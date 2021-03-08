Summerlin offers new homes ready for occupancy

Summerlin offers more than 140 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers in The Ridges village at Summerlin is one of several neighborhoods offering homes available for immediate occupancy within the community. (Summerlin)

For those looking for quick occupancy, more than two dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points, including several upgraded model homes, are available.

The village of Stonebridge is along the scenic western edge of the community near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive. A major community park is set to open there this spring. The village also is home to Doral Academy Red Rock Campus. Two neighborhoods have immediate or near-occupancy homes.

At Shadow Point by Toll Brothers, three homes are available for quick move-in. One home, measuring 2,788 square feet, is priced at $911,995. A second home, offering 2,879 square feet, is priced is at $987,995. And the third home, measuring 2,371 square feet, is priced at $826,000.

At Wescott by Lennar, one home, offering 1,901 square feet and priced at $510,990, will be ready for move-in within a few months.

Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park, offers contemporary attached-living options in several interesting configurations with two homes available for immediate move-in. The first home, at 1,319 square feet, is priced at $360,990. The second home measures 1,252 square feet and is priced at $361,900.

In the village of South Square near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, Trilogy by Shea Homes is an age-qualified neighborhood for those ages 55-plus with a lifestyle to match created in part by a clubhouse and planned activities. It features four condominiums for immediate move-in ranging in size from 1,912 square feet to 2,505 square feet and priced from the high $600,000s to the high $700,000s.

Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers offers luxury town homes in The Ridges. Summerlin’s most exclusive village has stunning custom homes and resort-style amenities, including Club Ridges and Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course. Four town homes are available for immediate occupancy. They range from 2,500 square feet to 3,274 square feet, priced from the low $900,000s to more than $1 million.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region, nestled adjacent a scenic ridgeline, offer immediate move-in homes, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. The village boasts three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County.

Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison has one home ready for immediate occupancy. It measures 1,889 square feet and is priced at $460,446. At Regency by Toll Brothers, an age-qualified neighborhood for those 55 and older, one home is ready for immediate move-in. It offers 2,428 square feet on a single floor, priced at $849,995. The community has its own clubhouse.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ NHL practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.