REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Las Vegas Realtors announce 2021 officers

Las Vegas Realtors announced the results of the association’s annual election of officers and board members, with longtime local Realtor Aldo Martinez serving as its 2021 president and Brandon Roberts serving as 2021 president-elect.

LVR members voted from Sept. 21-23, electing the following officers and directors to lead Southern Nevada’s largest professional association in 2021:

■ President: Martinez

■ President-elect: Roberts (will serve as LVR president in 2022)

■ Vice president: Jillian Batchelor

■ Treasurer: Yared Rivera

Directors:

■ Christina Chipman

■ Stephanie Grant

■ Randy Hatada

■ Shane Nguyen

Officers and directors not up for re-election who will continue to serve on the board:

■ Immediate Past President Tom Blanchard

■ CEO Wendy DiVecchio

■ Lee Barrett

■ Shawn Cunningham

■ George Kypreos

■ Shanta Patton

■ Merri Perry

Las Vegas Realtors, formerly known as GLVAR, was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

Downtown Summerlin to hold Halloween events

Downtown Summerlin plans to host a family-friendly, monthlong series of virtual events and activations to celebrate the fall season and Halloween. Called #DTSHalloweenSPIRIT and presented by Spirit Halloween, virtual activities will run through Oct. 31.

The weekly activities include a pumpkin fest scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving and decorating, Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest, top Halloween home décor and best costumes.

Guests can follow Downtown Summerlin’s social media channels — Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — for a new, family-friendly activity each week and a chance to win one of many “spooktacular” prizes.

For more on Downtown Summerlin, visit summerlin.com or call the concierge at 702-832-1055.

Downtown Summerlin is part of a planned urban center, serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. It includes retail, entertainment, office, hotel and multifamily residential elements, all designed to create a vibrant, walkable urban core within the award-winning 22,500-acre Summerlin master planned community.

Downtown Summerlin totals nearly 400 acres and features more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares and dynamic storefronts.

Downtown Summerlin is home to City National Arena, practice facility for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity minor league baseball stadium. Downtown Summerlin boasts two Class-A office towers that encompass a combined 380,000 square feet.

With Downtown Summerlin’s two luxury multifamily developments, Constellation and Tanager, more than 4,000 attached residences are planned at Downtown Summerlin to create a high-density urban residential community comprised of apartments, condominiums, lofts and brownstones.

CAMCO executive named Educator of the Year

The Community Associations Institute Annual Volunteer Awards named Cyndi Koester of Las Vegas-based Complete Association Management Company Educator of the Year.

Educator of the Year recognizes an individual who has excelled in elevating the quality of CAI’s education programs by developing, teaching or leading a significant national course.

She was commended by CAI for demonstrating “exceptional leadership to advance community association living.” She is part of the CAI Education Committee for Nevada and California and a longtime national faculty member.

She is a member of CAI’s Nevada Chapter and has served on the board of directors at three CAI chapters: San Diego, Greater Inland Empire and Coachella Valley.

Koester has been a CAI instructor since 2005, teaching courses to managers, board members and business partners.

Currently a CAMCO division director, Koester joined the company in 2018 as a community manager after relocating to Las Vegas from California.

With more than 40 years of experience in the homeowners association industry, she was promoted to regional director within a short amount of time.

“I love what I do,” Koester said. “There is nothing like that moment when a manager says, ‘I got it.’ I look at all of the managers I work with as my children. I get to know them personally, but I also keep it business.”

Koester has taken on a leadership role during the pandemic, both in her daily work and with virtual training programs. “My career goals are about watching others succeed,” she said. “I cherish every person I have met through this industry.”

As a division director for CAMCO, Koester oversees portfolio managers’ and administrative assistants’ duties, ensuring all portfolio clients are being maintained and customer satisfaction is upheld within all communities.

She began her career in the HOA industry as a receptionist, going on to become an assistant controller and a manager. Koester ran a management company in Orange County, California, and has experience in a trade organization certifying managers, and she worked in HOA banking for 12 years.

An active CAI member for 37 years, Koester holds multiple CAI certifications, including Professional Community Association Manager, the highest manager certification.

The Community Associations Institute is the leading international authority on community association governance, management and education. The Annual Volunteer Awards are the highest honors given by CAI, with the annual ceremony held each spring with the CAI Annual Conference &Exposition: Community NOW. This year’s conference was canceled because of COVID-19.

For more information on CAI, visit caionline.org.

The Complete Association Management Company is a full-service management company providing management services to the HOA industry in communities throughout Nevada.

For more information on CAMCO or its leadership team, visit camconevada.com.

Colliers International hires local property manager

Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

Mount has several years of experience in property management where she developed an elevated skill set in establishing and maintaining lasting client relationships to ensure tenant retention and satisfaction.

Throughout her career, Mount has served a wide variety of ownership structures from institutional clients, such as LNR Partners and Zurich, to small-business owners who relied on Mount’s expertise in managing their assets.

Mount began her career at Walker Asset Management Realty in 2013 and later accepted a position with Property Management by Newmark Knight Frank, where she became assistant property manager.