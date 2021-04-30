90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
New Homes

Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin

Provided Content
April 30, 2021 - 12:27 pm
 
Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Len ...
Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Lennar in the community. Graycliff features three two-story, single-family detached homes from 2,634 square feet to 3,214 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s. (Lennar)

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Westcott by Lennar offers three two-story, single-family detached homes that range from 1,834 square feet to 2,099 square feet. Westcott homes offer three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths, and each includes a two-car garage. Homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

Graycliff by Lennar offers three two-story, single-family detached homes from 2,634 square feet to 3,214 square feet. They offer four bedrooms, three baths and two- or three-car garages. Graycliff homes are priced from the high $600,000s.

Homes in both neighborhoods come standard with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package, which takes the hassle out of homebuying by offering a range of features in the price, including design, connectivity, efficiency and safety features.

Situated on elevated topography along the community’s western edge, Stonebridge is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The village spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements such as architecture, landscape, walls and color.

At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park that will be completed this spring. It includes lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions.

Other nearby community parks include The Vistas, The Paseos and Fox Hill Park. Nearby community centers include The Vistas Pool and Community Center.

The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-12. Other nearby schools include Givens and Vassiliadis Elementary Schools, Rogich Middle School, Palo Verde High School and West Tech Career Academy.

In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community, will soon connect to the Red Rock area. As part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project, the 5.5-mile section will start near Sky Vista Drive and link directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Construction on the new trail will begin this year with completion targeted for 2022.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge’s built-in natural beauty, with its elevation, delivers breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley from many vantage points.

“Location, coupled with the range of quality homes by premier national homebuilders, makes Stonebridge a must-see village for anyone in the market for a new home,” she said.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 130 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in several styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
4
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
5
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga ...
Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez plan to start their family in their new home in Cadence, a maste ...
Commuting couple finds community at Cadence
Provided Content

“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli Gonzalez said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases 13 single-level living town home floor plans ranging from 1,776 ...
Trilogy in Summerlin releases homesites
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin just released a new phase of homesites. Some of these homesites will be along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip. Homebuyers interested in one of these newly released homesites should act quickly, as there are only a limited number available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

A team of about 40 UNLV architecture and engineering students won third place in the Department ...
UNLV places third in Solar Decathlon Build Challenge
By Stan Hanel RJNewHomes.Vegas

A team of students and faculty from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas competed against eight other international university teams during a Solar Decathlon Build Challenge from April 16-18.

The Watermark has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. (The W ...
The Watermark to open in downtown Henderson
Provided Content

The Watermark, Henderson’s newest mixed-use project, has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group is developing the property in partnership with Sixty West, a Missouri-based company that specializes in historical redevelopment and opportunity zone strategies, and general contractor Gillett Construction LLC.

Ascent by KB Home is one of three neighborhoods by the homebuilder offered in Summerlin. Homes ...
KB debuts 16 new floor plans in Summerlin
Provided Content

KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has long used low water-use plants in common area landscaping, includin ...
Summerlin develops with environment in mind
Provided Content

While April is Earth Month, Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round. The community, which spans 22,500 acres, has long recognized its obligation as a steward of the land and has incorporated many design innovations throughout its three decades of development to ensure Summerlin continues to take shape true to its original vision while respecting the environment and conserving precious resources.

Rick Piette, owner
It’s more affordable and more difficult to get mortgage
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeownership in America has historically been the single best way to build wealth. New work-from-home policies mean buyers have more flexibility to choose where they want to live. And with mortgage rates at near record lows, it would seem like an ideal time to consider a home purchase. However, while it may be more affordable to get a mortgage now, it’s also become increasingly more difficult to actually get approved for one.