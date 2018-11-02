Real Estate Millions

Luxury defines $10M Las Vegas mansion

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
November 2, 2018 - 3:17 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2018 - 1:28 am

Entering the dramatic 15-foot, double glass doors of 15 Flying Cloud Lane is like wearing an iconic outfit — everything just fits together perfectly.

“This is probably the most spectacular house in Las Vegas,” said Gavin Ernstone, broker and owner of Simply Vegas.

“This house epitomizes incredible materials and custom finishes.”

As with the iconic outfit, everything about the home seems to have been made just for the moment it was put into place. Its finishes of imported marble, onyx and Scavolini cabinetry complement each other using a continuous color palette of white, gray and blue.

The cohesive color scheme pulls the entire house together in a timeless design.

Located in the prestigious The Ridges Azure community of Summerlin, the stunning 12,025-square-foot home is on the market for just shy of $10 million at $9,999,000 through Ernstone.

The contemporary estate features five bedrooms, including two master suites, 10 baths, temperature-controlled wine cellar, elevator, two-person office, game/media room, gym with salon, huge laundry with dog washing station, voluminous ceilings, powered window coverings, custom tile work and comprehensive home automation system. The turn-key residence is offered as fully furnished.

“The way trends are going with materials, there’s incredible finishes in houses,” Ernstone said. “And, I think this house optimizes that.”

The entry immediately provides a view of the formal dining room, where the crystal lights cascading down from a 28-foot ceiling result in an opulent gathering experience. The entry continues into a refined, practical open floor plan with two adjacent living areas graced with imported marble flooring.

“It’s really one big open great room,” Ernstone said. “It flows very nicely.”

The room’s floor-to-ceiling, gray marble-encased fireplace, framed by a series of diamond-shaped mirrors, serves as a stunning focal point for the main living area.

“There are over 30 slabs of marble going around the fireplace,” Ernstone said. “Beautifully accented with glasswork. It works very well together.”

The main level flows seamlessly through expansive, powered pocket doors outside onto a resort-styled back deck.

“There are really good entertaining areas,” Ernstone said. “You have this enormous yard with incredible views of the mountains that nothing will ever obstruct.”

The backyard, as part of the home’s overall three-quarter acre lot, features an oversized heated pool with spa with a capacious cabana, resort-style seating around the pool deck, a bocce ball court and putting green.

“The pool is one of the largest pools I’ve seen,” Ernstone said about the approximate 6-foot pool depth. “There is a sunken jacuzzi in the pool, which is a cool feature.”

An indoor-outdoor bar area offers easy service with large windows that open completely from the full interior bar, next to the kitchen.

The voluminous kitchen continues the timeless color theme with pure white and cobalt Scavolini cabinets, marble waterfall-edge island with bar seating and pure white onyx counters.

“There is a great juxtaposition between the marble and onyx,” Ernstone said. “Very rich feeling.”

A caterer’s kitchen off the expansive main kitchen offers more space for food preparation with an oven, warming drawer and dishwasher.

The split entry to the main-level second master suite offers the choice to step into the sizable bedroom with ultra-soft, plush, gray carpet or into the plush master bath. The bedroom features satin wall coverings and an expansive pocket door that leads out to the pool terrace.

“This is a good size master suite,” Ernstone said. “There is great warmth in here.”

The bathroom features a centralized free soaking tub, spacious marble-encased shower with dual entry and exquisite custom-patterned marble floor.

“One of the of the lovely things about the house is it lives as a one-story,” Ernstone said. “You have a master suite and everything downstairs.”

A floating staircase with chrome and glasswork leads to an upper-level, split-entry private master suite with balcony. The master bath features two separate showers separated by a soaking tub. Custom-patterned marble envelopes the walls, tub surround and floor.

A game-media room features green decor, the only room that deviates from the overall color palette. A large television screen and full bar provide the ambiance for the space.

