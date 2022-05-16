86°F
Touchstone Living breaks ground on town homes

Provided Content
May 16, 2022 - 9:10 am
 
Touchstone Living officially broke ground on its newest community, Independence. From left is D ...
Touchstone Living officially broke ground on its newest community, Independence. From left is Danny Tool, Dustin Manning of Touchstone Living, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, District E; Tom McCormick, Touchstone Living owner; Beatriz Martinez, county liaison, District E; and Vivian Kilarski, Clark County Planning Commissioner. (Tonya Harvey/Touchstone Living)
Located on the former Royal Links Golf Course, Independence by Touchstone Living will eventuall ...
Located on the former Royal Links Golf Course, Independence by Touchstone Living will eventually be home to 1,600 town homes and is focused on providing attainable homes to first-time homebuyers. (Tonya Harvey/Touchstone Living)

Touchstone Living has announced its newest community, Independence, providing first-time homebuyers an affordable and attainable path to homeownership.

Located on the former Royal Links Golf Course, the 162-acre site will include 1,600 new townhomes offering two to four bedrooms and starting in the $200,000s — far below the current median price of a home and among the most affordable in Southern Nevada. Independence was chosen as the name of the community to signify a buyer’s freedom from renting.

“Our focus at Touchstone Living is helping current renters understand that homeownership is possible. Building more rental properties is not the answer to the current housing affordability crisis,” said Tom McCormick, owner of Touchstone Living. “Ownership is the best option to escape escalating rental prices and provide homebuyers the ability to become invested in their community and to build wealth.”

The Independence community will offer homebuyers an extensive list of resort-style amenities, including multiple playgrounds and swimming pools, picnic pavilions, pickleball and basketball courts, cornhole, dog parks and miles of walking trails meandering through 22 acres of open space.

Every Touchstone Living home comes with a long list of upgraded features, including Energy Star-certified appliances: washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, cooking range and microwave. Window blinds and a Ring doorbell are also standard in every home.

Initial construction is expected by late summer, once the community receives all final approvals.

Independence is on Valley View Drive near Hollywood Boulevard, providing homebuyers with quick access to Hollywood Regional Park, including the 29,000-square-foot skate park and indoor gymnasium, Hollywood Aquatic Center and nearby police and fire services.

Independence also offers quick access to the 515 freeway and miles of biking trails along the Las Vegas Wash and within the Clark County Wetlands Park. Golf courses, shopping, dining and additional services are located nearby.

Additional information about Independence can be found at touchstoneliving.com/independence.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2013, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of homeownership and are partners every step of the way in the homebuying process.

Touchstone Living is proud to have been named a Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas, 2021.

