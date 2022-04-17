REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 17

John Cannito, president and CEO at The PENTA Building Group, speaks at a Safety Kick-off event in March. (The PENTA Building Group)

Robyn Yates-Gajjar

The new Tom Weiskopf-designed Black Desert Resort Golf Course will open this fall in Ivins, Utah, a suburb of St. George. (Black Desert Resort Golf Course)

Travis Holden

Summerlin Student Farmers Market set for April 22

The Student Farmers Market returns to Downtown Summerlin on Earth Day, April 22. Organized by Green Our Planet, a local nonprofit that helps schools nationwide to plant and operate indoor and outdoor gardens, the market is presented in partnership with Bank of Nevada and Clark County School District.

It will feature produce from gardens at 50-plus schools throughout CCSD. More than 500 student farmers will be on hand to sell their produce to the public with all proceeds going directly to participating school garden programs.

According to Ciara Byrne, founder &co-CEO, Green Our Planet, school gardens provide hands-on STEM learning in an exciting way, helping students to learn about nutrition, science, conservation and math. The Student Farmers Market provides yet another opportunity for students to learn about business and finance in preparation for their real-world experience running their own business by pricing their produce and selling it at the market.

“The Howard Hughes Corp. is a longtime partner of Green Our Planet that has helped to fund school gardens at several Summerlin schools, including special pollinator gardens that support bees, butterflies and ladybugs,” Byrne said. “The Student Farmers Market is another demonstration of our partnership, and we invite the entire community to come out and support our student farmers.”

The event will be held April 22 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Downtown Summerlin under the Pavilion

Green Our Planet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects students to the wonders of the universe through indoor and outdoor school gardens. Green Our Planet’s garden programming increases academic performance, heightens environmental conscientiousness, and fosters healthy eating habits in students nationwide while alleviating food deserts where fresh produce is inaccessible. For more information or to apply for a garden, visit GreenOurPlanet.org.

^

The PENTA Building Group champions safety

The PENTA Building Group embarked on a multicity safety tour, hosting four major events that united more than 1,000 construction industry professionals. At its 15th annual Safety Kick-off, the commercial contractor held assemblies and educational seminars, which aimed to ensure safety remains top-of-mind for those in the construction industry, including its employees, subcontractors and partners.

Spanning several weeks and concluding in March, PENTA made stops at baseball stadiums in Las Vegas; San Bernardino and Anaheim, California; and Phoenix to gather industry professionals and deliver its key message of job site safety prioritization in markets where it operates.

Each event included safety expos where industry vendors featured various safety equipment; the unveiling of PENTA’s 2022 safety campaign; an award ceremony honoring individuals and companies with exemplary dedication to safety; and inspiring speeches from PENTA’s executives and safety director.

“Opportunities for trips, falls and other hazards exist on any construction site. It’s of vital importance to our company and the building industry as a whole that every person who steps on a job site leaves in the same condition they arrived in,” said John Cannito, president and CEO at The PENTA Building Group. “We, as a company, have made safety our top priority and consider these annual meetings instrumental to instilling a culture of safety for our staff, partners and peers industrywide.”

In addition to its annual Safety Kick-Off event, PENTA’s commitment to safety is channeled through a comprehensive companywide approach that encompasses quarterly safety-stand down events and continuous safety monitoring on job sites, as well as a strong emphasis on recording, analyzing and sharing data in order to improve safety protocols internally and externally using its network connections with leading industry organizations.

For more information about The PENTA Building Group, visit pentabldggroup.com.

The PENTA Building Group is a nationally recognized commercial contractor with offices in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada. As a general contractor, construction manager, and design-build partner, the company partners with every member of the development, design and construction team to build a variety of projects ranging in size and scope.

^

Move 4 Less honors teachers

​​Most people have a favorite teacher, one who makes learning fun, helps with homework, serves as a sounding board or is just there with a smile. With national Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated in the beginning of May, Move 4 Less is providing a way to recognize a current local teacher who makes you smile. The teacher who receives the most nominations will win a special Teacher Appreciation Week basket filled with various goodies and a $1,500 Visa card.

To nominate your favorite teacher, visit move4lessnevada.com/teacher-appreciation. Fill out the form with basic information about the teacher and answer: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” Only one entry per person is allowed.

The teacher who receives the most nominations will be declared the winner and be notified during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, to receive the prize. Nominations are due by midnight April 22.

