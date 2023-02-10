59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Real Estate Millions

KBIS showcases trends of bright colors

By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions
February 10, 2023 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2023 - 1:34 pm
Mirth Studio Mirth Studio Shiplap Wall introduced hardwood planks with an adhesive backing to e ...
Mirth Studio Mirth Studio Shiplap Wall introduced hardwood planks with an adhesive backing to easily change color on walls.
Mirth Studio Shiplap Wall introduced hardwood planks with an adhesive backing to easily change ...
Mirth Studio Shiplap Wall introduced hardwood planks with an adhesive backing to easily change color on walls. (Mirth Studio)
Thor Kitchen introduced its T60-Inch Professional Gas Range in striking yellow. (Thor Kitchen)
Thor Kitchen introduced its T60-Inch Professional Gas Range in striking yellow. (Thor Kitchen)
The Monogram Designer Collection by interior designer and Monogram Creative Director Richard T. ...
The Monogram Designer Collection by interior designer and Monogram Creative Director Richard T. Anuszkiewicz stands in the kitchen he designed in 2022. (GE)
The trends in fixtures include shining colors in gold, copper, brass along with gleaming black. ...
The trends in fixtures include shining colors in gold, copper, brass along with gleaming black. (Café)
Café unveiled Brushed Brass, a new finish in its hardware collection in collaboration with Koh ...
Café unveiled Brushed Brass, a new finish in its hardware collection in collaboration with Kohler. (Café)
Wellborn Cabinet highlighted some natural color cabinets in the show. (Wellborn Cabinet)
Wellborn Cabinet highlighted some natural color cabinets in the show. (Wellborn Cabinet)
The Fearless Energy Pro Range by Café showcased the trends of bright colors used in kitchen de ...
The Fearless Energy Pro Range by Café showcased the trends of bright colors used in kitchen design. (Café)
GE The Monogram Designer Collection highlighted its kitchen design for 2023.
GE The Monogram Designer Collection highlighted its kitchen design for 2023.
Florida Tile Cotto d’Este introduced trending colors in tile including warm orange inspired b ...
Florida Tile Cotto d’Este introduced trending colors in tile including warm orange inspired by sunsets. (Florida Tile Cotto d’Este)
Café Café unveiled Flat Black, a new finish in its hardware collection in collaboration with ...
Café Café unveiled Flat Black, a new finish in its hardware collection in collaboration with Kohler.
Mirth Studio Shiplap Wall introduced wallpaper to easily change color on walls. (Mirth Studio)
Mirth Studio Shiplap Wall introduced wallpaper to easily change color on walls. (Mirth Studio)
Marteen Moore
Marteen Moore

The kitchen is called the heartbeat of the home, but even with this epicenter, people desire to follow different trends in its design. The Kitchen &Bath Industry Show (KBIS), held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 31-Feb 2, featured an interactive platform highlighting the latest trends, technologies and products. One of North America’s largest trade shows, along with the National Kitchen &Bath Association (NKBA), showcased all aspects of kitchen and bath design.

One highlighted trend was colorful shades in kitchens with nature-inspired hues of dark greens, warm yellows, subtle oranges and soft pink.

“I see a couple of different movements and influences in the design of kitchens this year,” said Las Vegas-based designer Marteen Moore, ASID, owner and operator of Marteen Moore Interior Planning. “Colors are organic, ranging from green to pink to yellow.”

According to Moore, there is still a desire for calmness and bringing nature to indoor space. Recent influences in the past years for kitchen design have incorporated earthy hues, including Scandinavian (use of white and natural wood) or Indigenous (black clay, ethnic inspirations and unpretentious tones). African-inspired designs feature a bold color palate. This year, Moore said she is beginning to have clients gravitate to over-the-top glamorous design or keeping the room organic with a burst of color.

KBIS also featured companies to make the transition easier to incorporate changes.

Mirth Studio Shiplap Wall introduced hardwood planks with an adhesive backing, a durable top coat and ready-to-hang that can blend seamlessly with the natural hardwood. If someone wants to add a pink wall or green wallpaper, this product can make the change with little effort.

In fact, according to Moore, wallpaper is coming back as a design tool as an excellent way to incorporate new hues or a mural to pop in a neutral colored room.

Wellborn Cabinet bloomed with color for cabinetry, doors and moldings in kitchens and baths. While natural hues and grays were paired in 2022, nature-inspired dark green hues, warm neutrals and soft pink dominated the trends during the show.

Kitchen and Bath Business Reader’s Choice Awards 2022 Winner Florida Tile Cotto d’Este, the sister company to Florida Tile, highlighted porcelain wall tiles in patterns and solid colors with pairings of green and orange (inspiring sunsets) with soft pink and natural colors.

