106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Real Estate Millions

Buyer pays $36M for land to build Summit Club estate

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
July 16, 2021 - 2:48 pm
 
The Henebrys The Summit Club in Summerlin has sold 4.47 acres to a wealthy California buyer for ...
The Henebrys The Summit Club in Summerlin has sold 4.47 acres to a wealthy California buyer for a record $36 million. The Summit Club in Summerlin features an exclusive golf club.

A wealthy buyer with ties to California paid a record $36 million for 4.47 acres to build an estate in the Summit Club.

The sale of vacant land, which involved the acquisition of four separate parcels, even blew away the $25 million paid in June for a new home in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. Real Estate Millions reported the buyer of that home was Anthony Hsieh, the billionaire founder of LoanDepot. Kristen Routh-Silberman of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty was the Realtor representing the buyer and seller.

The Summit Club lot purchases closed June 15, capping off a momentus month in Las Vegas luxury real estate history.

Three of the four lots were sold by the Discovery Land Co., the developer of the 555-acre Summit Club along with the Howard Hughes Corp., the developer of Summerlin. Those three lots totalled 3.7 acres and $32.25 million, according to Clark County property records.

The buyer is listed as Into the Sunlight LLC, which is registered in California and Nevada with an address listed to a Palo Alto tax firm.

The fourth lot measured 0.77 acres and was bought by Into the Sunlight LLC for $3.75 million. The seller was listed as KAHO 21 LLC, according to Clark County property records.

The Summit said it doesn’t comment on its transactions. Luxury residential Realtor Ivan Sher with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, said he’s never heard of someone paying that much for lots to build their own home. He speculated it’s a billionaire.

“That’s a record,” Sher said. “For the last 30 years, $17.5 was the highest price someone paid for home and land. Now, we have $25 million for a home. This is $36 million for land. That’s incredible. They would have to be abillionaire and very focused on making Las Vegas a primary residence.”

MOST READ
1
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
2
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
3
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
4
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
5
Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths
Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This artist's rendering shows what the 555-acre luxury golf resort community's club house will ...
Summit Club in Summerlin has sold most of its custom lots
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Five years after it started closing deals, the Summit Club in Summerlin — home to singer Celine Dion, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Raiders owner Mark Davis — has sold all but five of its 150 custom lots and announced plans to construct 20 additional condominiums after 29 of its 31 ultra-luxury units sold out.

California couple Laurel and Vance Ulrich sold their luxury Lake Tahoe cabin at 465 Lakeview Av ...
Lake Tahoe cabin sells for $4.1M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Lake Tahoe’s luxury real estate is moving at unprecedented levels. For the first time in his 18-year history of selling real estate, Mike Dunn, a luxury listing agent with Chase International, is witnessing luxury homes selling within days.

This home smashed the all-time Las Vegas record sale for a single-family home, fetching a $25 m ...
June Vegas luxury sizzles: $25M record-breaker; local BHHS goes corporate
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

While the luxury real estate market remains hot with some of the top sales in Las Vegas history in June and annual marks about to be shattered, the activity continues to pick up with more brokerages trading hands.

 
Showcase home sells for $25M, smashing all-time Las Vegas record
By Valerie Putnam and Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A showcase home built by a luxury builder in the Henderson hillside development MacDonald Highlands has shattered the all-time Las Vegas sales record by going for $25 million.

Ivan Sher Group Realtor Madison Blau Benshimon with the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway H ...
Digital currency can purchase $5.8M Summerlin home
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Las Vegas couple is accepting cryptocurrency to expand the pool of buyers for their $5.8 million home in The Ridges in Summerlin — taking advantage of the growing use of digital currency as part of real estate transactions in Southern Nevada, real estate industry executives say.

Portfolio of 22 Las Vegas homes offered for $7.8M
Provided Content

Candi Liumai of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has listed a portfolio of 22 homes throughout Las Vegas for a combined $7.8 million.

The Martin penthouse set a record for Las Vegas high-rise condo sales when it sold for $16.25 m ...
Record condo sale in a record year for high-rise market
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

In what’s likely to be a record-breaking year in the existing high-rise condominium market, it’s only fitting that Las Vegas set a record for the highest price ever paid for a condo at $16.25 million.