Designer gives luxury makeover tips

In April, interior design consultant Tiffany Sparks of Tiffany Sparks Design presented a home makeover workshop held at MacDonald Highlands DragonRidge Country Club. It was part of a spring Life &Style Series for residents of the Henderson luxury community, sponsored by Luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman, who manages sales of the custom lots in the community. Topics ranged from landscaping, exterior renovations and smarthome technology.

For the April event, Sparks focused on remaking kitchens and baths.

“Kitchens and baths are really what make a house shine,” Sparks said to a crowd of about 30. “Both rooms add tremendous value to the home as well.”

Starting with the heart of the home, Sparks’ presentation emphasized that open floor plans remain popular as they encourage interaction.

“People are favoring open concept,” Sparks said. “Everyone gathers around a kitchen island, cooking and conversing. It’s important for families.”

She said incorporating minimal upper cabinetry, using open shelving and light-colored walls are trending as part of the current open kitchen design.

Highlighting three popular styles in home design — transitional, modern and contemporary — Sparks accentuated the distinct cabinetry that complements each design style. These styles include flat panel, shaker and lacquer styles, as well as two-tone cabinetry.

“It’s one of my favorites,” Sparks said about two-tone cabinetry. “You don’t have to commit to one color.”

Though white kitchens remain a timeless choice, she added that gray, navy, black and natural wood are becoming popular. Another preferred accent for providing a luxurious touch to the kitchen is brass elements such as lighting fixtures or faucets.

“Brass is in right now,” Sparks said. “It’s one of the materials you see a lot with the navy cabinets.”

While cabinetry provides the cohesive element in kitchen design, appliances provide its function. Sparks showcased French ranges, which are gaining popularity as statement pieces in higher-end homes. She further illustrated trending finishes such as matte black and the use of panels that integrate into the surrounding kitchen cabinetry.

“It’s amazing what they have done,” Sparks said about the panel appliances. “They’re seamless. You don’t even know it’s an appliance.”

Quartzite counters are taking the forefront in new-home construction, according to Sparks. Other counter options featured included honed and leathered, concrete, marble and quartz.

“This is a newer trend even in lower-budget homes,” Sparks said about quartz. “It’s a man-made product and very durable.”

Besides walls, light-colored floors are trending using materials of wood, concrete looking porcelain tile, laminate or large-format tile.

“It’s beautiful,” Sparks said about the large-format tile.

“With less grout lines it adds character to a room.”

Backsplashes are becoming more seamless by either continuing the countertop up the wall or installing a large slab of stone stretching the entire area. Faucets are now available in sleek, streamlined styles.

Sparks described using lighting and hardware as “jewelry of the kitchen” by making statements with significant pieces. For example, using long, linear pulls, ranging in size from 5-inches to 12-inches long to provide a sleek focal point. She also noted that larger lighting fixtures are taking precedence over smaller pendants.

“The thing about lighting and hardware, it doesn’t all have to match,” Sparks said. “You’re seeing a more modern, sleek feel.”

Moving into the bathroom, Sparks discussed how a “luxury-hotel feel” is currently hot in bathroom design. For example, creating feature walls by continuing the room’s flooring up a wall or completely tiled. She showcased using herringbone, black tile and porcelain slabs to create the effect.

“It serves as a “visual art piece,” Sparks said. “It adds interest and character. It’s a very hot trend right now,” Sparks added about the porcelain slabs. “You can achieve the luxury hotel look and it’s not as expensive.”

Other bathroom trends included huge walk-in showers with flush shower panels, free-standing soaking tubs, decorative mirrors, pendant lighting and wall paper.

Available in a variety of colors, metallic grout is gaining popularity. Sparks believes this unique grouting option adds a different dimension to a room.

“This stuff looks amazing,” Sparks said about the metallic grout. “It has a pop.”

Routh-Silberman organizes the regular workshops at the Henderson luxury residential community.

“It’s designed to keep residents up on the current trends so they can keep their homes modern, fresh and updated,” she said. “It doesn’t cost that much to renovate and helps people love the place where they live.”