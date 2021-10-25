Palm Springs Caesars Palace-inspired estate lists for $11.8M

78°F
October 25, 2021
 
A touch of Las Vegas in Palm Springs is now available. Located at 911 Juarez Ave., the stunning Caesars Palace-inspired estate in the exclusive Rose Hill enclave of Las Palmas Heights has been listed for $11.8 million.

This iconic estate was originally designed by renowned architecture firm Buff &Hensman in 1972 and included structural and interior designs that resembled features of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The home was first constructed for Jerry Zarowitz (of Caesars Palace fame) in the 1970s and the inspiration for the original design.

Throughout his time in the home, Zarowitz welcomed a variety of A-list celebrities to socialize and enjoy the panoramic views of Palm Springs and the San Jacinto Mountains from the completely private estate, including two U.S. presidents, Frank Sinatra and other Rat Pack-era stars.

“This is an absolutely stunning home with meticulously detailed upgrades that pay homage to its great history,” said Louise Hampton, leader of the Louise Hampton Team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and the listing agent on the home. “The first owner had an undying love for Las Vegas and Caesars Palace, which is why the current owners wanted the renovations to reflect its original glamorous aesthetic.”

The estate showcases touches of Caesars Palace throughout, including Roman-inspired gold inlays in the floors, custom iron railings that are an exact replica of the railings featured in the original Caesars Palace design, a sophisticated putting green and golf flags with the Caesars Palace symbol and a mural of the famed resort in the guest suite.

The 8,000-square-foot home sits on 1.3 acres and includes a newly constructed guest house, five bedrooms and seven baths. In the redesign, the exterior structure was kept intact. However, every part of the interior surface, hardscape and landscape was completely updated, including technological upgrades that allow the entire home to be operated by Amazon’s interactive voice assistant, Alexa.

“The owners were adamant about respecting the home’s history when they chose pieces for the redesign. Many of the original furnishings that could be restored were kept in the home and refurbished, while other pieces that were brought into the home were also from the 1970s era,” Hampton said. “Even a fountain that was beyond repair was replaced with two exact replicas created by the company that made the original fountain.”

The main home features a stunning centerpiece great room with a complete bar, custom poker table, vintage grand piano, wide-stone fireplace, vaulted white wood-beam ceiling, hexagonal skylight and oversized crystal chandelier. The 1970s-inspired sunken sitting area is surrounded by glass walls with views of the interior courtyard and pocket doors that open to a resort-style backyard.

The entire east wing of the home was completely transformed into an expansive primary suite, including a central sitting area, three-sided fireplace, large spa bathroom, double showers, two oversized closets and private laundry space with a garment steamer and dry-cleaning closet.

Just beyond the great room is a galley kitchen design with new Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances that have never been used, Terrazzo flooring, waterfall breakfast bar and Cambria countertops. A floating three-sided glass wine cellar with temperature control beautifully separates the kitchen from a large dining area.

The majority of the home overlooks the backyard, featuring an angular pool, separate spa area and an elongated fire feature in front of built-in banquettes. The home also includes a three-car garage with a chef’s kitchen to accommodate catering events.

For more information about the property or to request a tour, visit louisehampton.com or call 760-320-4586.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. The company operates in three states with 3,000 real estate sales executives and 32 offices. In 2020, the firm completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has offices in Anaheim Hills, French Valley-Murrieta, Indian Wells, Lake Elisnore, Menifee, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Oasis Country Club, Rancho Cucamonga, Temecula, Upland and Yorba Linda. For more information, visit bhhscaproperties.com.

