48°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Energy efficiency and innovation in action

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
February 5, 2024 - 9:58 am
 
Sun West Custom Homes built the New American Home in Ascaya in Henderson. The official unveilin ...
Sun West Custom Homes built the New American Home in Ascaya in Henderson. The official unveiling will be held at the annual National Association of Home Builders International Builder’s Show, Feb. 27-29. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The home exceeds the National Green Building Standard Emerald certification standard. (Levi Ell ...
The home exceeds the National Green Building Standard Emerald certification standard. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The media room features LG’s All-in-One Direct View LED 136-inch television, comprised of ind ...
The media room features LG’s All-in-One Direct View LED 136-inch television, comprised of individual panels. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The voluminous open-concept floor plan seamlessly integrates formal living, dining, gourmet kit ...
The voluminous open-concept floor plan seamlessly integrates formal living, dining, gourmet kitchen, bar and exterior. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
A significant technological innovation demonstrated in the home is Josh.ai. The home automation ...
A significant technological innovation demonstrated in the home is Josh.ai. The home automation system uses advanced AI technology, seamlessly integrating with Wi-Fi-connected devices. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
A highlight in the kitchen is the Kohler plumbing fixture, which drops from the ceiling. (Levi ...
A highlight in the kitchen is the Kohler plumbing fixture, which drops from the ceiling. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
Sun West Custom Homes built the New American Home in Ascaya in Henderson. (Levi Ellyson/501 Stu ...
Sun West Custom Homes built the New American Home in Ascaya in Henderson. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The New American Home will be showcased Feb. 27-29. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Bui ...
The New American Home will be showcased Feb. 27-29. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The New American Home in Ascaya in Henderson will be unveiled at the annual National Associatio ...
The New American Home in Ascaya in Henderson will be unveiled at the annual National Association of Home Builders International Builder’s Show. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The home exceeds the National Green Building Standard Emerald certification standard. (Levi Ell ...
The home exceeds the National Green Building Standard Emerald certification standard. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The mansion achieved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for ...
The mansion achieved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for homes. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The official unveiling occurs during the annual IBS convention, with thousands of attendees tou ...
The official unveiling occurs during the annual IBS convention, with thousands of attendees touring the property to see innovation in action. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
Sited on half an acre, the 7,722-square-foot single-story showcases dynamic views of the Las Ve ...
Sited on half an acre, the 7,722-square-foot single-story showcases dynamic views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding valley. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bedroom. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bedroom. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The home automation system uses advanced AI technology, seamlessly integrating with Wi-Fi-conne ...
The home automation system uses advanced AI technology, seamlessly integrating with Wi-Fi-connected devices. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The living area. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The living area. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The outdoor kitchen. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The outdoor kitchen. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The kitchen. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The kitchen. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bath. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bath. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bath has a square tub. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bath has a square tub. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bath features a large shower. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The master bath features a large shower. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The living area features a wine wall. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The living area features a wine wall. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The media room features LG’s All-in-One Direct View LED 136-inch television, comprised of ind ...
The media room features LG’s All-in-One Direct View LED 136-inch television, comprised of individual panels. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The Ascaya home measures 7,722 square feet. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The Ascaya home measures 7,722 square feet. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The single-story showcases dynamic views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, cou ...
The single-story showcases dynamic views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The kitchen showcases high-tech features. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The kitchen showcases high-tech features. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The kitchen has two islands. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)
The kitchen has two islands. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)

The sleek, calming aesthetic expressed in its interior perfectly captures the essence of its name. Located at 21 Sky Arc in the premier Henderson community of Ascaya, the 41st edition of the official show home for the annual National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builder’s Show (IBS) features industry innovations, revolutionary design and unparalleled energy efficiency.

“This is an incredible home, which not only boasts scenic views of the Las Vegas skyline but incorporates the resort lifestyle, allowing access to the upscale nightlife,” said Tucker Bernard, executive director of NAHB Leading Suppliers Council, TNAH/TNAR. “By incorporating a variety of color schemes, Sun West Custom Homes captured the relaxed ambiance of a “Tulum resort” in the desert.”

The home exceeds the National Green Building Standard Emerald certification standard. It achieved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for homes, Indoor airPLUS certification, Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Program certification and net-zero status.

“It achieved an air infiltration tightness at 0.35 and a HERS Index of -45 with solar and 54 without solar, which is 46 percent more energy efficient than the construction of the average code-built home and projected to provide 100 percent of the annual electric energy needs for the home,” Bernard said. “This is a huge accomplishment considering the home size and amount of sliding glass panels opening to the outside.”

