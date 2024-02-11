$100K/month? Super Bowl spurs Las Vegas luxury home rentals

The Super Bowl has served as a boon for the ultra luxury home rental market in Las Vegas with one MacDonald Highlands estate in Henderson going for $100,000 in February, matching a record set in November for the same house.

In addition to that home, there’s a home rented in Southern Highlands for $75,000 and one in Henderson for $60,000, according to Natalia Harris, part of the Ben and Natalia Harris luxury Realtor team for Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty. Both of those homes aren’t listed on the Las Vegas Realtors association Multiple Listing Service unlike the $100,000 home in MacDonald Highlands.

The three-story MacDonald Highlands home built in 2017 sits on 2.2 acres and measures 13,416 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 baths. It has a 15-car garage and a guest house.

The Harris listing describes the home as “a fully furnished private oasis in MacDonald Highlands’s guard-gated community. This luxurious residence redefines opulence, offering privacy, sophistication and entertainment. With three security gates, this exclusive enclave ensures peace of mind.”

The listing describes the estate as a “masterpiece designed for discerning connoisseurs” with panoramic Strip views through vast windows. There’s an indoor basketball court, private bowling alley and gym.

It also has a pool, spa, patios and fire pits outdoors.

“The chef’s kitchen, guest house, bars, tennis court and theater room transform this estate into a private resort,” the listing said.

Natalia Harris said the luxury rental market started to change in Las Vegas with the arrival of professional sports teams and musical residences by top artists on the Strip.

She recently rented a home in The Ridges for $40,000 for six months and in 2023 rented a home in Southern Highlands for $25,000 for a year.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming here, whether it’s athletes, celebrities, entertainers and entrepreneurs visiting Vegas and don’t necessarily want to spend a month or however long they are in town at a hotel,” Harris said. “While they are here, they want a place to call home. We curated a few properties that are fully furnished ultra luxury and really cater to that specific market coming to Vegas.”

The MacDonald Highlands home rented for one month in October for $90,000 and again for $100,000 in November before fetching $100,000 again in February. Built by Blue Heron for the original owners, a Silicon Valley-based LLC acquired it in December 2020 for $11.25 million.

“There’s not many homes that come close to it in Vegas,” Harris said. “It’s 2 acres and triple gated in MacDonald Highlands. You have your own ulta-luxury compound in Las Vegas. It has a bowling alley and basketball court and amazing panoramic views.”

As for the latest $100,000 lease, Harris wouldn’t describe the profession of the person who rented it or their purpose, saying she has a non-disclosure agreement with them and others. The MLS showed luxury Realtor Alese Morrow as the renter’s agent.

“We’re under NDA for all of them because most of them are pretty recognizable,” Harris said of her recent rentals. The game is spurring a lot of rental activity, including people here for the business of the Super Bowl that have meetings leading up to it and meetings afterward, Harris said.

“We can’t accommodate all of the requests we have gotten for the Super Bowl,” Harris said. “Even without the Super Bowl, the last year or so Vegas has changed drastically. We get requests every week for people looking for luxury furnished rentals. I feel it’s something growing exponentially in Vegas. We’re already on the map, but I think we will be the ultimate place — whether coming for restaurants, dining, entertainment or sports — we got it all. The rentals we have now are a taste of what Vegas is about to come.”

Harris cited the homes in Southern Highlands and a second in Henderson as Super Bowl rentals. They are rented for an entire month because even if it’s Super Bowl-related they are in Las Vegas for a longer period, she said.

“Some requests are people that are coming here that have families so they don’t want to have their kids in a hotel and have a place to feel like home if they are here for an extended period of time,” Harris said. “If they are recognizable, they can’t walk through a hotel without drawing too much attention.”

Harris said part of the key of securing luxury rentals is providing concierge services, such as chefs and car service.

The owners of the luxury homes include those who use them as second homes and allow them to be rented. Others own them as investments and use them strictly as rentals, she said.