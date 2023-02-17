Raiders owner’s Summit Club condo sells for $10.5M

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis sold his Summit Club condo for $10.5 million, topping the luxury sale chart in January that got off to a solid start in 2023.

The second highest sale in January was on Flying Cloud Lane in Azure in The Ridges in Summerlin for $8.2 million. (IS Luxury)

The No. 3 sale in January was on Scenic Rim Drive in MacDonald Highlands for $5.95 million. It was built in 2019. (Douglas Elliman of Nevada)

The two-story equestrian home on North Jensen Street in the Lone Mountain area in the northwest valley sold for $4.5 million. (The Agency)

Davis’ sale was one of 75 over $1 million sold in January in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. That surpasses the 71 closings in November and 67 in December, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. There were 122 closings in January 2022, 86 in January 2021 and 47 in January 2020.

In January, there were five sales over $5 million. Davis had the condo listed for $13.5 million. It was built in 2021 and measures 2,662 square feet with two bedrooms and three baths. The listing described Davis’ condo as having a bedroom on the main level and primary bedroom downstairs. He paid $5.3 million for the unit in March 2021, according to Clark County property records. Summit Club Realty was the listing agent.

The sale sets the stage for Davis to live in his $14 million home in the Henderson hillsides of Ascaya. Davis acquired the 6.3-acre lot for $6 million, and it’s under construction by luxury builder Blue Heron. The home is on a street renamed Sunset Strip by the city of Henderson, and Davis’ home, which is visible to the public below, has been listed as 77 Sunset Strip.

The second-highest sale in January was on Flying Cloud Lane in Azure at The Ridges in Summerlin for $8.2 million.

The two-story home on 0.81 acres measures 9,930 square feet and was built in 2016. It has five bedrooms and a five-car garage.

Listing agent Madison Blau BenShimon with IS Luxury said it’s a home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. She said it has a grand entry foyer with a corridor of Jerusalem stone walls, wood-accented ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

BenShimon said the great room is the heart of the home and exudes both grandeur and warmth.

The kitchen features book-matched cabinetry, marble countertops and a separate chef’s kitchen. The primary suite features a two-way fireplace and luxurious primary bath, BenShimon said. There are four additional en suite guest rooms on the main level. An elevator and staircase offers access to the second floor, where there is an office, wellness room, movie theater and unobstructed Strip views from the balcony, BenShimon said.

There’s a resort-style backyard that she said “seamlessly flows through disappearing glass doors from the great room.” The pool and spa “offer a stunning focal point, complemented by a dining area, kitchen pavilion, fire table and an expansive turf area,” she said.

IS Luxury owner Ivan Sher called it a stunning custom home on an oversized lot. He added that it lives as a single-story, which is what a lot of people want these days with the primary bedroom downstairs.

Nattaly Aleman of Luxury Estates International was the buyer’s agent.

The No. 3 sale in January was on Scenic Rim Drive in MacDonald Highlands for $5.95 million. The home was built in 2019.

Listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada said that the “Cliff House is on one of the most coveted locations in MacDonald Highlands.”

The one-story home with four bedrooms, five baths and office measures 6,099 square feet with a six-car garage. It sits on 0.45 acres and has Strip, golf course and mountain views. The home is designed by architect Richard Luke. It has a private drive and a gated courtyard.

Routh-Silberman said the home has 14-foot ceilings, linear fireplaces, porcelain floors and a wine bar. The home has a glass wine cellar, theater room and glass office. Among the finishes are quartz waterfall countertops and high-gloss cabinetry. The backyard has an infinity-edge pool, spa, two fire lounges and outdoor kitchen.

“The location is so pretty because it’s sitting out on a point of a lot that looks like it is floating above the golf course and MacDonald Highlands with Strip, city and mountain views,” Routh-Silberman said. “It’s high enough, and sitting at the edge of a cliff makes it impressive.”

Kim Stubler with Realty One Group was the buyer’s agent.

The No. 4 sale in January was on Wild Ridge Court in Summerlin. The Jack Raftery custom-built home at Promontory at The Ridges is one of a kind, according to listing agent Susan Boettcher-Kay with Urban Nest Realty.

In her listing, Boettcher-Kay said there is an elegant interior design and some of the finest finishes throughout the one-story home, which has four bedrooms, 4½ baths and a three-car garage. It measures 5,439 square feet and sits on 0.44 acres. It was built in 2005.

Boettcher-Kay said the home has exquisite ceiling finishes and sterling silver hardware throughout the home. It has four fireplaces, French Oak floors and marble baths. There is an upstairs casita/en suite bedroom with a large private patio. The backyard has a zero-edge pool, spa, fire pit, fireplace, outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, outdoor shower and covered dining patio.

“It’s a classic home within The Ridges, and why it didn’t last long on the market,” Boettcher-Kay said. “Those kinds of homes are still in demand with luxury buyers.”

Sher was the buyer’s agent.

“That’s a one-of-kind custom home and unique in this market because it’s not contemporary or modern,” Sher said. “It’s Santa Barbara. It’s Napa. It has reclaimed wood, and a home that’s always commanded the highest price per square foot for its type. It’s one of my favorite homes in The Ridges.”

The No. 5 sale in January was a condo at One Queensridge Place that sold for $5.45 million. It measures 6,404 square feet with four bedrooms and 5½ baths and has garage space for five cars.

Listing agent Anthony Spiegel with IS Luxury said it’s one of the best penthouses in One Queensridge Place. It has been fully upgraded with a dedicated office, private theater and formal dining room, Spiegel said. Doug Thompson with Urban Nest Realty was the buyer’s agent.

Among other notable sales is one featured by Real Estate Millions in 2021. The two-story equestrian home on North Jensen Street is in the Lone Mountain area in the northwest valley and measures 8,199 square feet sold for $4.5 million. The hacienda-style home is known as the House of Roses and sits on 2.25 acres. It has six bedrooms and eight baths, office, game room and a casita.

Zar Zanganeh of The Agency was the listing agent on the sale. Kareta Weese of Executive Realty Services was the buyer’s agent.

Latest on the market

Sher said his luxury group had its best January in history despite doing well in January the past couple of years.

“Toward the end of last year was very quiet, and the phone has since been ringing nonstop,” Sher said. “There’s a lot of out-of-state buyers and local buyers making the decision to change where they live. I’m encouraged by the activity. I’m not at the point where I’m willing to say that this is where the market is. But February and March are poised to be phenomenal months for the company again.”

Pre-COVID, November, December and January and parts of February were dead months. The market typically picks up in February, he said.

Boettcher-Kay said for those who have “a unique and perfectly conditioned home,” there is a demand. The inventory is down, and people are seeking well-built homes that are move-in ready, she said.

“There are buyers for that,” Boettcher-Kay said. “It’s the ones that need work, updating and renovations that the buying market is not the same.”