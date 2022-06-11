Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home

Boxing promoter and former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, known as The Golden Boy, has paid $14.6 million in cash for a home under construction in the luxury Henderson hillside community of MacDonald Highlands.

Boxing promoter and former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, known as The Golden Boy, has paid $14.6 million in cash for a home under construction in the luxury Henderson hillside community of MacDonald Highlands.

The purchase tops the list of Las Vegas area sales in May on the Multiple Listing Service of the Las Vegas Realtors association. It’s one of two sports celebrity sales in May with former Vegas Golden Knight Alex Tuch selling his Summerlin home after his trade to Buffalo.

De La Hoya’s one-story home sits on nearly 1 acre and measures 10,460 square feet of livable space with five bedrooms, seven baths and an eight-car garage. The home was acquired from luxury builder Blue Heron by Dragon Peak LLC, according to Clark County property records. It lists an address of 1990 S. Bundy Drive, which is tied to Golden Boy Enterprises, the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation and Oscar De La Hoya Real Estate.

The home, part of Blue Heron’s Equinox Collection at MacDonald Highlands, is near a record-setting $25 million home sold by the builder in June 2020 to Anthony Hsieh, the founder and chairman of LoanDepot, a California-based non-bank consumer lender of home mortgages throughout the country.

The De La Hoya custom home with its indoor, outdoor and water features is described as having a floor plan design that only Blue Heron can create, according to the listing from Kristen Routh-Silberman, a partner with Corcoran Global Living. It has 8,051 square feet on the inside and 2,409 square feet on the outside and is a classic design with a modern twist, she said.

“It represents another masterpiece and milestone for Blue Heron and Tyler Jones,” Routh-Silberman said. “It’s sensational and will be a showstopper once it’s complete. Blue Heron is constantly evolving and (this home) here they are taking modern and mixing it with timeless. It’s a new look for them. It’s very refined for modern architecture. It should be a showpiece in Architectural Digest when it’s finished.”

The home features panoramic views of the Strip and mountains. The entrance is considered a statement with water features and a porte-cochere. “It’s every man’s dream to have the garages and an entrance be a statement when you’re coming in,” Routh-Silberman said.

The home has a primary bedroom on its own wing, a guest wing with a digital den and media room. There’s an office, gym and bar, as well. Other features include an outdoor living room, outdoor kitchen and outdoor dining and wine room. The backyard has a lap pool. It has a spa, fire lounges and play areas.

The home will be fully furnished from a Blue Heron furniture collection when completed next spring, Blue Heron CEO and founder Tyler Jones said.

Payge Avery, a Realtor with Simply Vegas, was the buyer’s agent.

There were 178 luxury home and condo sales of $1 million and higher in May, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. There were 230 pending sales at the beginning of June. That’s the third highest monthly sales of $1 million and higher on record but below the all-time record of 218 in April.

Rob Jensen, broker/owner of the Rob Jensen Co. reported there were 29 sales of $2 million to $2.99 million in May, one fewer than May 2021. There were four sales between $3 million and $3.99 million, down from eight in May 2021. There were six sales of $4 million and above, two fewer than May 2021.

Alex Tuch sale

Tuch, who was traded to Buffalo in November, has sold his home on Bronze Ridge Street in The Ridges in Summerlin for $3.92 million. Tuch bought the home in July 2020 for $2.35 million.

The golf-course, two-story home built in 2016 measures 4,888 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths. It has a covered outdoor kitchen, sunken fire pit, waterfalls, enclosed lanai, putting green and wine cellar.

The home was listed by Donald Romero with Listing Haven. Caradino Fobbs with Signature Real Estate Group was the buyer’s agent. Pauline Yeung was the buyer, according to Clark County property records. Yeung’s LinkedIn page shows her as co-founder of Kuk Fook Jewelry in Hong Kong with retail stores across the world. She is also an actress, known for “Dragons Forever,” “Flying Squads” and “To Live and Die in Tsimshatsui.” She’s also authored several books on beauty and fitness.

Other top May sales

■ A one-story home on 2.44 acres on MacDonald Ranch Drive in MacDonald Highlands sold for $10.75 million. Built in 2006, it has six bedrooms, eight baths and measures 23,554 square feet with a 12-car garage.

The listing describes it as a hotel-inspired villa and a place to entertain with seamless indoor and outdoor spaces. There’s a central great room opening to a resort-style pool and patio with a swim-up bar overlooking the DragonRidge Country Club. There’s a bar in a 12-seat theater. The home has two master suites and four guest suites.

Juniper Financial Services LLC of Salem, Oregon, was listed as the buyer. The Patrick Willis Family Trust was the seller. Willis is the owner of the American Recovery Service. Isaac Moore with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International was the listing agent. Patty Turner with LIFT Realty District was the buyer’s agent.

■ A two-story home on Orient Express Court in Queensridge North sold for $5.35 million. It measures 10,833 square feet with eight bedrooms and 9½ baths.

The home built by Executive Home Builders, which constructed Tivoli Village, sits on 1.1 acres. It has a semi-circle drive, porte-cochere, courtyard entry and a six-car garage. The home has a casita with seven bedrooms in the main house. A downstairs primary bedroom opens to a private patio and side yard. The upstairs primary bedroom has a balcony.

The home is known for its marble details, soaring ceilings, picturesque windows and craftsmanship, according to the listing. It has a chef’s kitchen, elevator, wine room, game room, built-in office, dual staircases, five fireplaces and four balconies with views of the Las Vegas Strip and Red Rock mountains.

The backyard has a barbecue area, pool, spa and putting green. Jared English with Congress Realty was the listing agent. Eva Liang of American Realty Properties was the buyer’s agent. The buyers were Shamrock3 Trust, Eva Liang Trust and Anthony Auband Trust. The sellers were Ajaypal Singh Khatra and Ikroop Kaur Dhillon.

■ A 2020 Blue Heron home on Diamond Rim Court in Henderson sold for $4.75 million. It measures 5,768 square feet with five bedrooms, 5½ baths and a four-car garage.

Situated atop Black Mountain’s foothills in Obsidian, a guard-gated community with 33 estates, it has a casita, large loft and game room that leads to an upstairs party deck. A spiral staircase leads guests to a resort-style pool.

The home was listed by Zar Zanganeh of The Agency Las Vegas. Robin Compagno with Corcoran Global Living was the buyer’s agent. James Korus was the buyer. Shane and Jodee Harley were the sellers.

■ A two-story home on San Alivia Court sold for $4.7 million. It measures 5,838 square feet with five bedrooms and 5½ baths. It sits on 1.29 acres in the guard-gated Tuscan Cliffs in Southern Highlands.

The estate has a lazy river oasis, waterfalls, 30-foot water slide, putting greens and 10-person spa. Built in 2007, it has been remodeled with custom-designed lighting, flooring and finishes.

The home has a separate casita entrance, two lofts, a den and movie theater. An elevator or stairs can take people to the primary bedroom.

Jill DuMay of Urban Nest Realty was the listing agent. Yvonne Angarola of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the buyer’s agent. Brian Boles, an executive vice president of Network Operations at Switch, and Ginger Kerr were the buyers. TNT NV Trust was the seller.