscape, walls and color.

At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park that will be completed this spring. It includes lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions.

Other nearby community parks include The Vistas, The Paseos and Fox Hill Park. Nearby community centers include The Vistas Pool and Community Center.

The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-12. Other nearby schools include Givens and Vassiliadis Elementary Schools, Rogich Middle School, Palo Verde High School and West Tech Career Academy.

In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community, will soon connect to the Red Rock area. As part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project, the 5.5-mile section will start near Sky Vista Drive and link directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Construction on the new trail will begin this year with completion targeted for 2022.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge’s built-in natural beauty, with its elevation, delivers breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley from many vantage points.

“Location, coupled with the range of quality homes by premier national homebuilders, makes Stonebridge a must-see village for anyone in the market for a new home,” she said.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 130 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in several styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.