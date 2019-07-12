Photographer Peter Lik launches luxury home collection— VIDEO

World-renowned master photographer Peter Lik has found a new niche. This Vegas icon is turning his creative eye toward redefining luxury home design in Las Vegas.

A great room in one of the Jewel Homes models features indoor/outdoor living features. (Jewel Homes)

The master bath has a Zen quality. (Jewel Homes)

This rendering shows some designs that will be showcased in Jewel Homes, a new Las Vegas luxury home community. (Jewel Homes)

Photographer Peter Lik. (Peter Lik)

Peter Lik Photographer Peter Lik opened Jewel Homes last year.

Jewel Homes’ debut development is south of the 215 Beltway near Warm Springs Road and Decatur Avenue. (Jewel Homes)

The Jewel Homes luxury homes are on half-acre lots. (Jewel Homes)

The homes have modern designs. (Jewel Homes)

Rooftops offer views of the Strip and mountains. (Jewel Homes)

The homes features indoor/outdoor living features. (Jewel Homes)

The home includes lots of nature stone and wood. (Jewel Homes)

The pool has a casita nearby. (Jewel Homes)

The entrance to one of the model homes at Jewel Homes. (Jewel Homes)

The home features a floating staircase. (Jewel Homes)

The home has a large garage. (Jewel Homes)

The two-story home has a modern layered design. (Jewel Homes)

Even the garage in the luxury home features Peter Lik's photography. (Jewel Homes)

The dining room features a fireplace. (Jewel Homes)

The kitchen and dining area opens to the pool area. (Jewel Homes)

The Kyoto invokes the allure of the Japanese culture with a Zen-like design, using raw and organic materials throughout. (Jewel Homes)

Using stone, steel and wood, architect Eric Strain provides a connection to the natural environment. (Jewel Homes)

The home features famed photographer Peter Lik's photos. (Jewel Homes)

The great room opens to the pool area. (Jewel Homes)

The kitchen, dining area and great room connect in an open floor plan. (Jewel Homes)

Jewel Homes The kitchen includes upgraded appliances.

The laundry. (Jewel Homes)

The home has a Zen design. (Jewel Homes)

A loft area in the two-story home. (Jewel Homes)

The master bath. (Jewel Homes)

The master shower. (Jewel Homes)

Jewel Homes The master bedroom features photographer Peter Lik's work.

An office is adjacent to the master bath. (Jewel Homes)

Famed photographer Peter Lik partnered with Las Vegas architect Eric Strain to develop the Jewel Homes luxury home community. (Jewel Homes)

Jewel Homes Famed photographer Peter Lik partnered with Las Vegas architect Eric Strain to develop the Jewel Homes luxury home community.

A guest bedroom. (Jewel Homes)

One of the secondary bedrooms features photographer Peter Lik's work. (Jewel Homes)

This rendering shows the Milos model in Jewel Homes, a luxury home community. (Jewel Homes)

The homes are inspired by photographer Peter Lik's work. (Jewel Homes)

The master bath features lots of natural stone and wood. (Jewel Homes)

The homes are inspired by photographer Peter Lik's word travels. (Jewel Homes)

The door makes a statement and sets the tone for this Jewel Homes model. (Jewel Homes)

The homes were designed by Las Vegas architect Eric Strain. (Jewel Homes)

The artwork in the phones are Peter Lik photos. (Jewel Homes)

The kitchen includes upgraded appliances. (Jewel Homes)

World-renowned master photographer Peter Lik has found a new niche. This Vegas icon is turning his creative eye toward redefining luxury home design in Las Vegas.

“Peter Lik is probably the most successful photographer in the world,” said Gavin Ernstone, owner of Simply Vegas. “He has galleries all over the world, but his passion for the last few years has been homes.”

Partnering with general contractor Steve Goodwin, Lik opened Jewel Homes last year. Jewel Homes’ debut development is close to the Vegas urban core, just south of the 215 Beltway near Warm Springs Road and Decatur Avenue. The model home is at 4195 W. Badura Ave.

The development has easy access to the area’s popular attractions such as the Strip, T-Mobile Arena and the new Raiders stadium.

“Our location is key,” Lik said. “You’re just two minutes from the world’s best casinos, fine dining and world-class performances and the promise of complete tranquility when you return home.”