“This is a great space to hang out and play,” Ernstone said. The property was purchased in 2015. Construction began early 2016 and was completed by Scott Blaser Construction in October 2017. According to the Clark County assessor’s office, the property has had one owner.

ad-high_impact_4
Real Estate Millions
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
Rat Pack-era home once housed Las Vegas entertainers
3671 Tioga Way in Paradise Palms neighborhood Listed for $650,000 Professional photographers Mark and Sarah Gascoine
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Real Estate Millions: Liberace Mansion
Real Estate Millions: 4120 Mont Blanc Way, Mount Charleston
Real Estate Millions: 8 Vista Crescent Court, Ascaya, Henderson
Real Estate Millions: 11172 San Terrazo Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at Blue Heron Real Estate.
Real Estate Millions: 1325 Villa Barolo Ave
Overlooking the second hole of the Rio Secco golf course within the community of Marquis Seven Hills is a modern masterpiece of light and architectural artistry. Designed by the award-winning Blue Heron design team, the home known as The Aurora Estate adorns the likes of the most noteworthy LED displays and lighting projects from around the world. XLED Systems founder and mastermind behind the world-renowned Freemont Street Experience, Hong Kong’s Disneyland Storybook Theater and the larger-than-life concert stages of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and the Foo Fighters (to name a few)—brings light and magic to the hills of this private and highly desirable gated community. The combination of the 133” custom HD/LED Digital Display, 150+ interior/exterior lights and 34 indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers bring a unique ambiance and entertainment level to the home. Other spectacular bonus features include a 1,200 SQFT pool, therapy spa, wet step lounge, $100K+ full Crestron system in-sync with Amazon’s Alexa, 9 security cameras and panic room.
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at 9103 Alta Drive #1501, Las Vegas, NV.
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Real Estate Millions: 323 Mont Blanc Way
Garry Tomashowski talks about his cabin in Mount Charleston.
Famous Las Vegas underground house
Did you know there is an underground house in Las Vegas? The home was originally built as a bomb shelter in 1978, and sits 26 feet below the surface. The midcentury-style home measures about 6,000 square feet, and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a 6-foot-deep pool, a spa, a barbecue area, and a carpeted six-hole putting green. The Underground House has lighting that emulates different times of the day. And mountain and wilderness murals depict an outdoor setting. The home is accessed from a flight of stairs that’s part of a town home.
Real Estate Millions: 36 Olympia Canyon Way
Mitch McClellan and John McDonough talk about their property in Southern Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: 20 Vintage Valley Drive, Southern Highlands
Real Estate Millions: 2315 Alta Drive
Real Estate Millions: 28 Sankaty Circle
Barbara Adcock talks about her favorite parts of her home in Anthem.
Real Estate Millions: Uri Vaknin
Real Estate Millions host Susan Kocab interviews Uri Vaknin about the renovations he made to his home and why he chose a one story building.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
Brad and Ann Adams talk about their home in MacDonald Highlands.
Real Estate Millions: MacDonald Highlands
Real Estate Millions: Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers Granite Heights
Home for the holidays with Pia Zadora
Singer Pia Zadora might have a swanky room named for her at Piero’s Italian Cuisine, but the place she really holds dear is her home in The Ridges of Summerlin. Her son, Jordan Kaufer, appears as Santa Claus in his mother’s show at Piero’s Italian Cuisine in downtown Las Vegas. Zadora lives with her third husband, Michael Jeffries; her 20-year-old son from her second marriage, Jordan Kaufer, and two dogs, Snowflake and Merle Singer Pia Zadora says she loves "everything Christmas," and her home in The Ridges is decked out for the holidays. The star of stage and screen welcomed Real Estate Millions into her 7,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home to talk about her Las Vegas history. Pia Zadora works in her music studio at her Summerlin home. She performs at the iconic Piero’s Italian Cuisine in downtown Las Vegas. A portrait of Pia Zadora by Andy Warhol is displayed over the living room bar. Memorabilia includes a framed photo of one of Pia Zadora's first modeling jobs, an ad for Dubonnet wine, her 1985 Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Performance and the 1982 Golden Globe Award for Best Female New Star of the Year.
Business Insights: Rhonda Allen
Buck Wargo interviews Rhonda Allen, a fine homes specialist with Shapiro & Sher Group at BHHS, has assisted 17 players and staff and counting with about two-thirds of those involving home purchases — including some that are multimillion-dollar acquisitions — and the others that were rentals. Many home purchases were for $750,000 and above.
Real Estate Millions: 98 Sunglow Lane
Real Esate Millions: 98 Sunglow Lane
More in Real Estate Millions
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Real Estate Millions Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like