Real Estate Millions

Local designers weigh in on Kitchen Bath Show

By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions
March 18, 2024 - 1:38 pm
 
L’Atelier Paris unveiled its mobile showroom for the first time at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, showcasing luxury kitchen ranges. (Chandler McCain/ L’Atelier Paris)
Colorful tiles and fixtures were highlighted at the Kohler booth at the annual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. (Kohler)
Viking Range showcased its Viking Color Collection at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. Designers noticed a spike in the use of color in the show's displays. (Viking Range)
In February, more than 117,000 professionals came to Las Vegas for the 2024 Design & Construction Week, which included the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).
Bill Darcy
Bill Darcy
Stacie Dragicegich
Stacie Dragicegich

The Kitchen &Bath Industry Show (KBIS), one of the largest trade shows dedicated to kitchen and bath design, was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 27-29. The exhibit hall exploded with bright colors while promoting sustainability.

“When I walked into the exhibit hall, there were colors everywhere,” said Stacie Dragicegich, Allied ASID and owner of Innovative Kitchens LLC in Las Vegas. “I also saw a lot of mixed metals and natural wood finishes. There were greens, blues and browns with a biophilic feel of being involved in nature. I was thrilled to see that post-pandemic sterile whites and grays are gone. People are now not afraid to have a green-colored sink, teal-colored tub or purple or pink range. I find color options very refreshing.”

The same trends apply to baths, which have become a sanctuary in the home after the pandemic. Many luxury homes now make the primary baths the focal point. The trends showcased include technology, water conservation, sustainability and steamed showers. Bath color trends also embrace warm woods, earthy tones, bright blues, greens, pinks and purples.

“Cabinetry is being offered in more natural finishes that can pair nicely with the brighter colors in appliances, tubs and sinks, especially Kohler products,” Dragicegich said.

In fact, Kohler won the KBIS “Best in Show” award for the second consecutive year for its captivating booth design. Kohler’s 15,000-square-foot space showcased the latest design and innovation with various multisensory moments, including hands-on interactive product displays, celebrity panel discussions and book signings. The highly curated space focused on color, design leadership, sustainable living and wellness.

“Some of the biggest trends for residential kitchens and baths are sustainability and accessibility, which had a big presence in this year’s show,” said Bill Darcy, global president and CEO of NKBA | KBIS.

There is a demand for products that will lessen the carbon footprint of the environment. According to Dragicegich, this includes farming and producing products with the intent of long-term use of that material as well as recycling and repurposing products.

“We were still experiencing some post-pandemic impacts when the dining areas became larger for multiple purposes.

“The dining space is now going away with more open-plan spaces and bigger islands in kitchens for better accessibility,” Darcy said.

Exhibiting for the first time at KBIS, L’Atelier Paris specializes in manufacturing luxury, made-to-measure, professional-grade custom French ranges, islands, hoods and cabinetry. The company, relaunched in 2019 with a base in Miami, unveiled its mobile showroom for the first time.

“We normally sell directly to customers, and this show is mostly trade, but we decided to attend and exhibit,” said Ricardo Moraes, CEO of L’Atelier Paris.

According to Moraes, the company has created a range with cooking elements in the center and on the side filled with cabinets, making it seamless. They have also received requests to integrate refrigerator or freezer drawers within the range unit. The most unique request was to create and manufacture a 24-foot island in one piece with the ability to cook on both sides.

The event, organized in partnership with the National Kitchen &Bath Association (NKBA), is a dynamic and interactive platform featuring hundreds of exhibitors’ latest products, trends and technologies. KBIS highlights new industry standards, exhibiting the latest trends, new products, exciting designs and connections within the industry.

The National Association of Home Builders and NKBA announced an agreement to extend the Las Vegas location for the International Builders’ Show (IBS) and KBIS through 2030, with its 2025 show dates of Feb. 25-27.

