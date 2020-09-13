Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market

Comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay calls it his “lucky house” for his career — an appropriate place to call home for the last 19 years in a gambling mecca like Las Vegas — and where he’s entertained celebrities and fellow comedians over the years.

Comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay has listed his “lucky house” for $999,999. It sits on a half-acre lot in the historical neighborhood of Nevada Rancho Estates. (Nartey Wilner Group)

Andrew Dice Clay (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Over the years, many celebrities have visited Andrew Dice Clay's Vegas home. He said he hosted parties there after he performed at comedy clubs on the Strip. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The updated kitchen in Andrew Dice Clay's historical home has new granite, updated appliances a center island. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The master bedroom was expanded and remodeled. It opens to the pool area. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The master bath features a large shower and Jacuzzi tub that lights up and turns colors. (Nartey Wilner Group)

Andrew Dice Clay said he renovated his home at 121 Stonewood Court but kept its "cool Vegas" factor. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The home has been updated. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The entry. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The dining room. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The living room. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The family room. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The home has an open floor plan. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The family room has a lot of seating. (Nartey Wilner Group)

There is an informal dining area off the kitchen. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The kitchen opens to the patio. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The kitchen has a small built-in desk. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The closet. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The master bath. (Nartey Wilner Group)

One of the five bedrooms has been made into a gym and office. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The hall bath. (Nartey Wilner Group)

One of five bedrooms. (Nartey Wilner Group)

Pool and spa. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The home sits on half an acre. (Nartey Wilner Group)

The historical neighborhood has mature landscaping. (Nartey Wilner Group)

Comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay calls it his “lucky house” for his career — an appropriate place to call home for the past 19 years in a gambling mecca like Las Vegas — and where he has entertained celebrities and fellow comedians over the years.

Clay, who hasn’t spent much time in Las Vegas since the COVID-19 crisis, also has homes in Los Angeles and New York. He has headlined comedy shows in Las Vegas since the early 1990s. He said he has decided to downsize in Las Vegas and has put his “lucky” home at 121 Stonewood Court in the historic neighborhood of Nevada Rancho Estates on the market for $1 shy of $1 million.

The one-story, ranch-style home measures 4,461 square feet. It has five bedrooms, three full baths and 2½ baths. It has a large backyard with a heated pool and spa.

Built in 1968, it sits on a half-acre at the end of a cul-de-sac and backs up to the Springs Preserve, which is to the north. It fits the era of the late 1960s and early 1970s, according to Realtor Rob Wilner, the listing agent with Nartey Wilner Group at Simply Vegas.

“It has a vintage, nostalgic style,” Wilner said. “There are only a select number of homes in the valley like that.”

“It has a midcentury-style feeling,” Wilner said. “I get a half-dozen clients who don’t want the normal house. When you walk in, it brings you back to a certain time.”

It doesn’t matter if it was Elvis’ house, Sinatra’s house or Dice’s house, Clay said in talking in the third person.

“It has that Vegas feel,” Clay said. “It has a step-down living room, step-down dining room and step-down bar where we had a blast there all of these years. I always loved those big one-level homes. We had parties all the time with my friends in Vegas with Criss Angel, Tom Green and Wayne Newton. Michael Imperioli from “The Sopranos” would come over when he was in town. We hung out after my shows late at night. It was a great hang and party place. It has that big, open hangout where the bar is and a giant pool. We had so much fun there. I went through two wives and a fiancee living there.”

Clay said he renovated the home and put in new plumbing, floors, carpeting, granite in the kitchen while keeping the “Vegas feel.” There was a small master bedroom, and he said he opened that up and put in large windows.

“I like the Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. I went top of the line. That would be $20,000 today. It lights up and turns colors, and the jets come from below. You can get your back massaged in it,” Clay said.

The home is part of the guard-gated community in the Alta Rancho historic district. The 62-year-old Clay said he saw the neighborhood before he made it as a comic and knew he wanted to live there.

“It was in the 1980s when I was shooting the television show “Crime Story in Vegas,” and in that neighborhood — this sounds funny — they blew me up in a car. I was one of the gangsters on the show and was about 28 at the time.”

The show also shot other scenes in the neighborhood in a home where his character, Max Goldman, lived.

“I said I was going to remember this neighborhood, and when my career takes off for real, I’m going to get a house there,” Clay said. “It was unbelievable to me.”

Several years later when Clay was performing in Las Vegas, he went shopping and found the house he closed on in 2001. He said it’s the neighborhood where Sammy Davis Jr. once lived.

Clay called it his lucky house because that’s where he got word of his casting in the Woody Allen film “Blue Jasmine,” the HBO show “Vinyl,” created by Martin Scorsese, and the movie, “A Star is Born.” He said he hopes it’s lucky for the next family that moves there.

“Every time I left L.A. and went to Vegas I would get the call for the next project. Even my last special for Showtime I got notice there. It’s crazy. And I got rid of the wives that weren’t working out from that place,” Clay jokingly said. Clay said he also likes that it’s a secure neighborhood as people walk and bike on wide streets with their children.

He said his two sons when they were younger would play basketball on the street, and he always felt it was safe for them.

“It’s a nice family neighborhood,” Clay said. “The other side of Dice is family. If I landed you in my neighborhood in Vegas, you wouldn’t know what part of America you were in. The trees are mature and plenty of grass.”

Clay said he hates to give the home up, but he just doesn’t need that much space. He said he will be looking for an apartment or smaller home in Las Vegas once he returns to perform following the pandemic.

“I just want to downsize now because it’s normally me and my girlfriend,” Clay said. “I don’t need 4,000 square feet anymore. I was torn about it, but let someone else enjoy it.

It’s really for a family. When we were four or five people in that house, it didn’t feel as big. There is room for everybody.”

In the COVID-19 era, Clay said he hasn’t been able to perform with the shutdown of comedy clubs, but he still comes to Las Vegas.

“I did come there to hang out and get out of L.A. a little,” Clay said. “We could bike and walk there. I have workout stuff at the house. What has been the beauty of having the home there is that whenever I wanted to get out of L.A., I could come there or book myself there. I can sleep there with the windows open, and it’s so quiet. I wish I could take the Vegas house — in L.A. I have a big two-floor house — and move that to L.A. They don’t make them like that anymore.”