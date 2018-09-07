Estate in The Ridges lists for nearly $10M —VIDEO

Akin to Willie Wonka’s golden ticket, one hard-working Realtor has the opportunity to walk away with $1 million. Robert Sibulkin of the Ivan Sher Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties is taking a bold step to reach luxury buyer’s agents.

Home in The ridges lists for nearly $10M

The courtyard has a fireplace. (Ivan Sher Group)

This 12,852-square-foot, three-level estate is listed for $9,995,000. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home was designed by Mark Scheurer of the California-based Mark Scheurer Architects. (Ivan Sher Group)

Elements of midcentury modern are integrated into the overall design, including a centralized exterior courtyard surrounded by the main living areas. (Ivan Sher Group)

A home has a large backyard. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has a lot of places for entertaining. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has views of the Spring Mountains. (Ivan Sher Group)

The pool faces the Strip. (Ivan Sher Group)

The lot provides for a lot of privacy. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has 13 baths. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has seven en suite bedrooms. (Ivan Sher Group)

One of the seven en suite bedrooms. (Ivan Sher Group)

Ivan Sher Group The central courtyard connects the different areas of the home.

The dining room. (Ivan Sher Group)

The foyer. (Ivan Sher Group)

The foyer opens to a private reception area. (Ivan Sher Group)

The foyer. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home in The Ridges in Summerlin is listed for nearly $10 million. (Ivan Sher Group)

The Ridges home has a mix of lush and desert landscaping. (Ivan Sher Group)

The desert landscaping is full and colorful. (Ivan Sher Group)

The home has a lot of floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the backyard and courtyard. (Ivan Sher Group)

The game room. (Ivan Sher Group)

The theater has a bar. (Ivan Sher Group)

The great room is adjacent to the kitchen. (Ivan Sher Group)

The great room. (Ivan Sher Group)

The kitchen. (Ivan Sher Group)

The kitchen. (Ivan Sher Group)

A seating area is near a large office. (Ivan Sher Group)

A living room opens to the backyard. (Ivan Sher Group)

The entrance to the master suite. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master suite features an office. (Ivan Sher Group)

His bath. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master suite. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master suite. (Ivan Sher Group)

The gym. (Ivan Sher Group)

The wine cellar. (Ivan Sher Group)

Robert Sibulkin of the Ivan Sher Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. (Tonya Harvey Real Estate Millions)

There is a central courtyard. (Ivan Sher Group)

The house is designed to show off the owner's art collection. (Ivan Sher Group)

The central courtyard connects the different areas of the home. (Ivan Sher Group)

The formal dining room. (Ivan Sher Group)

The great room opens to the backyard patio. (Ivan Sher Group)

The theater seats 15 and has its own separate exterior entrance. (Ivan Sher Group)

The spacious chef’s kitchen provides a well-designed space attired in professional grade appliances, SieMatic custom cabinetry and granite counters. (Ivan Sher Group)

A living room features floor-to-wall windows. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master bath separates into two private dressing areas. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master bedroom has a pop-up TV. (Ivan Sher Group)

The master suite has an outdoor balcony with a fire feature. (Ivan Sher Group)

Akin to Willie Wonka’s golden ticket, one hard-working Realtor has the opportunity to walk away with $1 million.

Robert Sibulkin of the Ivan Sher Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, is taking a bold step to reach luxury buyers’ agents.

His approach started with convincing the owners of 10 Promontory Ridge Drive, in the exclusive Ridges Promontory community of Summerlin, to pay a $1 million commission upon closing.

“It’s the first time to my knowledge it’s been done in the luxury market,” Sibulkin said. “It’s an effort to differentiate ourselves from other homes listed at the $5 million dollar price tag and up.”

The commission is contingent on negotiating an agreeable price with the owners before the end of February 2019.

“It’s very exciting,” said Ivan Sher, owner of the Ivan Sher Group. “This home is so exceptional and so unique in so many different ways. We’re very optimistic about the results.”

