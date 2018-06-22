Real Estate Millions

Designer gives luxury makeover tips

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
June 22, 2018 - 4:30 pm
 

In April, interior design consultant Tiffany Sparks of Tiffany Sparks Design presented a home makeover workshop held at MacDonald Highlands DragonRidge Country Club. It was part of a spring Life &Style Series for residents of the Henderson luxury community, sponsored by Luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman, who manages sales of the custom lots in the community. Topics ranged from landscaping, exterior renovations and smarthome technology.

For the April event, Sparks focused on remaking kitchens and baths.

“Kitchens and baths are really what make a house shine,” Sparks said to a crowd of about 30. “Both rooms add tremendous value to the home as well.”

Starting with the heart of the home, Sparks’ presentation emphasized that open floor plans remain popular as they encourage interaction.

“People are favoring open concept,” Sparks said. “Everyone gathers around a kitchen island, cooking and conversing. It’s important for families.”

She said incorporating minimal upper cabinetry, using open shelving and light-colored walls are trending as part of the current open kitchen design.

Highlighting three popular styles in home design — transitional, modern and contemporary — Sparks accentuated the distinct cabinetry that complements each design style. These styles include flat panel, shaker and lacquer styles, as well as two-tone cabinetry.

“It’s one of my favorites,” Sparks said about two-tone cabinetry. “You don’t have to commit to one color.”

Though white kitchens remain a timeless choice, she added that gray, navy, black and natural wood are becoming popular. Another preferred accent for providing a luxurious touch to the kitchen is brass elements such as lighting fixtures or faucets.

“Brass is in right now,” Sparks said. “It’s one of the materials you see a lot with the navy cabinets.”

While cabinetry provides the cohesive element in kitchen design, appliances provide its function. Sparks showcased French ranges, which are gaining popularity as statement pieces in higher-end homes. She further illustrated trending finishes such as matte black and the use of panels that integrate into the surrounding kitchen cabinetry.

“It’s amazing what they have done,” Sparks said about the panel appliances. “They’re seamless. You don’t even know it’s an appliance.”

Quartzite counters are taking the forefront in new-home construction, according to Sparks. Other counter options featured included honed and leathered, concrete, marble and quartz.

“This is a newer trend even in lower-budget homes,” Sparks said about quartz. “It’s a man-made product and very durable.”

Besides walls, light-colored floors are trending using materials of wood, concrete looking porcelain tile, laminate or large-format tile.

“It’s beautiful,” Sparks said about the large-format tile.

“With less grout lines it adds character to a room.”

Backsplashes are becoming more seamless by either continuing the countertop up the wall or installing a large slab of stone stretching the entire area. Faucets are now available in sleek, streamlined styles.

Sparks described using lighting and hardware as “jewelry of the kitchen” by making statements with significant pieces. For example, using long, linear pulls, ranging in size from 5-inches to 12-inches long to provide a sleek focal point. She also noted that larger lighting fixtures are taking precedence over smaller pendants.

“The thing about lighting and hardware, it doesn’t all have to match,” Sparks said. “You’re seeing a more modern, sleek feel.”

Moving into the bathroom, Sparks discussed how a “luxury-hotel feel” is currently hot in bathroom design. For example, creating feature walls by continuing the room’s flooring up a wall or completely tiled. She showcased using herringbone, black tile and porcelain slabs to create the effect.

“It serves as a “visual art piece,” Sparks said. “It adds interest and character. It’s a very hot trend right now,” Sparks added about the porcelain slabs. “You can achieve the luxury hotel look and it’s not as expensive.”

Other bathroom trends included huge walk-in showers with flush shower panels, free-standing soaking tubs, decorative mirrors, pendant lighting and wall paper.

Available in a variety of colors, metallic grout is gaining popularity. Sparks believes this unique grouting option adds a different dimension to a room.

“This stuff looks amazing,” Sparks said about the metallic grout. “It has a pop.”

Routh-Silberman organizes the regular workshops at the Henderson luxury residential community.

“It’s designed to keep residents up on the current trends so they can keep their homes modern, fresh and updated,” she said. “It doesn’t cost that much to renovate and helps people love the place where they live.”

