Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out

May 21, 2021 - 2:23 pm
 
The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offering up to 1,800 square feet of living space, the home features an owner’s suite upstairs that has a unique balcony. (Richmond American Homes)
The Lantana model in the Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence includes a loft with plenty of space for a home office or conversion to a fourth bedroom. (Richmond American Homes)

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Verismo, Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square feet and up to four bedrooms. Now, with less than 10 lots remaining, the neighborhood has been popular among homebuyers in search of their dream home, offering sought-after amenities including open floor plans, customizable options and deluxe upgrades.

Homes in Verismo start in the upper $300,000s.

The Lantana model in the Verismo neighborhood features an open main floor with a large great room, perfect for lazy Saturdays or entertaining guests. A large owner’s suite offers a cozy space for relaxation and achieving the best night’s sleep. The model also includes a loft with plenty of space for a home office or conversion to a fourth bedroom.

Another home in the Verismo neighborhood is the Boxwood model. Offering up to 1,800 square feet of living space, the home features a gourmet kitchen fit for an amateur chef or seasoned professional with stainless steel appliances and a large island.

The owner’s suite upstairs features a unique balcony, perfect for watching sunsets and soaking in views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Other models in Verismo include the Oleander, Juniper and Alder. Additional details on these models, including size and floor plans, can be found at cadencenv.com.

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s portfolio of builders, offering ranch-style and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities. Additional builders at Cadence include StoryBook Homes, Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, Woodside Homes and American Homes 4 Rent. New builders to the community will begin selling later this year, including Century Communities and D.R. Horton.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and free Wi-Fi. The space also includes trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountain Loop traild. The 5-acre Adventure Playground has activities for children of all ages, as well as those who are young at heart. And don’t forget about furry friends, because Spot can join in on the fun at Dakota Dog Park.

Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Construction also has begun on the 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, which is slated to open this fall.

Cadence is home to nearly 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

