MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Real Estate Millions

‘Flip or Flop Vegas’ stars give tour of Henderson home — VIDEO

By Susan Stone Real Estate Millions
February 19, 2019 - 1:34 pm
 

Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, the stars of HGTVs “Flip or Flop Vegas” are happily living in Henderson’s Anthem community and plan on staying put for a long time. She is a Realtor/broker with Alter Luxury Real Estate. He was a MMA fighter until an injury in 2015 sidelined him, just in time to funnel all his energy into their construction projects. Together they have bought, remodeled and sold over 100 properties.

The cable network found the couple through Bristol Marunde’s social media page and launched them into the world of reality TV stardom. Originally, they were recruited for a show called “High Stakes Flippers,” which aired in 2015, documenting the risks of flipping homes in Las Vegas. When HGTV expanded its “Flip or Flop” franchise, they were tapped to represent the Las Vegas market.

Aubrey Marunde was single in 2007 when she bought the five-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot Pulte home in The Club at Madeira Canyon. The lot backs up against the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area.

“I bought the house for the backyard, and it was just dirt,” she recalled. With the help of her husband and business partner, who she met in 2009, the yard has been transformed into a vibrant space with designated areas for dining, playing and even chicken raising. They added a pool, fireplace and elevated dining area, surrounded by a 20-foot wall and a border of cypress trees, and it is where they held their wedding.

She described the original house as basic, builder-standard, with none of the upgrades they added over the years. They removed the carpeting downstairs, refinished the staircase, replaced the bathcountertops and kitchen cabinets.

“It was really Tuscan and dark. Twelve years ago, that was very popular,” she said.

And now they’re ready for another update.

“We’re going to go with more straight lines, more modern. Times change, and we’re ready to change.”

Just like the proverbial shoemaker’s children who always go barefoot, they are too busy working on flips to make time for their own home improvement, something they plan to rectify soon, Aubrey said.

“Now we’re itching to do a remodel but just haven’t had time, but we’re about to come up on a break in filming, so that’s when we’re gonna do it.”

Their show will begin its third season in March, and if history repeats itself, get ready for much more of Aubrey’s self-described “Vegas Glam” style to be a big part of the show’s popularity.

In the show’s introduction, the pair have said local buyers expect to see the same type of high-end finishes typical of Las Vegas’ public spaces. By the time they are through, their homes will have been transformed from fixer-uppers into ones that could replicate many a high-roller hotel suite, thanks to the use of beautiful materials, bold colors and patterns, and lots of shiny, fluffy touches.

If shopping were a martial art, Aubrey Marunde would have a black belt in it. On the show she manages to track down remnants from larger construction projects at unbelievable prices.

“I love stores like Floor & Décor. I use them a lot, and Bedrosians. They all have clearance sections, and you can negotiate prices. A lot of our appliances come from Lowe’s. A lot of people don’t know that Lowe’s has clearance in the back.”

She also finds treasures on Craigslist, too. Sometimes she ends up taking it home.

”The stuff always ends up in our house,” she said of finds, like the cow skin covered French side chair in their dining room. Another find was a 100-year-old, black-and-red settee, which they painted white, then reupholstered with grey fabric and added nailheads.

They work as a team, said Bristol.

“We do a lot of repurposing. Sometimes, we find furniture pieces and we’ll sand and paint them. There’s a lot you can find on Craigslist or your Facebook market.”

He does all the construction work with help from a dependable work crew. “I’m getting good at it. Aubrey will describe what she wants in a house, and then I find a less expensive material and figure out how to make it look like that.”

Bristol is from Sequim, Washington, near Seattle, where they own a vacation home. His father was a real estate attorney for many years, and his mother sells real estate.

Aubrey is from Milton, Pennsylvania, where she competed in gymnastics and cheerleading, winning a scholarship to UNLV for cheer, while earning a degree in marketing.

Her father is a general contractor in rural Pennsylvania, and the exposure to his projects is a big factor in their success.

”I was always onsite with him. We were always helping. It’s kind of like I’mreliving my childhood with my kids, now.”

The couple’s sons, Kale, 8, and Kane, 5, appear on the show occasionally and sometimes, accompany their parents on job sites. Other times, they enjoy their specially designed backyard play areas, including an in-ground trampoline.

