Southern Highlands home represents luxury — PHOTOS

Inspired by villas in southern Italy, 4085 San Franchesca Court in Southern Highlands Tuscan Cliffs is a timeless sophisticated retreat.

The house sits on nearly half an acre. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Rhonda and Rick Greene

Its grand, wooden double-door entry opens into an expansive foyer with travertine flooring framed by wood accents. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen is equipped with professional grade stainless-steel appliances including double Viking dishwashers and a six-burner gas cooktop with pot filler and built-in refrigerator and freezer. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The family room features large windows and high ceilings. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The master suite features a three-sided fireplace. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

This 5,896-square foot home in Southern Highlands Tuscan Cliffs has been listed for nearly $1.6M. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The architecture of Southern Highlands home in Tuscan Cliffs was inspired by villas in southern Italy. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home has 25-foot ceilings. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The dining room is off the kitchen. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The dining room. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The family room is off the dining room. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The game room features a bar. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

A sitting area in the game room opens to the patio. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The bar in the game room. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The theater. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home features a library and sitting area. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The library opens to the patio. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The office is upstairs. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The master retreat has a sitting area. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The master bath. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The shower in the master bath. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

A second bedroom. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

One of five en suite bedrooms. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Each of the five en suite bedrooms has its own bath and walk-in closet. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home has several sitting areas. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The laundry. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home has a courtyard. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Outside, is a pool, spa and our door kitchen. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The property has lots of large grassy spaces. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The courtyard is a focal point for social gatherings. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

“This home epitomizes Las Vegas luxury real estate,” said Kristen Routh-Silberman, Realtor at Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty. “It’s a beautiful home with exquisite finishes but not over the top. It feels homey.”

The property is listed for $1,595,000 through Routh-Silberman. Sited on .49 acres, the home features five en suite bedrooms, including a master retreat and casita, five bathrooms, movie theater, full bar and game room, library and sitting room and large dual office with custom built-ins.

“There is a flex space downstairs,” Routh-Silberman said. “It could be a gym or workout area.”

Rhonda and Rick Greene purchased the 5,896-square foot, two-story home in 2013. The Wyoming residents purchased it as a second residence and central location to meet their children, who live in other parts of the country. The couple owns and operates Greene Energy Services in Rock Springs, Wyoming, a multistate conglomerate of companies serving the energy, construction, mining and transportation industries.

“That was a way we could all meet up and have a good time,” said Rhonda Greene, who was born in Las Vegas and still has family in the area. “It worked out great.”

The Greenes travel to Vegas two to three times a month depending on their business.

“We bring friends from Wyoming down with us,” Greene said. “Plus, every time we go to Vegas other people from Wyoming end up at our house. We love it.”

The estate’s elegance is realized upon entering the exterior courtyard that features a large stone fountain.

Its grand, wooden double-door entry opens into an expansive foyer with travertine flooring framed by wood accents. The high ceiling draws your eye to the exquisite lighting and second-story view via a curved staircase. The foyer leads into an intimate sitting room and library accented by custom wood built-in cabinets and a two-sided fireplace.

“Its (sitting room and library) where we always seemed to gather,”Greene said. “We would get cups of coffee and go in there and talk. I loved it.”

Large pocket doors open onto a covered private terrace. The terrace showcases views of the resort-styled pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas all framed by lush mature landscaping. Enhancing the resort ambiance, the pool showcases unique water features and large splash desk.

One of the main selling points for the Greenes was the size of the grounds covered by expansive green areas.

“We had looked at several properties in that area and the backyard had so much more room,” Rhonda Greene said. “We have pets so we loved that.”

One of her special memories of the home was being able to set up a large slide in the backyard for one of her grandchildren’s birthdays.

“It was a great birthday for her,” Greene said about her then 5-year old granddaughter. “Any other yard we wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

Adjacent to the sitting room and library is the large great room graced with soaring 25-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall windows and the other side of the two-way fireplace. Stacked stone meets the ceiling creating a focal point of the room. The great room flows into a cozy formal dining room with 12-foot ceilings.

“The lower ceilings make it more intimate,” Routh-Silberman said about the dining area. “It feels more like a home.”

The exquisite top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen is equipped with professional grade stainless-steel appliances including double Viking dishwashers and a six-burner gas cooktop with pot filler and built-in refrigerator and freezer. The focal point of the kitchen is the striking 7½-foot-by-9½-foot island, topped with thick granite and bar seating at the west end. Additional kitchen amenities include custom walnut cabinets, vegetable prep sink, warming drawers and large farm sink.

A cozy breakfast nook opens out to the front courtyard through 16-foot sliding doors. The nook offers views of the courtyard and stone fountain.

Downstairs, the home’s sports bar and game room features a full bar and several flat-screen televisions. The bar has granite counter top, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in features.

“My kids used that room a lot,” Greene said. “Sometimes, it could be football and another sport going on the same time on the televisions. I don’t know how they could watch all of them at the same time but they liked to do that.”

A separate theater room offers a large screen, spacious seating and surround sound.

“The grandkids love that room,” Greene said.

Upstairs, the luxurious master suite offers mountain views, coffered ceilings, walnut wood floors, a separate sitting room, three-sided gas fireplace and walk-in closets with built-in features. Its elegant spa-like bath has an oversized jetted tub, dual vanities and exquisite finishes, including travertine flooring. The impressive master steam shower features two rain heads and several jets along with marble walls.

Each of the en suite bedrooms offers spalike baths and walk-in closets. A large upper casita is separate from the home, offering private space for guests.

The home also features an integrated Crestron-controlled system, security system, central vac and three-car garage.

“It’s been a great home and a beautiful area,” Greene said. “We’ve always had enough space. Everybody loves it.”

The Greenes plan to down size and purchase a smaller home in the area.

Southern Highlands Tuscan Cliffs offers 24-hour guard gate security.

Southern Highlands master-planned community amenities include access to six parks, including two dog parks, plus miles of scenic trails and acres of natural outdoor space.

Homeowners can purchase membership to Southern Highlands Gold Club — a 42,000-square foot clubhouse and an additional 13,000-square-foot spa.

The clubhouse features casual dining at the 19th Hole Grille. The spa includes a 25-meter lap pool, an oversized outdoor whirlpool and private poolside cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness facility and four lighted tennis courts.

Recently the fitness facility was updated with new equipment, carpet and paint.

Southern Highlands par-72 golf course was designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son, Robert Trent Jones Jr., in 1998. The club offers different membership package options.