The official unveiling occurs during the annual IBS convention, Feb. 27-29, with thousands of attendees touring the property to see innovation in action.

Dan Coletti, the CEO of Sun West Custom Homes, is the designer/contractor for the project. The Sky Arc home marks the third time Coletti designed and built the New American Home. He recently started work on his fourth showcase home, which he plans to complete at the year’s end.

“My team gets to interface with manufacturers on the cutting edge of supplying cool products for custom homes and the industry as a whole,” Coletti said. “So, it’s like a learning experience to be in front of all these products available to us, and I think that is what drives me to do it again. In this home, I learned more about energy efficiency, down to the smallest details.”

A significant technological innovation demonstrated in the home is Josh.ai. The home automation system uses advanced AI technology, seamlessly integrating with Wi-Fi-connected devices. It delivers a single intuitive interface for smart home control and customizations, giving the homeowner an effortless living experience. Every room contains a control panel where Josh can be given specific commands by voice, touch or text. The Josh App provides control from anywhere in the world.

“Josh.ai is almost like a child at the beginning; it doesn’t know much, but it starts to learn,” Coletti said. “It can do many things with one command and remember what has been done. That is the power of it.”

“I’m amazed at how technology has moved forward and integrated into the homes,” he added. “With Josh.ai, you can manipulate your home with a remote control from the comfort of your couch. How cool is that?”

Another highlight is LG’s All-in-One Direct View LED 136-inch television, comprised of individual panels in the home’s media room. Adding or removing panels allows the homeowner to adjust the size of the viewing area.

Sited on half an acre, the 7,722-square-foot single-story showcases dynamic views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding valley.

“My vision for the home was to capture all the views off the back side of the property. That was primary,” Coletti said. “When I found this lot, I quickly realized it was unique. There are no homes directly behind it, so the view is captivating. I wanted to ensure you saw it through the front door.”

Coletti’s contemporary design integrates angular monolith architectural elements throughout the property, including the exterior entrance, the wine cellar, and a cantilevered island in the kitchen.

“I have not incorporated anything like that before,” he said. “When creating a new design, I’m cognizant that there should be a feeling of continuity, a theme that runs through the home. In this house, it’s an angular reversal design.

“There are probably four or five throughout the house,” he added. “But you have to find them.”

The voluminous open-concept floor plan seamlessly integrates formal living, dining, gourmet kitchen, bar and exterior. It features five en suite bedrooms with a private primary and detached casita, 5½ baths, a glass-encased executive office, an oversized wine cellar and a media room. The media room features flat panel doors by Accurate Millwork, which offer the flexibility to include or isolate the room from the main living area.

The interior design encompasses soft, warm earth tones using layers of stone, glass and wood. Interior stone walls match the exterior façade to blend with the natural surroundings. A linear DaVinci custom luxury fireplace takes center stage in the main living area with a 16-foot stone surround. Ceiling treatments vary from room to room, with some integrating wood while others showcase a coffered style.

“I think it is a timeless design,” Coletti said. “It won’t look dated in a couple of years or even a decade.”

The chic kitchen’s design is a showpiece. A highlight is the Kohler plumbing fixture, which drops from the ceiling, creating a clean look and keeping the countertops clutter-free. The ability to raise and lower the fixture is managed by a remote control connected to the home’s Wi-Fi, allowing the owner to engage it from anywhere.

The Wellborn Aspire Line custom two-tone cabinetry provides rich, dark cabinets in the tone, “Drift,” lining the walls, contrasted by lighter “Russet Oak” on the primary island and bookending the LG 48-inch Pro Range stovetop with Sous-vide and induction. In addition, the innovative LG Signature Kitchen Suite features an integrated refrigerator/freezer, double ovens and a 48-inch wall hood.

The two-toned oversized islands display sustainable and durable Caesar stone counters, one with a waterfall edge. A darker Caesar stone counter, part of the Supernatural Collection, accentuates the second island’s cantilever shape.

Enhancing the main level’s seamless indoor-outdoor connection to the exterior is employing an automated 24-foot multislide door system from Western Windows in the formal living area and a smaller version in the kitchen. Opening from the kitchen, it integrates flawlessly with the state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen by extending the space. The cabinetry provides a cohesive element, giving the appearance of uniting the interior to the outdoor space.

