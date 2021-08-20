96°F
Summerlin awards college scholarships

Sponsored Content
August 20, 2021 - 3:03 pm
 
Four Summerlin high school graduates are 2021 recipients of the Summerlin Children’s Forum sc ...
Four Summerlin high school graduates are 2021 recipients of the Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship. From left, Jaiden Reddy, a graduate of Clark High School is heading to Stanford University; Priya Raju, a graduate of Palo Verde High School is heading to Wilkes Honors College; Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Association; Andrea DeLisa, a graduate of Palo Verde High School will attend George Washington University; Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience, Summerlin/Downtown Summerlin; and Ethan Ophir, a graduate of West Career and Technical Academy, will also attend George Washington University. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Since 1997, the Summerlin Children’s Forum has funded scholarships, enrichment grants and special educational programs totaling more than $650,000. The annual scholarship program is open to all graduating high school seniors who reside in Summerlin, regardless of where they attend high school.

“These students are representative of the very best in their respective schools and in their community,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region for The Howard Hughes Corp. “The Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship is awarded to those who have achieved academically while giving back to the community and their school through a commitment to service and extracurricular activities. We are always pleased to award these annual scholarships and look forward to the next exciting chapter for these accomplished young people.”

This year’s scholars include Andrea DeLisa, a graduate of Palo Verde High School who has been accepted at George Washington University, where she plans to study the sciences with the goal of becoming a pharmacist. A first-generation college student, DeLisa is looking forward to honoring her hard-working parents with a college degree. DeLisa worked at Summerlin Library and is the recipient of two awards to graduating seniors at Palo Verde — one for chemistry and the other for literature.

Jaiden Reddy, a graduate of Ed W. Clark High School, will join his two brothers at Stanford University this fall, where he plans to study engineering. An Eagle Scout and active community volunteer, Reddy has studied initiatives to combat teen vaping, and he plans to continue this work at Stanford where he hopes to develop and mass produce eduVape, his own invention that helps teens quit vaping through technology. His goal is to return to Las Vegas with his brothers to launch a leading-edge tech company.

Ethan Ophir, a graduate of West Career and Technical Academy, plans to attend George Washington University, where he will study business and finance. Ophir, a trained volunteer who helps the elderly and other underserved populations by providing income tax assistance and consulting, was president of his high school’s National Honor Society, a member of its Varsity Quiz Team and a member of the Nevada Chamber Orchestra.

Priya Raju, a graduate of Palo Verde High School who is headed to Wilkes Honors College in Jupiter, Florida, is the final scholarship recipient. She will study pre-medicine with the goal of pursuing a career in medical research, specifically in the area of neurodegenerative disease, inspired by the painful death of her own grandmother. A music therapist volunteer at Tender Loving Care Nursing Home, Raju also volunteered at Mountain View Hospital in the emergency room and postpartum divisions. She said she is excited about Wilkes’ highly regarded program, Mind and Melody, which utilizes music to entertain, inspire and stimulate the minds of seniors with neurodegenerative diseases.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles – from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

