62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
New Homes

Vegas building industry supports community in crisis

By Lyn Collier RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 10, 2020 - 2:33 pm
 

Longtime Las Vegas homebuilder Richard Plaster, CEO of Signature Homes, traveled to Singapore March 19. He is still there, riding out the global pandemic shutdown. Through text messages, he said he has been seeking medical supplies for Nevada.

“I, by chance, ran into a doctor who has extensive connections to Chinese supplies of medical equipment. I shared that information with some members of the COVID-19 task force in Las Vegas,” he said.

Plaster said when he arrived in Singapore there were few COVID-19 cases and no deaths. In a few days the numbers spiked to 1,500 cases and six deaths as of press time. Now, no Americans or Europeans are allowed to enter the country.

“Strange and disturbing times where ‘stay safe’ is the sign off,” he added.

Steve Menzies is the CEO of Las Vegas-based Focus Cos. and was appointed to the new Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force.

He said Plaster is helping the state seek medical supplies and equipment.

“The industry is coming together — subcontractors, general contractors, homebuilders. We are pulling together to help in this crisis. It speaks to the strength of our industry.”

It’s just one of the stories of homebuilders stepping up for Nevada.

Wayne Laska, owner of StoryBook Homes, and his wife, Catherine, personally donated $50,000 to the Nevada COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. He pledged to match other donations made through the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association up to $50,000.

“This is when people’s true character comes out,” he said. “Step up and help your community.”

The SNHBA has been working to raise money for the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force. SNHBA CEO Nat Hodgson hopes to raise more than $350,000 by the end of this week. His ultimate goal is $500,000.

“The homebuilders make their money through our great state and our great city. If there is a chance to give back, they do,” he said.

The new state task force is a public-private partnership overseen by Gov. Steve Sisolak. It will manage the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The governor appointed former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren to head the task force.

The SNHBA is also partnering with other industry trade groups to gather trucks full of protective gear, such as masks and gloves, to give to hospitals.

Hodgson said the national trade group Leading Builders of America sent out a call for the industry across the nation to donate gear to health care providers. In Las Vegas, DR Horton’s local division stepped up to be the distribution point for national builders. No numbers for donated supplies were available as of press time.

He said in Las Vegas it’s been an industrywide effort with many trade organizations helping out.

Kelly Gaines, president of the Nevada Subcontractors Association, reported the group has collected 9,000 N95 masks and 745 pieces of eye protective wear for local health care workers.

Nevada Contractors Association CEO Sean Stewart said his group has committed to provide $50,000 worth of masks that will be given to Clark County to be distributed to front-line health care workers next week. Stewart said the group will continue to feed other donations, such as masks, paper towels and soap, from suppliers and vendors to the county.

“Our members and their companies account for approximately 100,000 jobs in Nevada. We’re grateful to be moving forward with critical projects throughout the state during this time, and it is our honor to give back to health care professionals who are working around the clock to end the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada,” he said.

Meanwhile, the trade organization is helping its members’ workers stay safe on the job by holding Safety Stand Down events at more than 150 construction job sites throughout the valley.

These events educate workers on precautionary measures, such as reinforcing Centers for Disease Control guidelines, social distancing, implementing fit-for-duty checks, disinfecting work areas and staggering work shifts to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

He said his group received 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer Wednesday and will start distributing those to workers on construction job sites later this week.

“Our Safety Stand Down was a huge success with over 150 contractors participating. Other parts of the country are doing similar Stand Downs this week. We like to believe it was because of our example,” he said.

As the pandemic ranges on, many in the homebuilding industry are pondering its economic fallout. Overall, Las Vegas homebuilders appear to be a positive lot.

They acknowledge the valley will suffer dramatic economic losses, but many agree it will be short-lived and the city will soon be back in business.

StoryBook’s Laska was a former SNHBA president. He said it will hurt but won’t last long.

“It will be pretty serious,” he said. “Shorter (than the last downturn) but more serious.”

He said it will take time for Vegas to get back on its feet after the Strip shutdown.

“People will have to get comfortable coming back to Las Vegas. But Las Vegas will come back like nobody’s business,” he said. “I am so bullish on Las Vegas. I think we will be in good shape by May.”

Menzies, who is also a member of the SNHBA, agreed.

“This is is a different crisis (than the Great Recession),” he said. “Our economy was on such good footing (before this happened). When we turn this back around, we will be in good shape. That is what I am hoping.”

