Pulte to hold grand opening for Hayford Collection Aug. 7

Building off of an active real estate market and strong sales at all of its Las Vegas-area communities, leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder, Pulte Homes, has announce the grand opening of four, professionally decorated model homes at the Hayford Collection, a gated neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas, complete with its own private pocket park, and just an easy drive from great local retail, dining and recreation opportunities.

At 4,820-plus square feet, the five-bedroom Shelby plan impresses with a variety of places to gather and entertain. (Pulte Homes)

The Hayford Collection features four, one-, two- and three-story floor plans ranging from 2,180-plus square feet to 4,820-plus square feet with three to six bedrooms, two to 5½ baths, two- to three-car garages, dens, flex rooms, luxurious owner’s baths, modern kitchens, a variety of suite options and ample storage throughout. The two-story plans feature both a flex room and a game room. Both plans offer walk-in pantries and family-sized kitchen islands. With a host of options, the Hayford Collection is attracting growing families, looking for thoughtful home designs, great schools and convenient access to all that the greater Las Vegas area has to offer.

At the Hayford Collection, homeowners won’t have to decide between a good commute and a great neighborhood, as the Hayford Collection is convenient to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway for easy access to greater Las Vegas. The area is home to a wide variety of beautiful parks and open space, and has completed approximately 50 miles of multiuse and eight miles of equestrian trails. Abundant shopping is convenient to Hayford Collection, including The Shops at Summerlin, with more than 125 shops and restaurants (17 miles) and Town Square (7 miles), with premiere retail, dining, entertainment and public parks.

The Hayford Collection is within the highly rated Clark County School District — the nation’s fifth-largest school district, offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including Magnet Schools, Career and Technical Academies and Advanced Placement programs.

Pulte Homes are designed with solutions for today’s challenges and are designed with unique features to help make life easier for homeowners. They’re built with innovative work-from-home spaces, and dedicated home offices with enhanced Wi-Fi, so working from home can be much more productive. Storage spaces are thoughtfully placed exactly where they are needed to maximize every inch of the home.

Flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces allow homeowners to continue doing the things that bring joy, and better online schooling is made possible with dedicated learning areas where kids can focus and get to work.

Pulte Homes are best known for their Life Tested features, the Energy Advantage program and for their quality of construction, known better as Pulte Build Quality — a collaborative building experience that keeps homebuyers informed during and after the building process. Pulte Homes boast many energy-saving features, including tankless water heaters, 15 SEER air-conditioning systems and conditioned attics.

Additionally, jump ducts and transfer grills are designed to help balance air pressure between rooms, helping to maintain an even temperature and maximum comfort throughout the house.

Pulte’s rigorous construction methods include stringent standards and a high level of craftsmanship, designed to ensure that Pulte Homes will be built with precision and delivered as promised. Standing behind its product, the company also offers a limited 10-year structural warranty and five-year protection against leaks for every home it builds.

For over 70 years, Pulte has built homes with the homeowner in mind. The things that are important to homebuyers are Pulte’s central focus, and include a solid foundation of quality construction and a simplified buying experience. With insightful Life Tested design features and easy personalization options, everyday moments are more enjoyable in a new Pulte Home.

An indoor haven, an outdoor oasis. A classroom, an office. A play room, a nap room. Everyone defines home a little differently. At the Hayford Collection, as in all Pulte communities, homeowners can do more, because Pulte Homes has built-in all the ways to get more out of life. That’s More Life Built In.

The Hayford Collection is open daily, and walk-in customers are welcome. For directions or more information, visit pulte.com/HayfordCollection, or call the sales office at 702-333-2192. Details of the Pulte homebuying experience, as well as information on all of the Las Vegas-area new home communities can be found at Pulte.com/LasVegas.