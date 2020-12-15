48°F
Toll Brothers’ kitchen wins Silver Nugget Award

By Valerie Putnam Silver Nugget Awards
December 15, 2020 - 8:57 am
 
Designed by Savannah Design Group in Escondido, California, Toll Brothers' Mesa Ridge Overlook ...
Designed by Savannah Design Group in Escondido, California, Toll Brothers' Mesa Ridge Overlook Collection Sandstone model is the recipient of the Silver Nugget for Model Home Kitchen-Single Family Production Home, sales price $750,001 to $1 million category. (Toll Brothers)

Harmonization is achieved when there is a balance between the elements. The award-winning Toll Brothers kitchen reflects this melody of symmetry through the use of natural materials and textures.

Designed by Savannah Design Group in Escondido, California, the Mesa Ridge Overlook Collection Sandstone model is the recipient of the Silver Nugget for Model Home Kitchen-Single Family Production Home, sales price $750,001 to $1 million category.

“An essential part of this modern age is to feel connected to and balanced with our surroundings,” Savannah Design Group founding principal Michele Coseo said in an email. “The Sandstone kitchen is a reflection of this balance achieved.”

The distinct, 320-square-foot model kitchen is defined by its unique symmetrical architectural elements and color palette.

“The earthy palette is a ‘crowd-pleaser,’ allowing the subtle tones to mingle together naturally,” Coseo said. “There are color variations of wood tones, textures and metals. This fluid connection of varying tones creates depth and subtle richness.”

Coseo said the kitchen, as a function of the home’s design, was driven by the active, social lifestyles of the Mesa Ridge buyers. Centrally located, the kitchen flows easily from the dining room, great room and exterior loggia.

“The key design element is balance,” Coseo said. “Balance was created by anchoring full-height, full-depth cabinets on both sides of the main cooktop wall, the use of a dark contrasting stained island and unique quartz raised eating bar.”

The lavish white quartz island counter with raised seating bar contrasts the dark brown wood cabinetry, creating a commanding focal point. A stunning waterfall edge and four walnut backed bar stools complement the kitchen’s aesthetic.

Four white globe pendants hang from an eye-catching architectural soffit, differentiating it from the soaring 16-foot ceiling. The line of pendants draws the eye into alignment with an expansive central island.

“It’s a stunning kitchen with those high-volume ceilings,” said Toll Brothers Division Vice President of Community Planning Dan Wright. “The waterfall quartz-edge island is amazing.”

Stacked stainless steel appliances flank the main wall of white cabinetry, enhanced by a central stainless steel hood. The upgraded appliance package consists of a 48-inch Wolf stove, double ovens, microwave, espresso machine and dual Aska dishwashers.

Dual full-height wine towers, on each side of the expansive 60-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer installed on the outer perimeter wall, contrast the full-height wood and iron wine storage on the opposite side of the kitchen. The unique wine storage divides the kitchen from the formal dining area.

The espresso-stained wood border frames two of the three kitchen walls, the central wall with stacked white cabinetry and the refrigerator/wine cooler perimeter wall.

“Wood elements are one of the key materials used in this kitchen,” Coseo said. “We solely designed the wood border to accentuate the natural light coming from the upper windows, while adding a special architectural feature of rich stained wood to the sleek white cabinets.”

Upper windows above the wood border and the engineered Shaw Hackettstown wood floor complete the modern aesthetic.

“I do not call this kitchen strictly modern,” Coseo said. “It is modern in its clean lines but transitional in terms of its versatility.”

Right off the kitchen, a home management area provides organization and leads into a walk-in pantry.

“We designed the home management area to be multifunctional,” Coseo said. “We added a bench and hooks for an everyday ‘drop station’ at the garage entry, a place for a home computer and a place to keep all the calendar events organized.”

The spacious walk-in pantry is customized with California Closet built-ins offering extensive storage.

“The California Closet built-ins are amazing,” Wright said. “We offer our buyers the option to work with California Closets to design and install those in their homes.”

Mesa Ridge, which opened January 2019, is adjacent to the 19-acre Mesa Park in Summerlin, at 10920 White Clay Drive. The staff-gated community has four distinct modern collections with 322 home sites from 3,236 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet. A state-of-the-art amenity center features a bocce ball court, fitness center, resort-style pool and outdoor entertaining areas with fire pits.

According to Wright, the production builder began designing and building modern design in 2016.

“There is more appetite for that type of design,” Wright said. “In the past, it’s been difficult to do because it’s very expensive. We’ve been working on ways to make it more affordable.”

The Overlook Collection showcases 73 single-story homesites, from 3,236 square feet to 3,467 square feet, priced from $953,995 to $998,995.

The award-winning Sandstone Model is the largest floor plan offered in the Overlook community. At 3,467 square feet, it features a range of customizable options.

Tom Blanchard
Home prices set record for sixth straight month amid pandemic
Provided Content

A report by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) shows local home prices setting an all-time record for the sixth straight month while sales keep increasing and the housing supply keeps shrinking.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes received four top awards at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Build ...
Summerlin homebuilders win big in 2020 Silver Nugget Awards
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin was a big winner at the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Silver Nugget awards in October. The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.

(Summerlin)
Despite pandemic master plans report sales increase
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Thanks to Valley Vista in North Las Vegas, sales in the Las Vegas Valley’s top dozen planned communities rose nearly 15 percent through the first nine months of 2020, and builders and developers said there are no signs of any slowing down despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petar Spajic
Petar Spajic named Construction Superintendent of the Year
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Petar Spajic has come a long way since his graduation from UNLV in 2003 with a degree in fine arts studying film to working in the homebuilding industry.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors announced the results of the association’s annual election of officers and board members, with longtime local Realtors Aldo Martinez serving as its 2021 president and Brandon Roberts serving as 2021 president-elect.

D.R. Horton's North Las Vegas communities helped the builder rank as the No. 1 best-selling hom ...
D.R. Horton No. 1 builder in midyear
Provided Content

D.R. Horton, which was No. 3 in new-home net sales after the first three months of 2020, vaulted to No 1 in the marketplace in the six-month rankings released by Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Summerlin ranked No. 4 in the midyear U.S. master-planned community sales rankings published by ...
Summerlin leads Vegas master-planned communities in sales
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Summerlin, the west valley’s master plan, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, it has retained its No. 4 spot in a recent national report that ranked master-planned communities for the midyear. It had 642 sales, down from 675 in 2019, a decline of 5 percent.

KB Home's Groves town homes in Inspirada features floor plans with large kitchens. (KB Home)
Homebuilders focus on affordability
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Before COVID-19 slowed the Las Vegas housing market, builders during the first quarter sold more affordable new homes than the first three months of 2019, and nothing epitomized that more than the breakout of the Villages of Tule Springs and Valley Vista — two new master plans in North Las Vegas.