The 12,852-square-foot, three-level estate is listed for $9,995,000 through Sibulkin. Built in 2005, the upscale home was custom designed by Mark Scheurer of the California-based Mark Scheurer Architects.

The home features seven en suite bedrooms; private master wing; 13 baths, including a his-and-her master bath; two offices; private, 15-seat theater; craft room; game room; fitness center; elevator; resort pool; spa; dog run and basketball court.

“It seemed very different than a lot of other homes you see in Las Vegas,” owner Elisabeth Golden said. “It’s cozy, and the spaces are livable.”

Golden and her husband, Brent, purchased the property in 2011.

The property was bank-owned at the time. According to public records, the home has had three owners, including the Goldens.

“We kept coming back,” Golden said. “It wasn’t a quick decision, probably a month or so, but since we have three children, it seemed like a great place for them to grow up.”

The home’s entry features a lush, grand front courtyard with water features leading to a massive 9-foot pivot door.

Inside, the striking entry showcases formal living areas, including a private office, piano area and formal sitting room. The sitting room features an impressive natural stone mantle surrounding a cozy gas fireplace.

“This home has a very sophisticated contemporary feel,” Sher said. “People who appreciate fine art and fine living will love this house.”

The modern estate is graced with imported Italian travertine floors, textured stone walls and gridded floor-to-ceiling windows.

Elements of midcentury modern are integrated into the overall design, including a centralized exterior courtyard surrounded by the main living areas.

“The cool thing about this house is it’s built around the courtyard,” Sher said. “It brings the whole home together.”

Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the courtyard from several vantages. Large, glass doors on both sides of the space provide easy access and continuous flow from one side of the home to the other.

The spacious chef’s kitchen provides a well-designed space attired in professional grade appliances, SieMatic custom cabinetry and granite counters. The oversized central island with floating rectangular modern light fixture serves as a striking focal point.

The kitchen’s extended counter with bar seating opens to the capacious great room.

The great room’s wall of custom wood built-ins and angled gas fireplace create a warm, inviting space. A bank of large glass doors line the exterior wall, providing easy access to the resort-styled backyard and pool areas.

Across the hall from the kitchen, the formal dining room offers two distinct dining areas and custom wood built-ins. Natural light spills in from both sides of the room through banks of ceiling-to-floor windows bordering the space.

“The thing I love about this is you have glass on either side of you,” Sher said about the dining room. “You have a courtyard on one side and backyard on the other side and doors on both sides that open so entertaining is easy.”

Sited on just under three-fourths of an acre, the home’s location on the ninth hole of Bear’s Best golf course allows for stunning views of the surrounding mountains and golf course.

The 20-foot-by-40-foot, resort-style heated pool and spa, with elevated seating areas provide plenty of entertaining possibilities.

“The backyard is one of my favorite spots of this house,” Sher added. “Because this home has lots of living space outside. You’ve got great vistas of the golf course and the mountains. They are the most remarkable views you can get.”

Its cul-de-sac location with only one neighbor provides privacy for its residents.

Upstairs, a master wing offers a library with custom built-ins, separate sitting area and a step-down bedroom with pop-up television at the foot of the bed. Large, sliding glass doors open to a private balcony and stunning vistas of the mountains and golf course. Clerestory windows surrounding the room provide lots of natural light.

“It’s a great master,” Sher said. “So well thought out. The views are incredible.”

His-and-her master baths feature a large soaking tub, walk-in steam shower, makeup vanity, double sinks with imported marble counters.

A breezeway off the master provides a private seating area surrounding a fireplace and access to a separate wing with a 14-foot-by-26-foot gym and lower-level game room.

The large game room features a pingpong table, pool table, foosball table, pin ball machine and full bar.

The main home’s lower level features a tiered, leather seat theater for 15 people, with its own exterior entrance, large screen, surround sound, projector, stage and full bar. A climate-controlled wine cellar is next to the theater.

Another unique feature is the home’s 10-plus car subterranean garage. The epoxy floor is easy to clean and maintain.

“It’s a whole different level of garage,” Sher said. “It’s a car collector’s dream.”