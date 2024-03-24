Late novelist’s Boulder City estate is up for auction

Best known for the fantasy series “The Sword of Truth” the late novelist Terry Goodkind’s Boulder City estate is going up for auction.

The no-reserve auction is part of the Concierge Auctions Spring Showcase in Los Angeles, culminating in a live event at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Concierge Auctions is the luxury home division of Sotheby’s Auction House.

“Unlike our Sotheby’s Auction House events, which are exclusive to Sotheby’s International listings, the Spring Showcase features properties from various brokerages,” Concierge Auctions Director of Business Development Alex Alavekios said. “(It) is planned to be an annual event in Los Angeles.”

Goodkind and his wife, Jeri Goodkind, lived in the sizeable estate for over 20 years. Unfortunately, with Terry Goodkind’s untimely passing in 2020, Jeri Goodkind is saying goodbye to the beloved property.

The 8,167-square-foot Boulder City property features two distinct homes on adjoining parcels, located at 1505 and 1507 San Felipe Drive in Boulder City. Equestrian zoned, the 3.75-acre, gated, wooded grounds embrace the estate, providing privacy and seclusion.

Both homes were constructed in the early 1980s and required significant work upon purchase. The couple spent nine months on the project to develop a timeless personal retreat.

“The house was different from any other house we’ve seen,” Jeri Goodkind said in a previous interview with Real Estate Millions. “It’s in this embracing shape, so unique and beautiful. We knew it deserved to be renovated.”

Glass walls provide the 6,455-square-foot primary residence with vistas of a lush exterior while filling the home with abundant natural light.

It features formal living and dining spaces, a media/flex room, two executive offices, a library with a marble fireplace, a fitness room and a seven-car garage.

The home’s interior blends understated elegance with impeccable finishes. It showcases vaulted wood ceilings, striking architectural detailing, a hand-painted Sherle Wagner sink, hardwood floors, stone fireplaces and crystal chandeliers.

Terry Goodkind used the 1,712-square-foot guesthouse as his writer’s studio. There, he crafted several fantasy novels that captivated millions.

A pool, koi pond and lush natural landscaping connect the two homes. Jeri Goodkind created walking trails around the property, which she and Terry Goodkind enjoyed walking daily.

The estate initially went on the market in February 2022 for $5 million through Amber L. Bartholomew, Desert Sun Realty. Over the next two years, it underwent two price reductions. It is listed at $4.328 million.

“I’ve always loved the home,” Bartholomew said. “To have this caliber of home with that much acreage is special. It’s a magnificent property.”

The property opened for pre-bidding on March 7. It will undergo a three-week bidding process ending on March 28. Concierge Auctions markets the property to a global audience during the initial bidding phase. The goal is to attract between three and seven qualified bidders per featured property.

“Our marketing efforts extend well beyond Las Vegas and Los Angeles and include international reach to ensure maximum reach,” said Alavekios in an email. “For the Goodkind estate, we successfully engaged over 25,000 agents in less than two weeks, generating significant interest.”

After the initial three weeks, Jeri Goodkind has the right of refusal to proceed with the auction. If she agrees to move forward, the property enters a two-week official bidding process.

Qualified bidders can make bids until the live event ends with the final sale of the estate.

“Bidders are rigorously vetted, required to verify funds, and provide a $100,000 deposit that is escrowed upon winning,” Alavekios said. “Importantly, we charge no upfront or cancellation fees, deriving revenue from a buyer’s premium based on the final bid amount.”

According to Concierge Auction estimates, the opening floor bids are expected to be between $2 million and $3.3 million.

“Sellers can proceed based on these bids, which also serve as the auction’s floor price. If the auction opens, these bids are posted on our website for an additional two weeks of marketing, highlighting the highest bid as the floor, with the final sale price often nearing double the initial bid average,” said Alavekios in an email. “Early bidders, before the three-week deadline, receive a 6 percent credit toward their buyer premium, incentivizing early participation.”

In addition to the Goodkind estate, the Spring Showcase features a portfolio of three other exclusive properties that potentially will be auctioned off, depending on the amount of interest generated during the pre-bidding process.

“You can watch the auction in real time,” Alavekios said. “There will be people bidding on the floor and online simultaneously. It’s very entertaining to watch.”

For more information about the property and upcoming auction, visit conciergeauctions.com.