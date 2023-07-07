Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June

A mansion in Ascaya in Henderson sold for $20.5 million and comedian and actor Joseph Herbert, known as Jo Koy, paid $10 million for a three-story home in The Ridges in Summerlin to lead the valley’s sales in June.

The Ascaya home that sold for $20.5 million in June features a great room with a Strip view. (IS Luxury)

Designed and built by Sun West Custom Homes, the one-story home measures 12,101 square feet and sits on 2.27 acres. (IS Luxury)

A 12,101-square-foot Ascaya home topped the June list of luxury home sales at $20.5 million. (IS Luxury)

A mansion in Ascaya in Henderson sold for $20.5 million. (IS Luxury)

The Ascaya home was built by Sun West Custom Homes. (IS Luxury)

The pool. (IS Luxury)

A fire feature and gathering place in the pool. (IS Luxury)

The entrance. (IS Luxury)

The home has sweeping views of the Strip. (IS Luxury)

The Strip view. (IS Luxury)

The patio. (IS Luxury)

The kitchen is off the living room. (IS Luxury)

The great room. (IS Luxury)

The home has six large bedrooms. (IS Luxury)

The master suite. (IS Luxury)

The master suite. (IS Luxury)

The dining room. (IS Luxury)

The pool measures more than 5,900 square feet with a cold plunge and spa. (IS Luxury)

The master suite has disappearing walls that provide views of the Strip and access to the pool. (IS Luxury)

The kitchen was designed for entertaining guests. It has a separate prep kitchen. (IS Luxury)

Jo Koy arrives at the World Premiere of "Easter Sunday" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

A mansion in Ascaya in Henderson sold for $20.5 million, and comedian and actor Joseph Herbert, known as Jo Koy, paid $10 million for a three-story home in The Ridges in Summerlin to lead the valley’s sales in June.

The $20.5 million price tag for the Henderson hillside home shows the level of price appreciation in the luxury market in three years. It sold for $14.69 million in June 2021. Real Estate Millions featured the home in 2018 as the “house of wow and water.”

Designed and built by Sun West Custom Homes, the one-story home measures 12,101 square feet and sits on 2.27 acres with six bedrooms, six full baths and two partial baths. It has a six-car garage.

Sun West described the home as resort-style living with indoor and outdoor living with great views of the Strip and mountains. It has a swimming pool that measures more than 5,900 square feet with a cold plunge and spa.

The great room has a Strip view. The home has a formal dining room, entertaining kitchen with a separate prep kitchen, a game room, theater, study, casita, sports court and outdoor kitchen.

Clark County property records list Rockmount FIBI LLC as the buyer and David Hollister as the seller.

Luxury real estate broker Ivan Sher’s listing describes the home as “where modern luxury intertwines with breathtaking vistas. When you pull up your car to the porte-cochere you look toward the house and you have dead-on Strip views. Everything is massive in scale. It’s a best-in-class home.”

Sher said the home is enhanced by “six generously proportioned bedrooms, including a mini suite and a full casita, offering versatility and privacy for guests and loved ones, alike.”

Jo Koy buys home

Jo Koy bought a home on Soaring Bird Court that was built in 2011 and measures 8,244 square feet with four bedrooms, four full baths and four partial baths. It sits on 0.52 acres.

Clark County property records list the owners as J3 Living Trust with Joseph G. Herbert and Gemma Herbert Simmons as trustees. Gemma Herbert Simmons is the president of Jo Koy Entertainment and sister of the comedian. The 52-year-old Herbert has a 20-year-old son, Joseph G. Herbert Jr.

After Jo Koy graduated from high school in Washington state, his family moved to Las Vegas, and he enrolled at UNLV before dropping out to pursue a career as a comedian.

Sher with IS Luxury represented the sellers, Dominic and Sarah Caldara, while Jessica Clymer with the Darin Marques Group represented the buyers.

Sher’s listing described the home as having pristine symmetrical landscaping that “paves your entrance into this open, airy, stunning house. You are greeted by a grand foyer, beautiful stone floors and an immense chandelier cascading from the high ceilings.”

The listing said that “an abundance of natural light surrounds you as you make your way through.”

Also, “a sensational chef’s kitchen with top-of-line appliances, custom counter tops, an island and connected great room” make it perfect for entertaining.

Sher’s listing said the “nature meets modern” concept is carried throughout the home, and the bedrooms are no exception with textured stoned walls and custom closets to the unique built-in features.

There is a rooftop sundeck with a fire pit custom bar that Sher said provides breathtaking views. The home has an infinity pool and pockets of courtyards.

