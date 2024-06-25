106°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Former Raiders coach’s Anthem home sells for $4.8M

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels' home sale highlighted the May sales report. ...
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels' home sale highlighted the May sales report. He collected $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club Home. (Local Living Real Estate)
The home lives like 7,705 square feet with outdoor space incorporated in the rear of the home w ...
The home lives like 7,705 square feet with outdoor space incorporated in the rear of the home where there’s a covered patio. The backyard has a pool, spa, built-in barbecue area and fireplace. (Local Living Real Estate)
The kitchen is built for entertainment and has a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and breakfas ...
The kitchen is built for entertainment and has a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and breakfast nook. (Local Living Real Estate)
(Local Living Real Estate)
(Local Living Real Estate)
More Stories
National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Top Las Vegas Realtors announced
This two-level Turnberry Place penthouse measures 6,421 square feet and is listed for $6 millio ...
‘Villa in the Sky’: $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort
This MacDonald Highlands mansion that sold for $8 million in May has sweeping views of the Stri ...
‘This is bizarre’: LV Luxury home market on fire this summer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee was appointed ...
Forrest Barbee appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
June 25, 2024 - 9:28 am
 
Updated June 25, 2024 - 3:50 pm

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels helped highlight May home sales in the valley when he collected $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club home.

McDaniels sold his home for a loss after paying $4.95 million for it two years ago. The one-story, Santa Barbara-style home in Henderson measures 6,705 square feet with four bedrooms, six baths, an office and a three-car garage.

The home lives like 7,705 square feet with outdoor space incorporated in the rear of the home where there’s a covered patio. The backyard has a pool, spa, built-in barbecue area and fireplace.

Built in 2005, the home in the guard-gated community sits on a half-acre with golf course views. It has a movie theater, billiard room, wet bar with pocket doors, and wine chillers. The kitchen is built for entertainment and has a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and breakfast nook. The home has honed marble flooring, Sonos surround sound with iPad and indoor and outdoor speakers.

It was listed by Lia Barfield with Local Living Real Estate, who also served as the buyer’s agent for Christopher and Catherine Senske.

McDaniels was fired in the middle of the 2023 season after being in the job for less than two years. He toured former coach Jon Gruden’s home in Southern Highlands before opting for Anthem Country Club.

Other May highlights

Real Estate Millions previously reported that the all-time record was set in May when a $35 million home was sold in The Summit Club.

It also reported last month Raider offensive tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a Southern Highlands home.

Other top sales in May

■ A home on Boulderback Drive in Ascaya sold for $10.7 million. It measures 8,798 square feet with four bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage. Built in 2022 and designed by architect Eric Strain, it sits on 0.52 acres. It has a private courtyard, entrance with a water feature, media room with six televisions, bar, gym and game room. The kitchen has a prep kitchen and there’s an outdoor kitchen with bar seating. The backyard has a pool, spa and fire lounge.

Kristen Routh-Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada served as the seller’s agent; while Gavin Ernstone, broker owner of Simply Vegas, was the agent for the buyer, Michael Whittaker, according to public records.

■ A new home on Amber Rim Drive in MacDonald Highlands has sold for $7.95 million. The home that will measure 7,000 square feet will have five bedrooms, 5½ baths and 12 garage spaces. It sits on 0.36 acres.

Tracy Bilek with Elite Realty was the listing agent while Routh-Silberman was the buyer’s agent for Michael Huhn, according to public records.

■ A home on Soaring Bird Court in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $6.1 million. The two-story home measures 7,579 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths and three- car garage. Built in 2017, it sits on 0.41 acres.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury served as the listing agent while Michele Sullivan with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the buyer’s agent for Mary Gowy-Berns, according to public records.

■ A one-story home designed by Blue Heron on Dragon Peak Drive in MacDonald Highlands sold for $6.06 million. It measures 5,347 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths and four-car garage.

The home has a media room, and a refined bar. Outdoors, there’s a roof deck with Strip views and a backyard oasis. There’s a 1,000 square-foot pool with a 360-degree infinity edge. It has a fire pit.

Kaori Nagao-Chiti with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International was the listing agent. Andy Hitchcock with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the buyer’s agent for the Curry Family Protection Trust, according to public records.

■ A two-story home on Jensen Street at the Estates at Lone Mountain sold for $5.3 million. The eight-bedroom home has nine bathrooms and measures 8,926 square feet with a six-car garage. Built in 2021 and renovated in 2022, it sits on nearly one acre. The home has a saltwater pool, spa, shower and casita outdoors.

Ivan Sher was the listing agent while Jasmeet Chada with Ameropan Realty and Property was the buyer’s agent for Shontor LLC, according to public records.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Top Las Vegas Realtors announced
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas luxury real estate agent Kristen Routh-Silberman returned to the top of the 2024 list for transaction volume in 2023 in Las Vegas. She also ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 39 in the nation.

This two-level Turnberry Place penthouse measures 6,421 square feet and is listed for $6 millio ...
‘Villa in the Sky’: $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Celebrities like Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jane Seymour and the late Jonathan Winters have attened sharitable events, social gatherings and private getaways in the 6,421-square-foot space.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee was appointed ...
Forrest Barbee appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee recently started his term as a member of the Nevada Real Estate Commission following his appointment to a three-year term in March by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

 
Historic home transformed into $4.25M wellness spa
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Interior designer Ashley Dowd showcased a talent to envision what could be during her extensive transformation of a dated 1986 estate into a wellness retreat.

The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands launched sale ...
$1.3B Henderson high-rise condo project slated to open in late 2026
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands has sold 46 percent of its 171 high-rise condos valued at $428 million as site-work continues ahead of the project going vertical by October.

Anthony Spiegel of IS Luxury broke the record for luxury home sales this week. He sold a 11,427 ...
$35M home sale in Summerlin’s Summit Club sets Vegas record
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

One year after Celine Dion set the record for a $30 million sale of her unlived home in The Summit Club in Summerlin, her next-door neighbor sold their 1.5-acre estate for $35 million.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern H ...
Raiders player, NFL analyst top April luxury home sales in Las Vegas
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club while ESPN analyst Ron Rivera paid $5 million for a home about to start construction in the same community.

The top sale was $9.5 million for a penthouse on the 43rd floor at the Waldorf Astoria, a recor ...
Las Vegas luxury high-rise condo prices skyrocket
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

High-rise condo sales in Las Vegas, led by strength at the Waldorf Astoria, set a record during the first quarter in the average sales price and price per square foot.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Lennar brings seven new neighborhoods to Cadence
recommend 2
‘Villa in the Sky’: $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort
recommend 3
Tri Pointe offers Summerlin town homes
recommend 4
Forrest Barbee appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission
recommend 5
Christopher Homes debuts luxury collection
recommend 6
‘This is bizarre’: LV Luxury home market on fire this summer