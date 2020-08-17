Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch buys 2nd Las Vegas home in Summerlin

Vegas Golden Knight right wing Alex Tuch paid $2.35 million for a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin. The deal closed July 2.

The golf-course home built in 2016 measures 4,888 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths. It has a covered outdoor kitchen, sunken fire pit, waterfalls, enclosed lanai, putting green and wine cellar.

Ernstone was the listing agent and Donald Romero with Listing Haven was the buyer’s agent.

Tuch has a second home in Summerlin he bought in August 2018 when he first arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the Knight’s inaugural season. That home is half the size at 2,406 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. He paid $472,500 for the home built in 2002.

Two months later, Tuch signed a seven-year, $33.25 million contract extension with the Knights.