The private primary suite features a breakfast center and seamless access to the exterior. Disappearing pocket doors create an open corner that accesses the pool deck and outdoor shower.

Wood ceilings seamlessly connect to a wood accent wall, adding an element of sophistication to the room.

Its luxurious bath features a heated floor system by Schluter, a distinctive Kohler Stillness Soak freestanding square-shaped tub, dual floating vanities and an oversized walk-in shower with steam.

Kohler’s Eir Intelligent toilets are integrated throughout the home, featuring heated seats, customizable cleansing, nightlight and the ability to play music and regulate water pressure through a touchscreen remote.

Coletti and his team broke ground in January 2023 and completed the project in October. The aggressive 10-month schedule presented minor challenges, primarily product availability.

“There were some supply chain issues that required us to adjust our schedule and try and do things without certain products,” Coletti said. “At the end of the day, we delivered on time, and it turned out beautiful.”

A seasoned veteran in the industry, Coletti has been building high-end custom homes in Las Vegas since 1989. Over the years, he has designed and built over 500 luxury custom homes and won numerous awards.

The New American Home is on the market for $10,799 million through Chris Coletti with Sun West Luxury Realty.

MOST READ
1
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
2
Raiders turn to Luke Getsy after whirlwind 10-hour span
Raiders turn to Luke Getsy after whirlwind 10-hour span
3
CARTOON: Where’s the man-purse?
CARTOON: Where’s the man-purse?
4
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
5
LETTER: The dumbest politician
LETTER: The dumbest politician
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Luxury vinyl flooring is one of the latest trends as highlighted by The International Surface E ...
Local designers give their take on Surfaces Expo
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions

The International Surface Event showcased floor coverings (Surfaces), stone (StoneExpo) and tile (TileExpo) at the convention center at Mandalay Bay from Jan. 23 to 26.

Blue Heron will show off its Velaris showcase home this weekend at Lake Las Vegas' The Island c ...
Lake Las Vegas to open luxury development
BY BUCK WARGO REAL ESTATE MILLIONS

Lake Las Vegas, which is unveiling its newest luxury development this weekend on The Island, posted its second best year in sales since the Great Recession.

Blue Heron will show off its Velaris showcase home this weekend at Lake Las Vegas' The Island c ...
Lake Las Vegas to open luxury development
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Lake Las Vegas, which is unveiling its newest luxury development this weekend on The Island, posted its second best year in sales since the Great Recession.

Turnberry Place penthouse tied for the No. 2 spot for highest high-rise condo listings in 2023. ...
Raiders’ Mark Davis tops the condo sales for 2023
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis topped the list in 2023 of selling the most expensive condo in Las Vegas when he netted $10.5 million for his unit at The Summit Club in Summerlin.

The highest sale in December was for $13.9 million in cash for a home under construction on Chi ...
$13.9M Ascaya home tops December luxury sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The highest sale in December was for $13.9 million in cash for a home under construction on Chisel Crest Court in Ascaya.

The No. 2 luxury home sale for 2023 is Prince Jefri Bolkiah’s 16-acre estate at 99 Spanish Ga ...
Top luxury homes sales of 2023
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

It was quite the active luxury market at the top end while sales of $1 million and higher were running behind numbers compared to 2021 and 2022.

(Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)
Luxury homes showcase holiday designs — PHOTOS
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Interior designer Laura Sullivan doesn’t rely on Christmas décor trends. For 16 years, the owner of My Favorite Design Inc., has performed her holiday design magic, creating personal reflections for high-end clients.

 
The latest must-have for luxury homes: wine rooms
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Traditionally a symbol of discernment and taste, wine collections are moving from a hidden, lower-level wine cellar to a prominent role within the luxury residence.

A two-story home on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $5.65 million. It was the ...
$25M Spanish Trail compound leads November sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

There were 96 sales of $1 million and higher in November, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

More stories
2024 sees eight homes listed at $18 million and higher
2024 sees eight homes listed at $18 million and higher
Raiders’ Mark Davis tops the condo sales for 2023
Raiders’ Mark Davis tops the condo sales for 2023
Local designers give their take on Surfaces Expo
Local designers give their take on Surfaces Expo
$13.9M Ascaya home tops December luxury sales
$13.9M Ascaya home tops December luxury sales
Woodside showcases Serenata at Cadence
Woodside showcases Serenata at Cadence
Lake Las Vegas to open luxury development
Lake Las Vegas to open luxury development