Collaborating with one of Vegas’ leading architects, Eric Strain, principal and designer at assemblageSTUDIO, Lik developed distinct pre-designed contemporary floor plans without the creative restraint of a homeowners association.

“It’s a true collaboration of like minds that are trying to pursue a new look to housing in Las Vegas,” Strain said. “He challenges us to push past the norms and to look at things in new ways to bring new experiences to the homes.”

Strain met Lik six years ago while working on a custom home project in The Ridges. Since then, they have collaborated on over 10 projects together, including Lik’s personal residence in Las Vegas.

“We’ve built a good relationship and understanding of what each of us brings to the table,” Strain said. “He’s been a good client and associate.”

Designed for the luxury homebuyer, Lik’s collection of fully customizable single- and two-story homes range from 5,000 square feet to 7,000 square feet with listing prices starting at $2.5 million. The builder is offering design option packages that include Lik’s photography and furniture selections.

Each home’s sophisticated, contemporary interior provides an open livability free from traditional constraints.

“There is much more of an openness to the plans than in a traditional home,” Strain said. “Spaces merge into each other; they’re not divided by walls.”

Jewel Homes plans to build 100 custom homes in smaller, gated communities throughout the surrounding 50-acre area.

“Each home is built on a minimum of a half-acre of land giving you the freedom of infinite possibilities — massive pool, tennis court, basketball court, RV (recreational vehicle) storage,” Lik said. “All those things you dreamt about but could never have.”

Lik’s inspiration comes from his global travels. He incorporated elements of the Japanese and Mediterranean cultures into his three designs; Milos, Kyoto and Allure.

According to Strain, additional designs are in development.

“From beginning to end, time spent in a Jewel Home should feel like a journey of art, design and nature. Nothing out of place,” Lik said. “Everything just works together to form an organic space that feels alive and open.”

His single-story Milos plan showcases the natural beauty and incredible architecture of the Mediterranean.

“Milos is a luxury escape that evokes the cooling feel of a Santorini breeze,” Lik said. “The interior is simple, uncluttered, with hand-selected slats of organic wood, craned-in blocks of stone and endless floors of polished concrete.”

The Kyoto invokes the allure of the Japanese culture with a Zen-like design, using raw and organic materials throughout.

“No question, Kyoto is directly influenced by my journey overseas,” Lik said. “I totally fell in love with the culture and the way its people truly appreciate nature.”

All floor plans, according to Strain, are uniquely positioned for the location, capitalizing on the dynamic views of the Strip and surrounding landscape. Specific floor plans even utilize rooftop decks to showcase the view.

“Because of the close proximity,” Strain said. “You feel much more engaged with the Strip.”

Strain’s signature element is capturing the indoor/outdoor relationship using large glass windows and floor-to-ceiling pocket doors to reveal stunning views of the exterior.

“We’ve always believed in the idea you can live outside when it’s 110 degrees,” Strain said. “So, when you look at our homes there is a definite move to bring the outdoors in and allow for living outside.

Our architecture and landscape merge together,” Strain added. “It’s integral to our design from the first pencil scratch. That separates us from other projects in town.”

The treatment of natural light and space plays a significant role in Strain’s designs. All designs weave and layer natural textures together into a comfortable and casual living space.

Using stone, steel and wood, Strain provides a connection to the natural environment.

Inspired by the emotion evoked through Lik’s photography, Strain captures the solar orientation through multiple special openings. As the light enters the home at varying angles it casts shadows at various times of the day and throughout the seasons.

“Lik talks about light and shadow, then it enables us to start looking at spaces and treating them through a series of layers,” Strain said. “It’s not just a simple window but how that window is screened and shaded through a series of louvers and overhangs that change how the light comes into the space throughout the day.”

Jewel Homes marks Strain’s debut into designing a custom neighborhood. Prior to the project, he strictly designed custom homes throughout the valley.

“As you walk through them you can find similar characteristics, but each one feels completely different, Strain said. “In that way it was a challenge to create a neighborhood. I think we’ve done that.”

Ernstone said the response to the project is extremely positive. Both model homes sold quickly after entering the market earlier this year.

“They are very different from everything else on the market,” Ernstone added. “They don’t fall in that cookie-cutter custom home that is in this price range.”