Stewart, of the Nevada Contractors Association, said the state will bounce back.

“Nevada has seen its share of economic hardships and has always come back stronger than before. We look forward to rebounding from this time in our country’s history as a smarter and stronger industry.”

SNHBA’s Hodgson predicts the city will be recovered from this economic downturn by next summer.

“”I do feel that we will experience a short-term pain, but eventual bounce back from the effects of pandemic. In my opinion, how we are seeing things at this time, I would say 12 months from June is likely to see a recovery. I don’t feel that this is a direct comparison to, for example, the 2008 downturn. It feels completely different in that this is a virus-related hurdle that will pass much sooner, and we are all looking forward to being well, and getting back to normal. All being said, homebuilders are resilient, we have faced hardship before, and with the support of all those involved, we will overcome the effects of this pandemic, much like we’ve overcome obstacles in the past.”

Frank Wyatt, president of Pinnacle Homes, has spent much of his life in the valley. He founded his boutique homebuilding company in 1992. He has nine employees, including himself and his son, Andy.

“We went through the real estate crash like everyone else. We got our noses chopped off like everyone else,” he said. “This is a different kind of financial stress we are going through. I feel like we are going to come out of this quicker than before.”

Wyatt said how and when the Strip opens will be key to the state’s recovery.

The giant gaming companies have long been Las Vegas’ economic engine that keeps its local economy humming and provides tax revenue and jobs. That engine has now stalled.

Still, Wyatt and other builders are positive on the future.

“If everybody does their part, we are going to be in fine shape,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
2
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
3
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
4
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
5
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Studio G Architecture designed a wall for Thrive Aviation’s hangar lounge. The setting is per ...
Social media influences architectural design
Provided Content

Instagram culture is redefining architectural design across the country, in both commercial and residential spaces. In recent years, architecture and design firms have been introducing a new concept referred to as “Instagram spots” in their designs to keep up with the growing social media trends.

Tyler Jones
People still buying houses but experts say slowdown will continue
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

New home sales dipped sharply during the week Nevada shut down all of its casinos and nonessential businesses, but nearly 200 sales took place, and prospective buyers continued to keep appointments to tour model homes of builders.

An EvoPEX plumbing system by Sharkbite was featured in The New American Home 2020, that was bui ...
Southern Nevada homebuilders challenged to use water efficiently
By Stan Hanel RJNewHomes.Vegas

The availability of sufficient water resources to meet the needs of an expanding population will continue to be a challenge for the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and its community partners over the next decade.

Frames of new Century Communities homes in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. (Pat ...
Builders, Realtors adapt to coronavirus crisis
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Las Vegas has shut down to the world for gaming and hospitality as it deals with COVID-19, but the homebuilding and existing home sales’ industries continue on despite the blow to the economy that’s already caused a halt to some sales and postponement of others.

Andrew Smith
Las Vegas new-home market kicks off 2020 with strong start
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas new-home market closed February with its strongest week of net sales in years, and a leading housing analyst said prospective buyers haven’t slowed down in checking out model homes through early March as builders target buyers with new projects with lower prices.

Lennar Heritage Recreation Center is the social hub for Lennar's age-qualified community in Ca ...
Lennar ranked No. 1 homebuilder in Las Vegas
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

New home sales slightly dipped in 2019, but don’t tell that to the valley’s five largest builders who saw their share of the marketplace jump dramatically since 2017 to two thirds last year.

Homebuilder Century Communities has taken over Skye Canyon. (Skye Canyon)
Century Communities take over Skye Canyon
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homebuilder Century Communities has taken over as the master plan developer of Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas by acquiring the remaining 400 acres for development not already assigned to builders. The price was $59.1 million.

KB Home crews work on Desert Mesa neighborhood in North Las Vegas on Feb. 25. (Las Vegas Review ...
Las Vegas new home market kicks off 2020 with hot January numbers
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The Las Vegas new-home market got off to its hottest start in 13 years and there are signs builders are focusing even more on town homes and affordability that’s bringing out the buyers.

The National Association of Home Builders named Summerlin as the Master Planned Community of th ...
Vegas communities stand out at International Builders’ Show
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s been quite an eventful week for the Southern Nevada building and development community, which came under the national spotlight and won awards at the International Builders’ Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A year ago, KB Home, along with about 50 technology partners, unveiled a model at Inspirada in ...
Smart home technology in demand
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A growing number of homeowners want smart home technology and builders and Realtors are recognizing that if they want to close a sale.