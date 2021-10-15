Anthem Country Club mansion sells for $10M

There’a a $10 million sale — the second highest sale on the Multiple Listing Service in nearly three months — for a two-story home built in 2002 in an enclave of Anthem Country Club. That’s $3.6 million more than paid for the home in 2018, and highest-ever sale in that community.

The Las Vegas luxury real estate market has slowed a tad but not a lot as high-end homes in excess of $4 million are getting gobbled up at historic rates, especially by Californians.

There is a $10 million sale — the second-highest sale on the Multiple Listing Service in nearly three months — for a two-story home built in 2002 in an enclave of Anthem Country Club. That’s $3.6 million more than paid for the home in 2018 and highest-ever sale in that community.

The buyer was Victor Perrillo, founder of The Venues Group, the owner of The Venue Las Vegas, according to Clark County property records. He’s also the owner of Consolidated Design West, a Southern California-based packaging and logistics company that is relocating to Las Vegas.

The seller was Patrick K. Willis, the owner of California-based American Recovery Service, who owns a 2.4-acre estate with a one-story home that measures 23,554 square feet in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. Willis bought the Anthem home in 2018 for $6.4 million from Gary and Debbie Ackerman, owners of Gaudin Motor Co.

That Anthem home sits on 1 acre and measures 15,873 square feet with six bedrooms. It has an indoor basketball court, two casitas and two four-car garages. Listing agent Isaac Moore of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty describes the home as a “timeless masterpiece,” created by the award-winning architect Gordon Rogers, who died in 2015.

“In a world where contemporary homes are the thing of the day, this house is a combination of nature and modern architecture,” Moore said. “I think 10 years from now this will be one of those timeless masterpieces. This is one of his top creations before he died.”

The home is named “Silver Rock,” which Moore said is the perfect blend of contemporary design, light, warmth and natural elements — inspired by the historic silver mines of Nevada.

“This is the trophy home in Anthem,” Moore said. “This subdivision within Anthem is a unique community with about a dozen homes called Anthem Pointe — a gated community within a gated community.”

The main house features a formal living room, dining area with three fireplaces, a chef’s grade kitchen and a great room, all with expansive crystalline canopy ceilings, Moore said.

The property has a first-floor primary suite, three upstairs guest suites, guest casita and basement-level pub and entertainment room.

“The main house opens to a dramatic infinity-edge pool and a patio with a swim-up bar and grill overlooking the 5th green at the Anthem Country Club golf course and the Las Vegas city lights,” Moore said.

The second building features the basketball court with an observation box and a second guest casita, Moore said.

The buyer’s agent was Patty Martinez, a Realtor with Sun West Luxury Realty.

“It’s a super fabulous house,” Martinez said. “The house started on one lot with the main house, and Ackerman purchased the lot next door and expanded on it. That’s the side of the house with the indoor basketball court and another casita and more garage space.”

Martinez called the architecture of the home “amazing” by being done in wood, glass, stone and steel posts throughout. The materials make it tranquil and timeless, she said.

“Where it is located overlooking a pond on the golf course, you are looking out of your great room to the swimming pool and beyond to the golf course and pond,” Martinez said. “The view is amazing.”

State of luxury market

There were 128 sales of luxury homes and condos in September to bring the already record-breaking annual total to 1,274, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker at Berkshire HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The 128 sales is the second consecutive month of fewer than 130 luxury sales. Previously, there were five consecutive months of luxury sales of 150 and higher. There were 217 pending sales of $1 million and higher at the beginning of October in Clark County, according to Barbee.

Luxury Realtor Rob Jensen of the Rob Jensen Co. said there were 411 luxury sales in the third quarter in the valley compared with 232 in the third quarter of 2020 and 146 in the third quarter of 2019. There were 27 sales of $4 million and higher between July and September, Jensen said. That contrasts to 13 in the third quarter of 2020 and seven in the third quarter of 2019.

Moore said uber-luxury homes continue to move at as fast a pace as homes in the $2 million-plus range moved a few years ago.

“People are moving from other parts of the country wanting to have that compound lifestyle but want to be close to the entertainment and sports capital of the world,” Moore said. “These megamansions like this $10-million range have moved faster than they did the previous eight years.”