”We wanted them to be able play and to have their friends over. They play out here every single day. The trampoline gets used more than the pool,” Aubrey said.

Function is much more important to the family than style, especially in the backyard, Bristol added.

“We want our kids to have fun here.”

The real estate market is still ripe for investors to buy low and sell high, Aubrey said. They turn away potential projects for lack of time, and never have trouble reselling quickly.

“I’ve been a broker for over 12 years, so I think I have a handle on the real estate side of it, so we’ve been fortunate. We don’t have anything that sits on the market for very long.”

The houses chosen for the show are selected on availability and the potential profit margin, she added.

“It’s kind of like, what do we have on our books right now, that we can shoot for the show, and the network wants to see a variety” of condos, single-family homes.

”We’ve got a mix of all of that for Season Three.”

The couple plans on doing a major remodel of their Anthem home this year, including opening up the floor plan by removing the current kitchen walls, and adding a casita.

”We both have a lot of projects we want to do. We just need the time to do them,” Bristol said.

They say they wouldn’t leave the area, because their kids are in good schools and their neighborhood is extra secure. The community has its own clubhouse and gym, which Bristol said he takes advantage of, but Aubrey said she has no time for the yoga classes available.

”Anthem is such a stable community, and there’s so many parks and recreation areas. There’s just so much to do,” she said. “And with everything coming in on St. Rose (Parkway), in a couple of years, it’s going to look so different. We’re finally getting all these big stores and chains that have been in Summerlin. It will be so great for us over here.”