The fixtures displayed by many companies included brilliant shades of brass, copper, black and gold as a point of distinction as shown by CafÉ, a subsidiary of General Electric Appliances. Café unveiled two new finishes in its hardware collection in collaboration with Kohler. Brushed Brass features a vibrant and striking finish, and Flat Black embellish a matte finish with four hardware options: Brushed Black, Brushed Stainless, Brushed Copper and Brushed Bronze.

Another trend shows the use of stylish appliances with top-of-the-line technology and features. During the show, Thor Kitchen introduced its T60-Inch Professional Gas Range with dual 30-inch ovens, the only range available in striking yellow. In addition to eight high-powered Btu burners, a stovetop griddle and grill feature, a stainless steel finish and black professional-style control knobs with blue and red LED indicator lights complement the range.

“People want upscale, top-of-the-line appliances, some with color, others want a black stove with gold knobs,” Moore said. “Appliances are a focal point and people want to show it off.”

GE Appliances, including its Monogram, Cafe and GE Profile brands, showcased its tech-forward innovations by utilizing new colors in a luxury design. Auto-Pan Size Detection keeps the cooktop cooler to the touch. Precision Cooking helps home chefs maintain precise control of temperature. Induction cooktops use an electromagnetic field to boil a quart of water or heat food in under two minutes. Additional features in select models also feature video-guided recipes.

Monogram Designer Collection, the luxury appliance brand of GE, unveiled its first designer series in collaboration with interior designer and Monogram Creative Director Richard T. Anuszkiewicz at KBIS in 2022. This year, the Designer Collection featured two aesthetics with tailored appliances and debuted the industry’s first-ever custom 96-inch high refrigeration panels that stretch floor to ceiling. This also includes custom hoods and handles that can be personalized. The Brass Collection showcased an elegant aesthetic in gold and polished hues.

The Titanium Collection presented contemporary luxury artistic features with sleek lines and dark-charcoal muted tones.

As for trends, “even though we are seeing the colors in the showrooms, I am not certain how people will embrace them,” Moore said.

Attendees will see what trends remain with new innovations to be debuted at the 2024 KBIS show, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 27-29, 2024.

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
3
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
4
Downtown Las Vegas welcomes ‘hot’ new casino
Downtown Las Vegas welcomes ‘hot’ new casino
5
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Turnberry Place penthouse sold for $6.5 million in May. It was the top resale in the luxur ...
Top 10 condo sales of 2022
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A penthouse at Turnberry Place sold for $6.5 million and led 2022 as the top resale in the luxury condo market.

This Turnberry Place penthouse was the top resale in the luxury condo market for 2022. It sold ...
High-rise condo market remains robust
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

The high-rise condo market showed a lot of resilience in 2022 by posting its second highest number of closings in history despite falling 23 percent from the all-time record in 2021 and posting one of its highest annual prices per square foot.

A MacDonald Highlands home on Boulder Summit Drive is the new leader for Las Vegas listings. It ...
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The new leader for Las Vegas listings came out at $18 million in the spring of 2021 but was bumped up to $24.8 million earlier this year.

An estate on Soaring Bird Court in The Ridges in Summerlin sold in February for $12.5 million. ...
Luxury market tied to continued migration of wealthy Californians
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The luxury home segment has taken a hit during the second half of 2022, but Realtors and builders said they have an ace in the hole for 2023 — the ongoing migration to Las Vegas from California and the cash those wealthy buyers bring with them.

A Summit Club home sold in Summerlin for $18.95 million, and landed the top spot for highest lu ...
Top 10 luxury home sales in 2022
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Summit Club home in Summerlin set the mark at $18.95 million as the highest luxury sale in Las Vegas in 2022 and No. 2 sale in the history of Las Vegas for single-family homes as displayed on the Multiple Listing Service.

The fully renovated two-story Christmas cabin on Mount Charleston lists for $1.795 million. (Mt ...
Mount Charleston Christmas cabin lists for $1.795M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

A remote, rustic log cabin nestled amongst snow-covered pine trees resonates with most of us this time of year. From Christmas cards to holiday movies, the image makes for the perfect holiday setting.

More stories for you
Summerlin golf course home sells for $3.8M; features $50K French oven
Summerlin golf course home sells for $3.8M; features $50K French oven
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
Top 10 condo sales of 2022
Top 10 condo sales of 2022
National Association of Home Builders returns to Vegas; showcases New American Home
National Association of Home Builders returns to Vegas; showcases New American Home
MAGIC Las Vegas bringing fashion, Billy Porter to trade show
MAGIC Las Vegas bringing fashion, Billy Porter to trade show
High-rise condo market remains robust
High-rise condo market remains robust