“Light flows amidst the seamless design,” Sher said. “ A collage of peaceful spaces. This oasis in the desert truly is a luxurious Zen masterpiece.”

It was one of 130 sales of luxury homes and condos of $1 million and higher in Las Vegas in June, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. That’s the third-highest monthly total in 2023, just behind the 141 luxury sales in May and 136 in March.

During the second quarter, the Rob Jensen Co. reported 381 sales of homes and condos of $1 million and higher, down from 538 during the second quarter of 2022 and 483 during the second quarter of 2021. It’s still higher than the 139 in 2019.

There were 23 sales of $4 million and up, down from 32 a year ago and 39 in 2021. In the $3 million to $3.99 million category, there were 21 sales, down from 25 a year ago and 22 in 2021.

In the $2 million to $2.99 million category, there were 53 sales, down from 91 a year ago and 78 in 2021, the Rob Jensen Co. reported.

Other top sales

The No. 3 sale in June was on Hawk Ridge Drive in The Ridges for $8 million. The one-story home on 0.83 acres measures 8,323 square feet with four bedrooms, four full baths and two partial baths.

Angela Tina with Urban Nest Realty was the seller’s agent while Randy Char with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International was the buyer’s agent.

Tina described the home as stepping into “your very own slice of paradise with this breathtaking single-story home. From the moment you walk through the door, you’ll be mesmerized by the stunning architecture and design.”

With four bedrooms, the home features a movie theater and golf simulator. It also has an indoor and outdoor basketball court.

“The home’s elegant office provides a secluded space with views of the calming waters in the courtyard,” Tina said.

Tina said the crown jewel of the property is the backyard equipped with an outdoor kitchen, barbecue area, hibachi grill, pizza oven, putting green, pool and spa and multiple fire pits with views of the golf course and Strip.

“Whether you’re entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet afternoon, you’ll feel like you’re living in a world-class resort,” Tina said.

The No. 4 sale of the month was on Hawk Ridge Drive in The Ridges for $6.09 million. The two-story home, which measures 9,429 square feet, has five bedrooms, five full baths and three partial baths. It has a four-car garage. The property, built in 2008, sits on a half-acre lot.

The listing agent was Ellie Shefler with Luxury Estates International. James Bounce with Red Rock Real Estate was the buyer’s agent.

Shefler called the home a “beautifully designed desert-contemporary masterpiece that blends indoor and outdoor spaces with pocket doors that disappear in the walls.”

There are mountain views and glimpses of the Strip. All rooms have access to patios or balconies. The office opens to a courtyard. There are dual primary bedrooms on separate floors that Shefler said balances charm and luxury with walk-in closets and spa-like baths.

Shefler called it an entertainer’s dream with an upstairs lounge with a bar and wraparound terrace. A chef’s kitchen has Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, plus a wet bar, wine storage and butler’s pantry.

The backyard is resort-like with an infinity-edge pool, spa, wet deck and fire features. The outdoor grill has automated louvers. The home features two staircases and an elevator and a yoga studio upstairs.

Shelfer said the home has timeless stacked-stone exterior complements, granite counters, marble floors and fireplaces. There are also layered ceilings.

The No. 5 sale in June was for $5.25 million on Morning Glow Lane in The Ridges. The two-story home was built in 2016 on a 0.38-acre lot and measures 5,671 square feet with five bedrooms and 4½ baths and a four-car garage.

Alexis Michaud with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties was the listing agent. Sher was the buyer’s agent.

The Blue Heron home has panoramic views of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The home has a basement and elevator access. It features a 350-plus bottle wine room and kitchen island with bar areas and has a fully equipped outdoor kitchen that overlooks the pool with two outdoor fireplaces.

A Southern Highlands home on Ravenswood Avenue ranked No. 6 in June sales at $5.2 million. Measuring 9,451 square feet, the two-story home has five bedrooms and 6½ baths. It was built in 2021 and sits on 0.55 acres.

Rob Jensen with the Rob Jensen Co. was the listing agent while Monica Nalbantoglu with the Rob Jensen Co. was the buyer’s agent.

Multiple balconies and disappearing pocket doors provide “a sublime indoor/outdoor lifestyle and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains,” Jensen said.

The great room has 25-foot ceilings, a linear fireplace and custom wet bar with an 180-bottle glass wine cellar. The kitchen has Thermador appliances and a 12-foot dining table built into the island.

There’s a home theater with built-in surround sound, bar and RGB mood lighting. The backyard has an outdoor kitchen, covered patios, water and fire features, resort-style pool and zero-edge spa. All upper-level bedrooms have balconies.