Local
Lee Canyon snow makes skiers smile
Skiers and snow boarders took advantage of the Presidents Day holiday and the recent snowfall at Lee Canyon, outside of Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston gets fresh blanket of snow
A winter storm drops nearly four inches of fresh snow on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mount Charleston outside Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in the Las Vegas Valley
Snow accumulated in the Las Vegas Valley for the first time in more than a decade, with snow falling mostly in the western, northwestern and southern areas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
Snow at US 95 and Lee Canyon Road
Passers-by pulled off Lee Canyon Road northwest of Las Vegas Monday to play in the fresh snow. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Road truck on an empty I-15
Snow and ice contributed to the closure of Interstate 15 near Primm. Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal
I-15 traffic diverted at St. Rose Parkway
The Nevada Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 15 in both directions between south Las Vegas and the California state line due to icy road conditions, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ice on roadway shuts down I-15 south of Las Vegas
An overnight snowstorm left an icy roadway, causing the Nevada Highway Patrol to shut down Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas to the California state line. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 closed at St. Rose Parkway
Ice on Interstate 15 caused the Nevada Highway Patrol to close the highway from St. Rose Parkway in south Las Vegas to the California state line on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driving a snowy Sunday night in Summerlin
Several inches of snow have fallen in Summerlin on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. This shows street conditions between Charleston and Far Hills in Summerlin. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Winter wonderland at Summerlin park
A snowstorm hit Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February snowstorm in western Las Vegas
A snowstorm hit Summerlin and parts of western Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Summerlin
Snow near Far Hills and Fox Hill Drive.
Valentine's Day Brings Wet Weather To Las Vegas
Parts of the Las Vegas Valley received more than an inch of rain by 1 p.m. Thursday, triggering numerous vehicle accidents, sparking flooding and prompting at least two swift-water rescues in flood channels. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Artist sends love from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign
Artist Chris O'Rourke has a giant heart mounted in the back of pickup positioned for photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip on Valentine's Day 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain doesn't dampen weddings on Valentine's Day
Charolette Richards, owner of A Little White Wedding Chapel who has been performing weddings for 60 years, started Valentine’s Day 2019 by performing a wdding for Las Vegas couple David and Elaine Cook at the chapel’s Tunnel of Love drive-thru. Richards has over 100 weddings booked for Valentine’s Day. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Swift-water rescue in Las Vegas
The Clark County Fire Department rescued one person from the flooded Durango Wash in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy and soggy on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day across the Las Vegas Valley will be soggy and wet. A flood advisory has been issued for Clark County. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Early morning rainfall in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas valley was hit with rainfall early Thursday morning. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Janelle Veith, Quest Academy principal, talks about her school success
Janelle Veith, Quest Academy principal, talks about her school success. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Learning how to create your own comic book
Jean Munson talks about the class she teaches at the Maximum Comics in Henderson on creating and publishing your own comic book.
Top Ladies of Distinction unveils second Las Vegas chapter
Officers Clair Hart and Rose Coker discuss the service organization’s work and mission.
The Animal Foundation Opens New Wing
On Tuesday, The Animal Foundation opened the doors to its new Engelstad Foundation Adoption center. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas firefighter skates from ice to fire
Darcy Loewen, a former pro hockey player, finds a new career as a North Las Vegas firefighter. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carnival AirShip floats over Las Vegas
Carnival Cruise flew a blimp over the LAs Vegas Valley on Thursday in a promotion for its new Carnival Panorama ship. (Mat luschek/Review-Journal)
Pedestrian dies after crash at Decatur and Alta
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian at Decatur Boulevard and Alta Driver about 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Star Wars Cosplayers Visit Sick Kids At Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center
Members of Coruscant Base, a Star Wars cosplay group, visit kids at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Hail and wet snow in Las Vegas
The western edges of Las Vegas saw some hail and wet snow on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer Jim Rhodes lists his mansion for $30 million
Jim Rhodes, a developer, has listed his mansion in Spanish Hills community for $30 million. The mansion is situated on 2 acres of land and features 19,345 square feet of living space. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Court ruling brings hope to local Vietnam veteran
Blue Water Navy Veteran Michael Yates talks about possible medical benefits he could receive after a federal court ruling this week. Yates claims he was exposed to Agent Orange and attributes that to his health problems, which include cancer.
Las Vegas charter school excels in areas of greatest need
Mater Academy Mountain Vista charter school students excel despite the fact that half the students are English language learners and all qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Real Estate Millions
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: KB Smart Home
KB Homes and Google have teamed up to create a smart home.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Real Estate Millions: Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold In 2018
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
Rat Pack-era home once housed Las Vegas entertainers
3671 Tioga Way in Paradise Palms neighborhood Listed for $650,000 Professional photographers Mark and Sarah Gascoine
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Real Estate Millions: Liberace Mansion
Real Estate Millions: 4120 Mont Blanc Way, Mount Charleston
Real Estate Millions: 8 Vista Crescent Court, Ascaya, Henderson
Real Estate Millions: 11172 San Terrazo Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at Blue Heron Real Estate.
Real Estate Millions: 1325 Villa Barolo Ave
Overlooking the second hole of the Rio Secco golf course within the community of Marquis Seven Hills is a modern masterpiece of light and architectural artistry. Designed by the award-winning Blue Heron design team, the home known as The Aurora Estate adorns the likes of the most noteworthy LED displays and lighting projects from around the world. XLED Systems founder and mastermind behind the world-renowned Freemont Street Experience, Hong Kong’s Disneyland Storybook Theater and the larger-than-life concert stages of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and the Foo Fighters (to name a few)—brings light and magic to the hills of this private and highly desirable gated community. The combination of the 133” custom HD/LED Digital Display, 150+ interior/exterior lights and 34 indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers bring a unique ambiance and entertainment level to the home. Other spectacular bonus features include a 1,200 SQFT pool, therapy spa, wet step lounge, $100K+ full Crestron system in-sync with Amazon’s Alexa, 9 security cameras and panic room.
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at 9103 Alta Drive #1501, Las Vegas, NV.
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Real Estate Millions: 323 Mont Blanc Way
Garry Tomashowski talks about his cabin in Mount Charleston.
Famous Las Vegas underground house
Did you know there is an underground house in Las Vegas? The home was originally built as a bomb shelter in 1978, and sits 26 feet below the surface. The midcentury-style home measures about 6,000 square feet, and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a 6-foot-deep pool, a spa, a barbecue area, and a carpeted six-hole putting green. The Underground House has lighting that emulates different times of the day. And mountain and wilderness murals depict an outdoor setting. The home is accessed from a flight of stairs that’s part of a town home.
Real Estate Millions: 36 Olympia Canyon Way
Mitch McClellan and John McDonough talk about their property in Southern Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: 20 Vintage Valley Drive, Southern Highlands
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Real Estate Millions Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing