‘Flip or Flop Vegas’ stars give tour of Henderson home — VIDEO

Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, the stars of HGTVs “Flip or Flop Vegas” are happily living in Henderson’s Anthem community and plan on staying put for a long time. She is a Realtor/broker with Alter Luxury Real Estate. He was a MMA fighter until an injury in 2015 sidelined him, just in time to funnel all his energy into their construction projects. Together they have bought, remodeled and sold over 100 properties.

The cable network found the couple through Bristol Marunde’s social media page and launched them into the world of reality TV stardom. Originally, they were recruited for a show called “High Stakes Flippers,” which aired in 2015, documenting the risks of flipping homes in Las Vegas. When HGTV expanded its “Flip or Flop” franchise, they were tapped to represent the Las Vegas market.

Aubrey Marunde was single in 2007 when she bought the five-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot Pulte home in The Club at Madeira Canyon. The lot backs up against the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area.

“I bought the house for the backyard, and it was just dirt,” she recalled. With the help of her husband and business partner, who she met in 2009, the yard has been transformed into a vibrant space with designated areas for dining, playing and even chicken raising. They added a pool, fireplace and elevated dining area, surrounded by a 20-foot wall and a border of cypress trees, and it is where they held their wedding.

She described the original house as basic, builder-standard, with none of the upgrades they added over the years. They removed the carpeting downstairs, refinished the staircase, replaced the bathcountertops and kitchen cabinets.

“It was really Tuscan and dark. Twelve years ago, that was very popular,” she said.

And now they’re ready for another update.

“We’re going to go with more straight lines, more modern. Times change, and we’re ready to change.”

Just like the proverbial shoemaker’s children who always go barefoot, they are too busy working on flips to make time for their own home improvement, something they plan to rectify soon, Aubrey said.

“Now we’re itching to do a remodel but just haven’t had time, but we’re about to come up on a break in filming, so that’s when we’re gonna do it.”

Their show will begin its third season in March, and if history repeats itself, get ready for much more of Aubrey’s self-described “Vegas Glam” style to be a big part of the show’s popularity.

In the show’s introduction, the pair have said local buyers expect to see the same type of high-end finishes typical of Las Vegas’ public spaces. By the time they are through, their homes will have been transformed from fixer-uppers into ones that could replicate many a high-roller hotel suite, thanks to the use of beautiful materials, bold colors and patterns, and lots of shiny, fluffy touches.

If shopping were a martial art, Aubrey Marunde would have a black belt in it. On the show she manages to track down remnants from larger construction projects at unbelievable prices.

“I love stores like Floor & Décor. I use them a lot, and Bedrosians. They all have clearance sections, and you can negotiate prices. A lot of our appliances come from Lowe’s. A lot of people don’t know that Lowe’s has clearance in the back.”

She also finds treasures on Craigslist, too. Sometimes she ends up taking it home.

”The stuff always ends up in our house,” she said of finds, like the cow skin covered French side chair in their dining room. Another find was a 100-year-old, black-and-red settee, which they painted white, then reupholstered with grey fabric and added nailheads.

They work as a team, said Bristol.

“We do a lot of repurposing. Sometimes, we find furniture pieces and we’ll sand and paint them. There’s a lot you can find on Craigslist or your Facebook market.”

He does all the construction work with help from a dependable work crew. “I’m getting good at it. Aubrey will describe what she wants in a house, and then I find a less expensive material and figure out how to make it look like that.”

Bristol is from Sequim, Washington, near Seattle, where they own a vacation home. His father was a real estate attorney for many years, and his mother sells real estate.

Aubrey is from Milton, Pennsylvania, where she competed in gymnastics and cheerleading, winning a scholarship to UNLV for cheer, while earning a degree in marketing.

Her father is a general contractor in rural Pennsylvania, and the exposure to his projects is a big factor in their success.

”I was always onsite with him. We were always helping. It’s kind of like I’mreliving my childhood with my kids, now.”

The couple’s sons, Kale, 8, and Kane, 5, appear on the show occasionally and sometimes, accompany their parents on job sites. Other times, they enjoy their specially designed backyard play areas, including an in-ground trampoline.

”We wanted them to be able play and to have their friends over. They play out here every single day. The trampoline gets used more than the pool,” Aubrey said.

Function is much more important to the family than style, especially in the backyard, Bristol added.

“We want our kids to have fun here.”

The real estate market is still ripe for investors to buy low and sell high, Aubrey said. They turn away potential projects for lack of time, and never have trouble reselling quickly.

“I’ve been a broker for over 12 years, so I think I have a handle on the real estate side of it, so we’ve been fortunate. We don’t have anything that sits on the market for very long.”

The houses chosen for the show are selected on availability and the potential profit margin, she added.

“It’s kind of like, what do we have on our books right now, that we can shoot for the show, and the network wants to see a variety” of condos, single-family homes.

”We’ve got a mix of all of that for Season Three.”

The couple plans on doing a major remodel of their Anthem home this year, including opening up the floor plan by removing the current kitchen walls, and adding a casita.

”We both have a lot of projects we want to do. We just need the time to do them,” Bristol said.

They say they wouldn’t leave the area, because their kids are in good schools and their neighborhood is extra secure. The community has its own clubhouse and gym, which Bristol said he takes advantage of, but Aubrey said she has no time for the yoga classes available.

”Anthem is such a stable community, and there’s so many parks and recreation areas. There’s just so much to do,” she said. “And with everything coming in on St. Rose (Parkway), in a couple of years, it’s going to look so different. We’re finally getting all these big stores and chains that have been in Summerlin. It will be so great for us over here.”