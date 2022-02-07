5 homes that could be the most expensive ever sold in Las Vegas

Many Las Vegas real estate experts predict that $25 million record will be broken this year. Here is a look at some the highest-priced homes on the market.

Gaming icon Steve Wynn has listed his home on Enclave Court in Billionaire’s Row for $24.5 million. It is No. 2 on the list for most expensive homes on the Multiple Listing Service this year. (Kristin Routh-Silberman)

This two-story Summit Club measures 9,427 square feet with five bedrooms, eight baths, four-car garage and swimming pool. It is listed for $23 million. (Ivan Sher Group)

The third most expensive home on the market at $23 million is on Stardust Drive in The Summit Club, the luxury golf resort community in Summerlin. (Ivan Sher Group)

The $23-million mansion in Summerlin's The Summit Club is on Stardust Drive. (Ivan Sher Group)

Steve Wynn's home in Country Club Hills adjacent to the TPC Summerlin golf course underwent a $16 million remodel. (Kristen Routh-Silberman)

This year kicked off with some high-priced and high-profile luxury homes listed on the Las Vegas Realtor’s Multiple Listing Service. The mansions ranged in price from $32.5 million to $16 million.

The list is led by a $32.5 million home Carina Way in Seven Hills in Henderson that overlooks Rio Secco golf course. If sold near its listing price, it will set the all-time record in Las Vegas.

Steve Wynn’s home on Enclave Court in Billionaire’s Row is No. 2 on the list. It was previously on the market for $25 million but it is now priced at $24.5 million by Realtor Kristin Routh-Silberman, a partner and Realtor with Corcoran Global Living. Routh-Silberman has the all-time record in Las Vegas with a $25 million sale in MacDonald Highlands in 2021, and said she had four of the top 10 sales on the Las Vegas Realtor’s association Multiple Listing Service.

No. 1. The $32.5 million home Carina Way in Seven Hills has four bedrooms with 14,207 square feet of livable area over three stories and 26,416 square feet under the roof. It has nine baths, three climate-controlled garages with space to accommodate up to 12 vehicles. It even has a car lift to bring the vehicle to the second-floor master bedroom.

The home has a glass elevator that’s a centerpiece and is known for its high-tech amenities throughout the estate, including LED lighting, advanced security systems with 32 cameras, biometric scan entries, motorized door systems, 20,000 square feet of heated indoor and outdoor tile flooring, high-fidelity music distribution and 32 video displays throughout the property featuring centralized 4K video distribution.

“There’s lots of activity. We’re in the midst of negotiating an offer, and it’s a good offer,” said listing agent Ivan Sher with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. “It’s a fabulous house and exciting home to sell, and we’re excited for the first quarter of this year for sure.”

No. 2. Real Estate Millions first reported in 2018 that Wynn paid $13 million for the home in Country Club Hills adjacent to the TPC Summerlin golf course. It was built in 2001 and measures 13,500 square feet. It underwent a $16 million remodel by Wynn. The two-story home has six bedrooms, eight baths, three half-baths and four-car garage.

“It’s like having a boutique Wynn resort,” Routh-Silberman said. “It’s beautiful. It’s ethereal and creates an ambiance like you’re in your own personal resort. It’s breathtaking. The finish-out is gorgeous. There are mohair walls, Macassar ebony, walnut and the most beautiful ceiling treatments ever. A lot of it is one-of-a-kind and curated for this house and doesn’t exist anywhere else in the United States. It’s a collector’s trophy piece. It’s a jewel. It’s exquisite. It has beautiful space and volume. I can’t say enough. It will leave you breathless.”

Two other homes on the exclusive Enclave Court sold in 2021, and Routh-Silberman said she’s confident the home will sell in 2022.

“I just showed it last weekend,” Routh-Silberman said. “I have had more active showings than I anticipated. It’s a great deal. You could never replicate it — for that to have Steve Wynn design your house.”

No. 3. , with Sher holding the listing. He said it’s the only Summit Club listing currently on the MLS. The two-story home has 9,427 square feet with five bedrooms, eight baths, four-car garage and swimming pool.

Sher’s listing said the home is “majestically perched” with great views. It has timeless design elements, a grand great room with wood-beam ceilings. The architectural use of arches throughout the home adds to the richness of the interior, while black iron doors and window frames bring a feel of security and comfort, the listing said.

“The master bedroom is a decadent retreat resplendent with a spa-like bath that includes a private outdoor terrace with an outdoor shower,” the listing said.

The home also features a secluded private apartment. This space includes its own stairs, elevator, living room, bedroom, bath and laundry.

The entire upper level is devoted to entertainment, with a game room, lounge, bar and golf simulator, the listing said.

Sher said he’s had a lot of interest in the home, and that its sale is a matter of time.

“It’s a sensational home with gorgeous views of the golf course, mountains and Strip,” Sher said. “It’s finishes are phenomenal and it lives as a single-story home even though it’s two stories.”

