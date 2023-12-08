REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 9

The National Apartment Association has announced Ovation Property Management’s Phyllis Garcia as the 2023 Malcolm N. Bennett Advocate of the Year award winner.

The National Apartment Association has announced Ovation Property Management’s Phyllis Garcia as the 2023 Malcolm N. Bennett Advocate of the Year award winner. Garcia was recognized at NAA’s annual Assembly of Delegates, held in San Diego last month.

Garcia has more than 30 years of experience as a rental housing professional, serving for years as a regional portfolio and property manager in Dallas and Las Vegas. She is Ovation Property Management’s director of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and Compliance. An active member of the Nevada State Apartment Association, Garcia is a leader in the advocacy space and serves as the organization’s NAA Political Action Committee (NAAPAC) ambassador.

Each fall, NAA recognizes the U.S. rental housing industry’s top grassroots advocate. This award, named after former recipient and tireless advocate Malcolm N. Bennett, is one of NAA’s most prestigious and recognizes outstanding voluntary contributions to industry advocacy at the local, state and national levels.

“In a year when advocacy has been more important for our industry than ever before, Phyllis’ steadfast dedication has truly made a difference,” said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. “Her industry peers made clear that Phyllis is a leader in advocacy, always the first to answer the call to advocate and always encouraging others to help make a difference for rental housing. Thanks to her important leadership advocating on behalf of NAA and the Nevada State Apartment Association, lawmakers at all levels of government have heard — and will continue to hear — the voice of the rental housing industry.”

Jameson Group joins Virtue Luxury Real Estate

Virtue Luxury Real Estate announced the addition of Genesis Jameson and The Jameson Group as its newest independent agents.

“At Virtue, I want to deliver a high level of customer service,” said Darin Marques, the founder of Virtue Luxury Real Estate. “And that is Genesis. She is about helping her clients, so she is a welcome addition to our group.”

Jameson, a 22-year veteran in the industry, brings experience in all real estate transactions, including a specific niche in divorce case transactions. She recently earned her certification as a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE), allowing her to specialize in divorce cases and listings within family law.

Jameson assists litigants and attorneys with title reports, market analysis reports, lien searches and mortgage information. Accountable to the CDRE code of ethics, she is held to higher standards beyond the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics when dealing with clients, pledging neutrality, confidentiality between parties and the public, no buyer representation and remaining at arm’s length.

“Genesis has the right attitude and personality for handling difficult transactions,” Marques said. “She’s caring and giving, which lends itself to that specialty, and by being a CDRE specialist, it makes Virtue even more well-rounded.”

Jameson earned her accreditation through the Ilumni Institute, a nationwide, 12-week virtual training program taught by family law attorneys, certified mortgage professionals, judicial staff and real estate professionals. Only 10 percent of Realtors are accepted into the program; less than 1 percent nationwide earn a CDRE credential. The CDRE credential sets Jameson apart from other listing agents in the market. Only 5 out of 16,000 active agents in Las Vegas/Henderson earned a CDRE. Upon completing the 12-month Alumni Master Club, she will be one of four agents in the market.

Before joining Virtue, Jameson spent 16½ years at Coldwell Banker and five years at Keller Williams. She has a proven track record as a leader in the market, averaging over 45 transactions annually. She received The House of Excellence Award and was voted one of the Top 25 Women in Real Estate by the Women’s Council of Realtors. In 2021, the Jameson Group earned the top residential closing and No. 3 producing group at her brokerage.

Alston names assistant superintendent

Alston Construction named Walt Tucker as assistant superintendent for its Las Vegas office.

With over 10 years of experience, Tucker most recently worked with a construction company where he served as an assistant superintendent and carpenter. He has specialized construction experience in a variety of building types, including industrial, office and commercial projects.

In his new role, Tucker will be responsible for assisting the site superintendent ensuring the successful completion of projects through the overall management of all field forces and job site coordination and communication. Tucker will be responsible for working with the project team to provide guidance on the constructibility of systems and input on scheduling and efficiency.

Alston Construction is an established general contractor and has been building since 1986. From industrial buildings to distribution centers to offices to retail stores and showrooms, Alston builds projects of any type and scale.