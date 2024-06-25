Former Raiders coach’s Anthem home sells for $4.8M

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels helped highlight May home sales in the valley when he collected $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club Home.

‘Villa in the Sky’: $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort

The kitchen is built for entertainment and has a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and breakfast nook. (Local Living Real Estate)

The home lives like 7,705 square feet with outdoor space incorporated in the rear of the home where there’s a covered patio. The backyard has a pool, spa, built-in barbecue area and fireplace. (Local Living Real Estate)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels' home sale highlighted the May sales report. He collected $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club Home. (Local Living Real Estate)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels helped highlight May home sales in the valley when he collected $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club home.

McDaniels sold his home for a loss after paying $4.95 million for it two years ago. The one-story, Santa Barbara-style home in Henderson measures 6,705 square feet with four bedrooms, six baths, an office and a three-car garage.

The home lives like 7,705 square feet with outdoor space incorporated in the rear of the home where there’s a covered patio. The backyard has a pool, spa, built-in barbecue area and fireplace.

Built in 2005, the home in the guard-gated community sits on a half-acre with golf course views. It has a movie theater, billiard room, wet bar with pocket doors, and wine chillers. The kitchen is built for entertainment and has a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and breakfast nook. The home has honed marble flooring, Sonos surround sound with iPad and indoor and outdoor speakers.

It was listed by Lia Barfield with Local Living Real Estate, who also served as the buyer’s agent for Christopher and Catherine Senske.

McDaniels was fired in the middle of the 2023 season after being in the job for less than two years. He toured former coach Jon Gruden’s home in Southern Highlands before opting for Anthem Country Club.

Other May highlights

■ Real Estate Millions previously reported that the all-time record was set in May when a $35 million home was sold in The Summit Club.

It also reported last month Raider offensive tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a Southern Highlands home.

Other top sales in May

■ A home on Boulderback Drive in Ascaya sold for $10.7 million. It measures 8,798 square feet with four bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage. Built in 2022 and designed by architect Eric Strain, it sits on 0.52 acres. It has a private courtyard, entrance with a water feature, media room with six televisions, bar, gym and game room. The kitchen has a prep kitchen and there’s an outdoor kitchen with bar seating. The backyard has a pool, spa and fire lounge.

Kristen Routh-Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada served as the seller’s agent; while Gavin Ernstone, broker owner of Simply Vegas, was the agent for the buyer, Michael Whittaker, according to public records.

■ A new home on Amber Rim Drive in MacDonald Highlands has sold for $7.95 million. The home that will measure 7,000 square feet will have five bedrooms, 5½ baths and 12 garage spaces. It sits on 0.36 acres.

Tracy Bilek with Elite Realty was the listing agent while Routh-Silberman was the buyer’s agent for Michael Huhn, according to public records.

■ A home on Soaring Bird Court in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $6.1 million. The two-story home measures 7,579 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths and three- car garage. Built in 2017, it sits on 0.41 acres.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury served as the listing agent while Michele Sullivan with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the buyer’s agent for Mary Gowy-Berns, according to public records.

■ A one-story home designed by Blue Heron on Dragon Peak Drive in MacDonald Highlands sold for $6.06 million. It measures 5,347 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths and four-car garage.

The home has a media room, and a refined bar. Outdoors, there’s a roof deck with Strip views and a backyard oasis. There’s a 1,000 square-foot pool with a 360-degree infinity edge. It has a fire pit.

Kaori Nagao-Chiti with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International was the listing agent. Andy Hitchcock with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the buyer’s agent for the Curry Family Protection Trust, according to public records.

■ A two-story home on Jensen Street at the Estates at Lone Mountain sold for $5.3 million. The eight-bedroom home has nine bathrooms and measures 8,926 square feet with a six-car garage. Built in 2021 and renovated in 2022, it sits on nearly one acre. The home has a saltwater pool, spa, shower and casita outdoors.

Ivan Sher was the listing agent while Jasmeet Chada with Ameropan Realty and Property was the buyer’s agent for Shontor LLC, according to public records.