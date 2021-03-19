Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest raises more than $3,000 for homeless vets

With fitness, health and safety in mind, Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest 2021 was an exciting day as 150 residents ranging from novices to trailblazers to those just seeking a stroll with family, pets and friends enjoyed a day of racing and socially distanced, fitness-focused fun at Skye Canyon Park.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest 2021 raised more than $3,000 for the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable organization providing financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada. (Exceed Photography Group)

Through Skye Serves — the community’s philanthropic outreach program — 100 percent of proceeds from race registration totaling more than $3,000 was raised and will directly benefit the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable organization providing financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada.

Under the umbrella of the Olympia Cos. SH Charitable Foundation, Skye Serves empowers residents to support and serve through events and efforts benefiting the greater Las Vegas area.

Part of Skye Canyon’s ongoing Thrive@Skye program and planned in accordance with safety directives, the day began with the presentation of the colors by UNLV Air Force ROTC, Detachment 004 Honor Guard, followed by star of the longest-running musical theater comedy show in Las Vegas history, “Menopause the Musical,” Vita Corimbi Drew, sang the national anthem. Representatives from the new Club Pilates in Skye Marketplace then warmed up the runners before the racers took off on the designated route.

Congratulations to 8K top finishers Jonah Hapiuk, Michael Salay, Araceli Vazquez and to 5K top racers Andrew Riffel, Alejandro Gallegos and Brian Peng.

The wellness celebration continued after the races with socially distanced yoga and guided meditation by Sound Off. Music filled the airs as the DJ kept the energy right and food trucks including Street Kings and Aspire Coffee House were on hand for those needing a bite to eat or drink.