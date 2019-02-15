MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Phil Maloof’s Las Vegas penthouse lists for $15M — PHOTOS

By Susan Stone Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2019 - 6:04 pm
 

Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million.

Exclusively owned by Maloof, from the family that built the Palms, it was designed with entertaining as the main purpose.

The penthouse’s interior measures more than 6,000 square feet, but the perimeter terrace, which can accommodate more than 500 guests, adds another 25,000 to the footage. The terrace wraps around the interior space, providing 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Valley. With a DJ booth, outdoor movie screen, elevated hot tub and outdoor kitchen, guests can enjoy themselves for hours.

From the Zen-infused entry with its water sounds and stone gardens, through the warmly lit lobby and up a private elevator ride to the top floor, the residence is as inviting as it is exciting.

Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout showcase spectacular views, from the great room with 30-foot-tall windows to a master bedroom suite with wraparound windows and an exit to the deck.

The kitchen has modern white cabinets, a polished concrete-look counter and commercial-grade appliances. An enormous tiled fireplace anchors the great room.

Almost all of the furnishings were selected to enhance the “rock ’n’ roll” vibe of the condo, which is listed with the Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, said designer Carolyn Greco of Meridith Baer Home, who staged the unit for sale.

“My intention was to create a hip, sexy, modern, rock ’n’ roll space — my favorite look. My main goal was not to obstruct the amazing views of Vegas this penthouse has to offer.”

