Designer Scorsetti’s Seven Hills mansion for sale at $8.9M

Argentinian/Italian interior designer Angeles Scorsetti and husband, Steve Mason, have listed their Seven Hills mansion on the market for $8.9 million. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

Homeowner and designer Angeles Scorsetti created a dream closet in her Seven Hills mansion. (Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)

The home theater is one of the features of this 8,166-square-foot two-story estate. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

Homeowner and interior designer Angeles Scorsetti blended her signature glam chic and casual modern to create the zen sanctuary. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The renowned Argentinian/Italian interior designer, actress and model Angeles Scorsetti created a women's dream closet with plenty of space to display rows of her designer shoes. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The kitchen features custom cabinetry, central island and unique shaped counter with quartz countertops and professional-grade stainless steel appliances. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The formal living room features a stunning two-story wall above the modern fireplace. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The main living area features a two-story wall above the fireplace. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The master bath features a soaking tub. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The kitchen features a large island with seating. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The living room opens to the pool area. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

This Seven Hills home has listed for $8.9 million. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

The 0.69-acre estate rests on the 18th fairway of the Rio Sacco Golf Course. (Douglas Elliman, Nevada)

Her home at 1602 Villa Rica Drive reflects Angeles Scorsetti’s passion for design.

The renowned Argentinian/Italian interior designer, actress and model transformed the 8,166-square-foot two-story estate into a distinguished sanctuary.

“For me, it’s very personal,” said Scorsetti, the founder of Scorsetti Design and Scorsetti Design Home Collection. “Each piece is particular and goes in the right place to make the space beautiful.”

Located in Seven Hill’s prestigious guard-gated community Terracina, the 0.69-acre estate rests on the 18th fairway of the Rio Sacco Golf Course. The property, just minutes from the Henderson Executive airport and Las Vegas Strip, lists for $8.9 million through Michele Sullivan of Douglas Elliman, Nevada. The property is sold fully turnkey, with furnishings and artwork included.

“Today, with all the back orders, it could take seven to 10 months to get certain pieces,” said Steve Mason, Scorsetti’s husband. “So, it’s ready for the new buyer.”

The $8.9 million price tag represents the influence of numerology, the belief that numbers have an energetic effect on everyday life. Villa Rica’s address represents the number nine; which means balance, success and prosperity.

“I’m a number person,” Scorsetti said. “All our properties have the number eight or nine. Our previous home was eight, this home is nine, and we have a Beverly Hills home, which is nine. So, it’s fate — they come to us.”

The sophisticated residence features two luxurious primary suites, three en suite guest rooms, extraordinary entertaining areas, an executive office, fitness room, state-of-the-art theater and an elevator. Its beautiful grounds offer an infinity pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and intimate seating area with a fire feature.

The couple searched for the right property for four months and discovered the private Terracina community. Upon purchasing the home in May 2021, the couple updated the property with new lighting, furnishings, décor and artwork.

“We took a renovated property and enhanced it,” Mason said. “That is Angeles’s expertise, topping off the elegance with accessories and furnishings. Give it a homey feeling and finish the house the right way.”

Inspired by her Argentinian culture and international travels, Scorsetti approaches each design project differently while focusing on foundational elements.

“I’ve been in design for many years,” Scorsetti said. “It’s important to feel the vibe and connection when I walk into a house. It’s like the house speaks to you. There are many factors involved in putting together the design concept.”

Her vision for Villa Rica blends two contrasting styles — her signature glam chic and casual modern — into one distinct design. Every room showcases her personal Scorsetti Design Home Collection among custom pieces by the late British designer Christopher Guy, who lost his battle with cancer last year.

“He is one of my favorite designers, and we became great friends,” she said. “I love his beautiful pieces.”

Boosting the natural connection, Scorsetti applied the five elements of feng shui – fire, wood, water, metal and earth – to her design.

“Merging the designs gives a nice balance,” Scorsetti said. “The house is connected to the earth, universe, mountains and sky. I brought that connection and balance into the home. As a result, it’s so calm and relaxing.”

Her distinct color palette complements the design by integrating earthy, neutral beige, white and gray tones with a hint of glam chic red, silver, gold and black lacquer.

“My inspiration was mixing bold colors with calm, neutral ones,” Scorsetti said. “Everything came out amazing and beautiful. Just the way we wanted it.”

The visualization for the property began upon entry with the curved exterior façade and water walkway. The couple added stones to the waterway to increase the peaceful, zen-like aesthetic.

The home’s highly functional floor plan integrates a formal living, dining, wet bar, gourmet kitchen and casual great room into one expansive space. Three voluminous pocket doors open to the patio and pool deck for seamless indoor/outdoor living.

The formal, glam-chic dining room plays off the adjacent casual great room. Directly across from Scorsetti’s “champagne bar,” the elegant entertaining space features distinctive Christopher Guy furniture pieces, such as neutral-colored velvet chairs accenting a long dark table.

“The high-back chairs are $9,700 a piece,” Mason said. “The table with chairs would cost $60,000 in today’s market. They are unique and hard-to-get pieces.”

Nestled between the dining room and the great room is the elegant gourmet kitchen that provides a visual anchor for the room. The striking hub is perfect for gathering and hosting guests.

“We love to entertain,” Scorsetti said. “I always hire a chef to come and cook. In this beautiful open room, you can see the chef cooking from any space you’re in.”

A central island and bordering counter feature white Caesar stone with gold veining. The kitchen’s custom hood and gold pendants add a touch of glamor to the space.

In addition to hiring a chef, Scorsetti enlists a pianist to perform from the gorgeous grand piano center stage in the formal living space. The space impresses with a two-story absolute black marble and white tile fireplace surround, extending the full 30-foot wall length. The addition of Scorsetti’s favorite art piece, “A Woman in Red,” adds to the air of sophistication.

Striking architectural detailing, such as a coffered ceiling with wood plank inlays, tempers the sophisticated room with warmth and elegance.

“The CEO of Giorgio Armani loved our home,” Scorsetti said. “It was the last thing he expected to see in Nevada. He was only going to stay an hour but ended up staying four.”

A stunning book-match marble staircase rises to the upper level and private primary suite. Within the suite, rich hardwood floors, wood-plank ceiling canopies and a marble-encased fireplace define the stately space.

The luxurious resort-style primary bath features double vanities, a soaking tub and a sizeable walk-in shower with marble surround.

Scorsetti’s remodeled voluminous closet is a woman’s dream. Rows of designer shoes, purses and clothing showcase her love of fashion and design.

“I love Christian Louboutin shoes,” Scorsetti said. “I have been collecting him for years. Balmain is one of my favorite designers. His clothes are unbelievable.”

In addition to selling the Terracina estate, the couple is remodeling a condo in Beverly Hills. Eventually, they hope to move to the French countryside.

“We found a castle on 100 acres 45 minutes outside Paris,” Mason said. “We’re ready for our next journey.”