ad-high_impact_4
Real Estate Millions
Real Estate Millions: Liberace Mansion
Real Estate Millions: 4120 Mont Blanc Way, Mount Charleston
Real Estate Millions: 8 Vista Crescent Court, Ascaya, Henderson
Real Estate Millions: 11172 San Terrazo Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at Blue Heron Real Estate.
Real Estate Millions: 1325 Villa Barolo Ave
Overlooking the second hole of the Rio Secco golf course within the community of Marquis Seven Hills is a modern masterpiece of light and architectural artistry. Designed by the award-winning Blue Heron design team, the home known as The Aurora Estate adorns the likes of the most noteworthy LED displays and lighting projects from around the world. XLED Systems founder and mastermind behind the world-renowned Freemont Street Experience, Hong Kong’s Disneyland Storybook Theater and the larger-than-life concert stages of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and the Foo Fighters (to name a few)—brings light and magic to the hills of this private and highly desirable gated community. The combination of the 133” custom HD/LED Digital Display, 150+ interior/exterior lights and 34 indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers bring a unique ambiance and entertainment level to the home. Other spectacular bonus features include a 1,200 SQFT pool, therapy spa, wet step lounge, $100K+ full Crestron system in-sync with Amazon’s Alexa, 9 security cameras and panic room.
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at 9103 Alta Drive #1501, Las Vegas, NV.
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Real Estate Millions: 323 Mont Blanc Way
Garry Tomashowski talks about his cabin in Mount Charleston.
Famous Las Vegas underground house
Did you know there is an underground house in Las Vegas? The home was originally built as a bomb shelter in 1978, and sits 26 feet below the surface. The midcentury-style home measures about 6,000 square feet, and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a 6-foot-deep pool, a spa, a barbecue area, and a carpeted six-hole putting green. The Underground House has lighting that emulates different times of the day. And mountain and wilderness murals depict an outdoor setting. The home is accessed from a flight of stairs that’s part of a town home.
Real Estate Millions: 36 Olympia Canyon Way
Mitch McClellan and John McDonough talk about their property in Southern Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: 20 Vintage Valley Drive, Southern Highlands
Real Estate Millions: 2315 Alta Drive
Real Estate Millions: 28 Sankaty Circle
Barbara Adcock talks about her favorite parts of her home in Anthem.
Real Estate Millions: Uri Vaknin
Real Estate Millions host Susan Kocab interviews Uri Vaknin about the renovations he made to his home and why he chose a one story building.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
Brad and Ann Adams talk about their home in MacDonald Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
Real Estate Millions: Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers Granite Heights
Home for the holidays with Pia Zadora
Singer Pia Zadora might have a swanky room named for her at Piero’s Italian Cuisine, but the place she really holds dear is her home in The Ridges of Summerlin. Her son, Jordan Kaufer, appears as Santa Claus in his mother’s show at Piero’s Italian Cuisine in downtown Las Vegas. Zadora lives with her third husband, Michael Jeffries; her 20-year-old son from her second marriage, Jordan Kaufer, and two dogs, Snowflake and Merle Singer Pia Zadora says she loves "everything Christmas," and her home in The Ridges is decked out for the holidays. The star of stage and screen welcomed Real Estate Millions into her 7,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home to talk about her Las Vegas history. Pia Zadora works in her music studio at her Summerlin home. She performs at the iconic Piero’s Italian Cuisine in downtown Las Vegas. A portrait of Pia Zadora by Andy Warhol is displayed over the living room bar. Memorabilia includes a framed photo of one of Pia Zadora's first modeling jobs, an ad for Dubonnet wine, her 1985 Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Performance and the 1982 Golden Globe Award for Best Female New Star of the Year.
Business Insights: Rhonda Allen
Buck Wargo interviews Rhonda Allen, a fine homes specialist with Shapiro & Sher Group at BHHS, has assisted 17 players and staff and counting with about two-thirds of those involving home purchases — including some that are multimillion-dollar acquisitions — and the others that were rentals. Many home purchases were for $750,000 and above.
Real Estate Millions: 98 Sunglow Lane
Real Esate Millions: 98 Sunglow Lane
Real Estate Millions: Frank Marino
Entertainer Frank Marino, the star of “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas,” has always had flair to spare and plenty of devoted fans. But since buying a home in Eagle Hills in Summerlin, come Halloween, he has to pull out all the stops.
Real Estate Millions _ Episode 4 -The Lakes Estates
Former professional boxer Beibut Shumenov lists Lakes Estates home for $5.3 million
Exclusive Tour of Desert Contemporary Home at Ascaya
This week on the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Real Estate Millions Host Susan Kocab tours the an inspiration home at the exclusive residential development of Ascaya. The home was designed by the Marmol Radziner architectural firm. The lead designer Brad Williams and Ascaya Sales Manager Darin Marques unfold the detailed specs of designing this truly authentic desert contemporary design.
Real Estate Millions - Episode #3 - Marmol Radziner at Ascaya (1)
Real Estate Millions host Susan Kocab visits a $7.7M home in Ascaya, a luxury residential community in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
This week the Las Vegas Review Journal's Real Estate Millions featured yet another gorgeous Vegas Valley Home at MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. the $12.5 Million Dollar listing overlooks the Dragon Ridge Golf Course.
Real Estate Millions
MGM Resorts International executive Bobby Baldwin has placed his golf-course home in Southern Highlands on the market for $6.25 million. The 12,000-square-foot home sits on 1.26 acres and has its own adjacent park.
More in Real Estate Millions
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Real Estate Millions Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like