113°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Real Estate Millions

Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch buys 2nd Las Vegas home in Summerlin

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 17, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 

Vegas Golden Knight right wing Alex Tuch paid $2.35 million for a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin. The deal closed July 2.

The golf-course home built in 2016 measures 4,888 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths. It has a covered outdoor kitchen, sunken fire pit, waterfalls, enclosed lanai, putting green and wine cellar.

Ernstone was the listing agent and Donald Romero with Listing Haven was the buyer’s agent.

Tuch has a second home in Summerlin he bought in August 2018 when he first arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the Knight’s inaugural season. That home is half the size at 2,406 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. He paid $472,500 for the home built in 2002.

Two months later, Tuch signed a seven-year, $33.25 million contract extension with the Knights.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
3
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
4
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
5
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions: Underground Car Garage in Las Vegas Home - Video
Take a tour through 9708 Verlaine Ct, where the homeowner designed an underground car garage featuring an elevator and a see-through glass floor to show off his car collection.
Real Estate Millions: House Auctioned in Tournament Hills - Video
DeCaro Auction International auctions off 9021 Grove Crest Ln inside Tournament Hills.
Real Estate Millions: 6645 El Campo Grande
New American 2020 Home - Video
Take a tour through the 2020 New American Home with the architectural design concept of combining indoors and outdoors together.
Real Estate Millions: 1950's Remodel with John and Jon
High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges. Both wanted to return the heart of the city and to live a more established neighborhood, and chose McNeil Estates, a beloved midcentury neighborhood designed for “country living in the city” when Las Vegas was booming in the 1950s. The first home they bought in McNeil became too cost effective and then they spotted the charming 1951 ranch home on the corner and Ashby Avenue and Strong Drive, its yard still boasting a lemon tree planted by the original owner, Mrs. Mary Porter.
Real Estate Millions 4915 Spruce Road - Video
The home is 4,466 square feet, and has four bedrooms including a private master loft and secondary lower-level master, four baths, two-car attached garage. The home is on a quarter-acre lot. Adjacent quarter-acre lot is being sold with the property.
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas recorded its highest existing home sale in more than a year when a Northern Californi ...
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas recorded its highest existing home sale in more than a year when a Northern California business owner paid $11.25 million for a Henderson mansion owned by philanthropist Diana Bennett.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback and Remnant Ministries Pastor Randall Cunningham delivers a ser ...
Raiders and other sports figures play Las Vegas real estate game
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback and UNLV star Randall Cunningham has put one of his Las Vegas homes on the market and at least three more Raiders have bought homes in the valley and others have rented homes as the team opened its first training camp.

A One Queensridge Place condo sold for $4 million, making it the top sale during the first half ...
$4M penthouse tops Las Vegas condo sales for midyear
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Las Vegas philanthropist sold her condo at One Queensridge Place for $4 million, marking the top sale during the first half of 2020 in the high-rise market.

Former MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren lists his home in The Ridges in Su ...
Former gaming giants lists Vegas homes
BY BUCK WARGO SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Las Vegas came under the global real estate spotlight in July with two high-profile listings of former gaming executives whose homes define class and luxury in Southern Nevada.

Former MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren lists his home in The Ridges in Su ...
Former gaming giants lists Vegas homes
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas came under the global real estate spotlight in July with two high-profile listings of former gaming executives whose homes define class and luxury in Southern Nevada.

Former Major League Baseball player Aaron Rowand sold his Summerlin home he built in 2011 in Th ...
Realtor, former major leaguer’s homes among 2020 top sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former Major League Baseball player Aaron Rowand sold his Summerlin home he built in 2011 in The Ridges for $5.5 million, but a Chinese investor led the way in the second quarter paying $5.88 million for the Queensridge estate of Realtor Tom Love who served as his own agent.

 
Lake Las Vegas beach mansion lists for nearly $6M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Mediterranean-style mansion on the south shore of Lake Las Vegas has hit the market for $5.95 million, and it’s as if you’re transported to northern Italy with its views overlooking the water.

This custom home in MacDonald Highlands has water features, which is a trademark of Dan Coletti ...
Luxury homes call for wow factor pools
By Buck Wargo • Real Estate Millions

Multimillion-dollar luxury homes and six-figure pools to match go hand-in-hand. But pools for luxury homes aren’t simply like those in moderately priced homes, which serve only as a place for family, friends and neighbors to cool off from the heat. Builders and Realtors said pools in luxury homes are an extension of that property and even celebrated for the view they provide from the inside. None have ever come across a multimillion home home without a pool.

 
Sky penthouse for rent at $13,000 per month—VIDEO
BY VALERIE PUTNAM LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Rising 43 floors above the Strip, in the heart of Las Vegas, is a rare three-level gem. From custom furnishings to the amazing black crystal chandelier, the sophisticated Sky Las Vegas Penthouse No. 4302 embodies elegance on every level.