Energy efficiency and innovation in action

Located at 21 Sky Arc in the premier Henderson community of Ascaya, the 41st edition of the official show home for the annual National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builder’s Show (IBS) features industry innovations, revolutionary design and unparalleled energy efficiency.

Sited on half an acre, the 7,722-square-foot single-story showcases dynamic views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding valley. (Levi Ellyson/501 Studios, courtesy Pro Builder Media)

The sleek, calming aesthetic expressed in its interior perfectly captures the essence of its name. Located at 21 Sky Arc in the premier Henderson community of Ascaya, the 41st edition of the official show home for the annual National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builder’s Show (IBS) features industry innovations, revolutionary design and unparalleled energy efficiency.

“This is an incredible home, which not only boasts scenic views of the Las Vegas skyline but incorporates the resort lifestyle, allowing access to the upscale nightlife,” said Tucker Bernard, executive director of NAHB Leading Suppliers Council, TNAH/TNAR. “By incorporating a variety of color schemes, Sun West Custom Homes captured the relaxed ambiance of a “Tulum resort” in the desert.”

The home exceeds the National Green Building Standard Emerald certification standard. It achieved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for homes, Indoor airPLUS certification, Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Program certification and net-zero status.

“It achieved an air infiltration tightness at 0.35 and a HERS Index of -45 with solar and 54 without solar, which is 46 percent more energy efficient than the construction of the average code-built home and projected to provide 100 percent of the annual electric energy needs for the home,” Bernard said. “This is a huge accomplishment considering the home size and amount of sliding glass panels opening to the outside.”

The official unveiling occurs during the annual IBS convention, Feb. 27-29, with thousands of attendees touring the property to see innovation in action.

Dan Coletti, the CEO of Sun West Custom Homes, is the designer/contractor for the project. The Sky Arc home marks the third time Coletti designed and built the New American Home. He recently started work on his fourth showcase home, which he plans to complete at the year’s end.

“My team gets to interface with manufacturers on the cutting edge of supplying cool products for custom homes and the industry as a whole,” Coletti said. “So, it’s like a learning experience to be in front of all these products available to us, and I think that is what drives me to do it again. In this home, I learned more about energy efficiency, down to the smallest details.”

A significant technological innovation demonstrated in the home is Josh.ai. The home automation system uses advanced AI technology, seamlessly integrating with Wi-Fi-connected devices. It delivers a single intuitive interface for smart home control and customizations, giving the homeowner an effortless living experience. Every room contains a control panel where Josh can be given specific commands by voice, touch or text. The Josh App provides control from anywhere in the world.

“Josh.ai is almost like a child at the beginning; it doesn’t know much, but it starts to learn,” Coletti said. “It can do many things with one command and remember what has been done. That is the power of it.”

“I’m amazed at how technology has moved forward and integrated into the homes,” he added. “With Josh.ai, you can manipulate your home with a remote control from the comfort of your couch. How cool is that?”

Another highlight is LG’s All-in-One Direct View LED 136-inch television, comprised of individual panels in the home’s media room. Adding or removing panels allows the homeowner to adjust the size of the viewing area.

Sited on half an acre, the 7,722-square-foot single-story showcases dynamic views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding valley.

“My vision for the home was to capture all the views off the back side of the property. That was primary,” Coletti said. “When I found this lot, I quickly realized it was unique. There are no homes directly behind it, so the view is captivating. I wanted to ensure you saw it through the front door.”

Coletti’s contemporary design integrates angular monolith architectural elements throughout the property, including the exterior entrance, the wine cellar, and a cantilevered island in the kitchen.

“I have not incorporated anything like that before,” he said. “When creating a new design, I’m cognizant that there should be a feeling of continuity, a theme that runs through the home. In this house, it’s an angular reversal design.

“There are probably four or five throughout the house,” he added. “But you have to find them.”

The voluminous open-concept floor plan seamlessly integrates formal living, dining, gourmet kitchen, bar and exterior. It features five en suite bedrooms with a private primary and detached casita, 5½ baths, a glass-encased executive office, an oversized wine cellar and a media room. The media room features flat panel doors by Accurate Millwork, which offer the flexibility to include or isolate the room from the main living area.

The interior design encompasses soft, warm earth tones using layers of stone, glass and wood. Interior stone walls match the exterior façade to blend with the natural surroundings. A linear DaVinci custom luxury fireplace takes center stage in the main living area with a 16-foot stone surround. Ceiling treatments vary from room to room, with some integrating wood while others showcase a coffered style.

“I think it is a timeless design,” Coletti said. “It won’t look dated in a couple of years or even a decade.”

The chic kitchen’s design is a showpiece. A highlight is the Kohler plumbing fixture, which drops from the ceiling, creating a clean look and keeping the countertops clutter-free. The ability to raise and lower the fixture is managed by a remote control connected to the home’s Wi-Fi, allowing the owner to engage it from anywhere.

The Wellborn Aspire Line custom two-tone cabinetry provides rich, dark cabinets in the tone, “Drift,” lining the walls, contrasted by lighter “Russet Oak” on the primary island and bookending the LG 48-inch Pro Range stovetop with Sous-vide and induction. In addition, the innovative LG Signature Kitchen Suite features an integrated refrigerator/freezer, double ovens and a 48-inch wall hood.

The two-toned oversized islands display sustainable and durable Caesar stone counters, one with a waterfall edge. A darker Caesar stone counter, part of the Supernatural Collection, accentuates the second island’s cantilever shape.

Enhancing the main level’s seamless indoor-outdoor connection to the exterior is employing an automated 24-foot multislide door system from Western Windows in the formal living area and a smaller version in the kitchen. Opening from the kitchen, it integrates flawlessly with the state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen by extending the space. The cabinetry provides a cohesive element, giving the appearance of uniting the interior to the outdoor space.

The private primary suite features a breakfast center and seamless access to the exterior. Disappearing pocket doors create an open corner that accesses the pool deck and outdoor shower.

Wood ceilings seamlessly connect to a wood accent wall, adding an element of sophistication to the room.

Its luxurious bath features a heated floor system by Schluter, a distinctive Kohler Stillness Soak freestanding square-shaped tub, dual floating vanities and an oversized walk-in shower with steam.

Kohler’s Eir Intelligent toilets are integrated throughout the home, featuring heated seats, customizable cleansing, nightlight and the ability to play music and regulate water pressure through a touchscreen remote.

Coletti and his team broke ground in January 2023 and completed the project in October. The aggressive 10-month schedule presented minor challenges, primarily product availability.

“There were some supply chain issues that required us to adjust our schedule and try and do things without certain products,” Coletti said. “At the end of the day, we delivered on time, and it turned out beautiful.”

A seasoned veteran in the industry, Coletti has been building high-end custom homes in Las Vegas since 1989. Over the years, he has designed and built over 500 luxury custom homes and won numerous awards.

The New American Home is on the market for $10,799 million through Chris Coletti with Sun West Luxury Realty.