“We understand the important role teachers play in educating our children and wanted to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment,” said Move 4 Less co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez. “The past couple of years have put even more stress on an already challenging job; but through it all, teachers have kept moving forward and doing it with a smile for their students. They are our heroes, and our teacher appreciation award is just a small way to honor them.”

^

Corcoran Global Living names regional president

Robyn Yates-Gajjar has been named president of Corcoran Global Living’s Nevada and California Sierra Regions. Yates-Gajjar joined Corcoran Global Living when the firm initially entered the Las Vegas market last year. Formerly with Windermere Prestige Properties, she has been in the business for more than 26 years.

She served as the 2013 treasurer for the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. She has served the real estate community as a board of director for the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (which is now Las Vegas Realtors) as well as serving as a regional, state and national director for the National Association of Realtors. In addition, she serves on the Professional Standards Committee and Quality of Life Committee. All are elected positions.

Yates-Gajjar will oversee 13 offices from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe and all of Nevada market territories with approximately 300 sales associates, and their development within the firm. She also will play an integral part in CGL’s further growth and expansion in the region. As a top luxury broker, she will lead the team in providing exceptional service to all their clients as well as growing their market share.

^

LUXUS Design Build appoints project manager

LUXUS Design Build, an award-winning full-service residential and custom home contracting firm, has appointed industry expert Travis Holden as the company’s project manager.

“Travis is a perfect addition to our team and a master of his trade,” said Michael Gardner, owner and founder of LUXUS Design Build. “His extensive background in civil engineering, architecture, design and construction are just a bonus to his unparalleled work ethic and the value he brings to our clientele.”

Since building his first home by himself at just 20 years old, Holden’s subsequent 16-year career has revolved around the architecture, construction and engineering industry. His skill set was solely developed through hands-on learning and field experience, allowing him to perfect his craft and organically evolve.

Holden’s role with the firm includes overseeing day-to-day operations, managing contracting and bidding, managing job sites and assisting with billing and finances. Holden joins the team from his role as a project manager and partner of a local architectural studio for 14 years.

“Joining the LUXUS Design Build team perfectly aligned with my professional and personal values, specifically because of the emphasis they place on quality over quantity,” Holden said. “The entire team is genuinely passionate about the craftsmanship of every project and always caters to the minute details, which is a rare find.”

With his new title, Holden plans to help develop the company’s construction division to ensure it is equipped to build all the company’s original designs and transition to in-house building only.

Holden’s current projects include the 2023 The New American Home, a custom high-performance home as part of the National Association of Home Builders’ annual home build project.

LUXUS Design Build is a residential and custom home contracting firm. Founded by Gardner, LUXUS offers an innovative and integrated approach to custom building by providing all-in-one design-build services.

LUXUS Design Build’s first project was the 2019 New American Remodel Home near downtown Las Vegas, which debuted as the official show home for the International Builders’ Show 2019.

^

Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course opens in Utah

The new Tom Weiskopf-designed Black Desert Resort Golf Course will open this fall in Ivins, Utah, a suburb of St. George. Set amid ancient black lava fields, the 18-hole resort/daily-fee facility is currently in the final phase of construction, with grassing underway. Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, will manage the golf operations, golf course agronomy, food and beverage, and marketing for the golf facility, the centerpiece of the 600-acre resort community. Tee times for daily-fee guests will begin to be made available by mid-summer 2022.

Weiskopf, the designer/co-designer of 70-plus courses around the world, and architect Phil Smith have designed the par-72 Black Desert Resort Golf Course with playability in mind, with most fairways 70 to 100 yards wide. The property’s distinct black lava rock, called basalt, originated as lava that intermittently flowed from small local volcanoes approximately 2.3 million to 20,000 years ago. No stranger to working in an ancient lava landscape, Weiskopf also designed the award-winning Ke‘olu Golf Course at Hualalai Resort on the island of Hawaii, which is set in the dramatic lava fields of Ka’upulehu.

“Black Desert Resort is located at the convergence of three unique landscapes — jet-black lava beds, towering red rock cliffs of Zion National Park, and Utah’s beautiful Mohave Desert,” said Jared Lucero, Reef Capital CEO. “The emerald fairways and greens laced among the lava fields are set against the red rock backdrop, making for an awe-inspiring golf setting.”

Reef Capital Partners is developing Black Desert Resort. Upon build-out, the property will offer 150 hotel rooms; 1,050 residences; miles of nearby trails; a wellness spa; and 46,160 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The property will also feature 32 single-family estate lots and approximately 214,000 square feet of commercial space, with the amenities of the resort center available for full-time residents. The golf course will serve as the home course for the Dixie State University golf teams.