No. 4. A mansion on Boulder Summit Drive in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson is on the market for $18 million. It sits on 2 acres and overlooks DragonRidge Country Club. It has more than 14,000 square feet with a resort-style backyard, two swimming pools, spa, seven waterfalls with a Ben Hogan replica bridge from Augusta National where the Masters is held. There’s 16-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, wine cellar grotto, cocktail bar, 12-seat theater, game room, wellness wing with spa, steam, sauna and gym. The home has two home offices with five guest bedrooms and a master suite. It has a seven-car garage.

Realtor Amelia Prentice-Keene with Keller Williams Southern Nevada, said what makes ultra-luxury homes in Las Vegas so attractive is there are few luxury lots left in the valley, and even then it takes two years to build. The luxury market has primarily centered on the $5 million to $10 million segment where inventory is lacking, Prentice-Keene said.

“The uber high-end ones are on the market for a year or two because only 1 percent of the population can afford something over $10 million,” Prentice-Keene said. “There are only 53 houses on the market over $5 million, and one out of five are under contract. Most are on the market for almost a year or more. We only have a one-month inventory of luxury homes, and we are in need of furnished luxury homes for athletes and celebrities to rent until they purchase.”

No. 5. An estate on Kings Gate Court in Queensridge owned by Yohan Lowie, the developer of One Queensridge Place condos and Tivoli Village, is on the market for $16 million. It’s an Europe-style estate on more than 1.5 acres dubbed “Villa Piedra” (House of Stone) that measures more than 17,000 square feet with seven bedrooms. It was built in 2005 and is a single-story. The home has a seven-car garage, 2,700-square-foot grand living room with 30-foot ceilings, lanai, library, movie theater and detached casita. Anthony Spiegel of the Ivan Sher Group is the listing agent.

“We continue to show it, and it gets a lot of good interest,” Spiegel said. “When you are talking $16 million, there are only so many homes that trade over $10 million. It’s a thin market when you get over $10 million, and it takes a unique buyer. It’s probably one of the most extraordinary homes in the world. It’s awe-inspiring.”

Gene Simmons to accept crypto for mansion

While not on the list of the five most expensive homes on the market, Kiss rock star Gene Simmons has made newspaper headlines for announcing that he will accept cryptocurrency for the sale of his Ascaya mansion and adjoining lot. He cut the price of his Henderson estate from $14.95 million to $13.5 million.

Simmons, as reported by Real Estate Millions in May, paid a combined $10.8 million for a home in the luxury hillside community of Ascaya and a lot adjacent to it. He put the home on Talus Court back on the market in October and later cut the price.

“I have been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrency from the beginning,” Simmons said in a written statement. “It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate.”

Simmons will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Litecoin, Aave, Try, or a combination of those for the purchase of the home.

“He believes that is the future of how things are going, and he’s very progressive in his way of thinking and wants that to be an option for a buyer,” said Evangelina Duke-Petroni, Simmon’s listing agent and a Realtor with the Ivan Sher Group. “It’s something that has not been the norm, but we’re going to see it more and more as that industry takes off. It will provide another avenue for people to pay for the home.”

In a June 25 Real Estate Millions story, Rick Cenname, sales manager at Equity Title of Las Vegas, said a digital currency such as Bitcoin, if it involved title companies, could be risky because of its volatility in trading.

Any private transactions transferring digital currency come with risk because it’s not reversible, Las Vegas accountant Kim Walker told Real Estate Millions in the same article. Walker said real estate transactions using digital currency can’t be used as a tax dodge. Whenever someone sells or uses their digital currency, there’s a capital gains transaction that must be reported on tax returns, she said. The IRS views Bitcoin the way they do stock transactions, and it’s tax fraud if not reported and people will be targeted if they’re not careful, she said.

Las Vegas Realtors said it’s rare for any direct transactions using Bitcoin or other digital currency. Instead, people have more widely used digital currency as proof of funds to purchase and later converted that into cash before buying the home.

“Yes, we have already gotten interest regarding possible buyers with cryptocurrency. Very exciting!” Duke-Petroni said. “I believe that we will see cryptocurrency recognized an option for people to purchase real estate, just like traditional cash or financing.”

The two-story 10,871-square-foot, six-bedroom home with a 11-car garage and basement went for $8.2 million in May. Both the home and adjacent lot are just under a half- acre.

“As one enters the home through a private courtyard with an illusional floating pathway over a koi pond, soaring spaces and geometric elements add to the feeling of lightness,” Petroni said in her listing. “The disappearing glass walls throughout the property further blend the indoor space with the outdoor beauty of the surrounding landscape. Inside the home, natural stone, wood accents and unfinished concrete are paired together to provide a complete sensory experience with dramatic linear artistry. It is truly a property with unparalleled uniqueness, in a location that simply cannot be replicated.”

Petroni said there’s been a lot of interest in the home, adding anytime there’s a price reduction that happens as well. She said the new owner could gate the adjacent lot to create an estate, build on it or sell it.

“I feel we’re getting close,” Petroni said. “That property is so unique. You can’t find it anywhere else in the valley. It could be a private acre that has a full-valley view. You can’t find that anywhere. That additional lot makes that home more valuable.” Petroni said Simmons no longer plans on making Las Vegas his primary residence.