Ken Lowman, owner of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas, said after a strong luxury market for more than a year, it’s not surprising it’s slowed a little. He called it “a natural occurrence” before the holidays and expects it to pick up in early 2022.

“We still don’t have a very big supply of products, and it’s hard for prices to go down when we don’t have inventory,” Lowman said. “I see a couple of months of stability ahead of us, and then we will probably return to more gradual appreciation.”

Sales in $6 million-plus range

The second-highest price paid for a home this fall was $6.87 million for a new two-story home on 1 acre in Seven Hills in Henderson. It measures 8,659 square feet with five bedrooms.

Lowman was both the listing and buyer’s agent. The buyer was Sun Meridian Holdings LLC of Brea, California, a business owner, he said.

Lowman described the home as a “modern entertainer’s paradise” with Strip views and outdoor kitchen. Luxury buyers are seeking modern architecture these days, he said.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind Blue Heron architectural style with the perfect blend of indoor/outdoor living,” Lowman said. “It has everything buyers are looking for — a view of the golf course and Strip. It has water integrated with the house and man cave upstairs that serves as entertainment space, gourmet kitchen and wine-tasting room.”

It features include a wine cellar, sky deck, executive office, basement, courtyard, disappearing doors, outdoor pool bath, bridge/water entry, soaring ceilings and furnishings. The primary suite has a private patio and atrium.

A vacant lot next door was included in the offering, Lowman said. That enables a garage or another home to be built, he said.

The third-highest price paid this fall is $6.3 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin. The two-story home built in 2008 measures 9,249 square feet with five bedrooms, pool and four-car garage.

Realtor Gavin Ernstone of Simply Vegas was the listing agent. Ellie Shefler of Luxury Estate International was the buyer’s agent. The buyer was 91 Estate LLC.

Ernstone described it as “a really great representation of a well-priced, nicely remodeled Ridges home on a great-sized lot.” It features large bright rooms and pocketing door systems. He said it has a huge kitchen with double islands, walnut cabinetry and rich granite. There is also a large great room with a double-height ceiling, elevator and large balconies.

“The home also features two master bedroom suites (one on each level), and the other bedrooms are all very large and have their own bathrooms en suite,” Ernstone said. “There is a purpose-built office with perpendicular pocketing doors that open to a peaceful front entry courtyard. There’s even a gym and an upstairs game room that can double as a movie theatre.”

On the outside, there are a disappearing-edge pool and a spa with maturing landscaping, Ernstone said.

The No. 4 sale this fall was also in The Ridges in Summerlin, with a new home going for $6.04 million. The buyer was Inversiones Dgit Tic LLC, a couple from Northern California. The seller was Matlock Holdings, according to county property records.

The one-story spec home was built in 2020 on nearly a half-acre lot with a basement and measures 8,888 square feet with five bedrooms and four-car garage.

Bob Barnhart, a Realtor with Luxurious Real Estate was the listing and buyer’s agent. Barnhart said the home has a gourmet kitchen, great room, movie theater, game room, wet bar, wellness spa, master suite with retreat, spa-inspired master bathroom, office and resort-style pool and spa.

The No. 5 sale this fall is $5.97 million for a one-story home with a basement in The Ridges. It was built in 2005 and measures 8,588 square feet with five bedrooms and a four-car garage. The lot is just under a half-acre.

The buyer was Harold Lancer. The seller was Bill Brady, a longtime Las Vegas business owner and former member of the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Lowman was the listing agent, and Ivan Sher of the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was the buyer’s agent. Lowman said Brady downsized to a smaller home in The Ridges. Lowman described the home as having traditional architecture blended with a slight Tuscan influence, surrounded by lush landscaping in the Promontory Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges.

“As you pass through double solid wood doors, you enter a grand living and dining room with 18-foot ceilings and colossal glass sliding doors that bring you to a covered sanctuary under an extended cantilever patio,” Lowman said.

The home has a primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms on the main level. There’s an elevator that leads to the lower level theater. The elevator also goes to a rooftop deck with a wet bar and views of the Strip and valley, he said.