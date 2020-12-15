Turnberry Place penthouse with pool, Jacuzzi lists for $5.5M

“We look for something that is unique,” Barbara Woollen said about their investments. “The penthouse at Turnberry is very unique. There aren’t too many properties that are two-story and have that much deck space with its own pool and Jacuzzi.”

The upper-level balcony features a private, heated 300-square-foot swimming pool, elevated Jacuzzi with glass balcony surround and dual-sided fireplace. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

The Turnberry Place penthouse has its own pool and spa on the terrace overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom two-level penthouse extends over half the 37th and 38th floors of Turnberry Place's Tower 4. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

Barbara Woollen commissioned local artists when decorating her Turnberry Place penthouse. This glasswork in the shower was created by Toni Craft. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

The master bathroom's soaking tub has sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip from the top floor of the Turnberry Place penthouse. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

The Turnberry Place unit is designed for high-end living, with over 6,421 square feet of custom interior space showcasing luxury finishes and features throughout. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

The upstairs entertainment level, which measures nearly 3,000 square feet, features a spacious room complete with a full bar. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

Barbara and Bruce Woollen

Las Vegas philanthropists Barbara and Bruce Woollen have listed their Turnberry Place penthouse for $5.5million. (BHHS, Nevada Properties)

Barbara and Bruce Woollen’s Turnberry Place penthouse guest list is impressive.

While hosting numerous prestigious fundraisers, the couple entertained celebrities and artists such as Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jane Seymour and the late Jonathan Winters.

‘We used to have an art gallery at Fashion Show,” Barbara Woollen said. “We held several celebrity art events and then hosted after-hours parties.

“Sir Anthony Hopkins is quite the character,” Woollen continued. “We held a very successful art show for him and sold every one of his paintings.”

The Woollens’ Turnberry fundraisers raised more than $1 million to help local causes that support underprivileged children and the arts community.

Besides their extensive philanthropic involvement, the couple professionally invests in commercial and residential real estate.

This year marked two milestones for the couple, the signing of their 50th real estate escrow and deciding to list their beloved Turnberry Place penthouse.

“If it were up to me, I’d keep it forever because it’s a very special property,” Woollen said. “But we’re not using it as much.”

The Woollens’ suite No. 3704 is listed for $5.5 million through Cristine Rosa Lefkowitz of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada Properties, Luxury Collection.

The exclusive three-bedroom, five-bathroom two-level penthouse extends over half the 37th and 38th floors of Tower 4. It is one of only eight top floor penthouse suites available at Turnberry Place.

“This is a very rare floor plan to become available,” Lefkowitz said. “This is the only top floor penthouse for sale in Las Vegas with a private pool and spa.”

The most notable feature of the unit is its extensive outdoor living space, showcasing voluminous balconies on each level.

“There are over 2,200 square feet of exterior deck space,” Woollen said. “It’s such a wonderful space to entertain, especially in times like this, because you have lots of space for social distancing.”

The upper-level balcony features a private, heated 300-square-foot swimming pool, elevated Jacuzzi with glass balcony surround and dual-sided fireplace.

“You have at least a 270-degree view of Las Vegas,” Woollen said. “You see downtown from the Plaza all the way around to the Strip.”

The opulent unit is designed for high-end living, with over 6,421 square feet of custom interior space showcasing luxury finishes and features throughout.

Masterfully crafted, it features crown molding, 11-foot ceilings on each level and a warm color palette of cream and variations of beige. The existing furnishings and artwork can be negotiated with the sale.

The expansive, open residential level flows easily from the formal entry into the spacious living room to formal dining and spacious kitchen.

The grand foyer with exquisite brown marble flooring leads into the formal living showcasing a lighter Crema Marfil marble flooring.

The formal living room is airy and comfortable. It features a full bar with a granite counter and mirrored walls, custom wood built-ins and a high wood-beamed ceiling.

“There is indirect lighting around the wood beams,” Lefkowitz said. “It creates a very nice mood.”

Large floor-to-ceiling banks of windows flank the entire suite. The windows offer breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and Las Vegas Valley.

“It’s easy living for ones that are accustomed to luxury,” Lefkowitz said, “and don’t want to take care of a house.”

A dual-sided gas fireplace with stone surround divides the living room and formal dining. The grandiose dining space accommodates seating for 12 guests. Sliding doors lead to a balcony with soaring views including side vistas of the Strip.

“One of the things I love most about this property is the bright views,” Lefkowitz said “It’s a really unique space.”

Stunning hand-crafted, custom-designed glass panels divide the dining room from the family room. These panels represent a trademark of Woollen’s interior design.

“I love, love, love custom glasswork,” Woollen said, “and incorporating it into interior design. I like the effect that glass creates.”

In addition to the dining room panels, she commissioned several custom glass pieces from local artist Toni Craft for the penthouse, including the shower door and window accents.

The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel Gaggenau appliances, custom wood cabinets, coffered ceiling, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. A large custom-built Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer blend into the wall with a matching custom wood exterior. Bordering the outer edge of the sophisticated space is a large island with bar seating.

A small breakfast nook captures incredible panoramas through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The spacious kitchen is one of the biggest assets,” Lefkowitz said. “We have very few units like this in Las Vegas. It’s incredible to enjoy breakfast with this gorgeous view of the Stratosphere as well as downtown.”

A functional and casual family room, also located right off the kitchen, offers comfortable seating and access to an exterior balcony.

The capacious master suite offers a private getaway. It features a separate office with his-and-her work areas, a huge walk-in closet with custom California Closet built-ins and balcony access with views of the mountains and surrounding landscape. A separate seating area showcases Strip views through a floor-to-ceiling window.

The palatial master bath features his-and-her bathrooms. The “designed for her” bathroom is the largest of the two featuring a corner soaking tub with marble surround, walk-in shower, make-up vanity and round window with Strip views. The “his” bath has a walk-in shower, vanity with granite counter and commode.

“I love this bathroom,” Lefkowitz said. “Incredible Crema Marfil marble throughout and you have all this natural light.”

The other main-level bedrooms have private bathrooms and walk-in closets. A third bedroom features access to a balcony with Strip views.

The upstairs entertainment level features a spacious room complete with a full bar.

“The upper level has just under 3,000 square feet,” Lefkowitz said. “It is a game room and lounge.”

The full bar, decorated with custom glass has an icemaker, dishwasher, large wine refrigerator and granite countertop.

“The bar can easily be converted to a kitchen,” Lefkowitz said. “All you would have to install is a cooktop.”

Banks of floor-to-ceiling windows and numerous sliding doors showcase the extensive balcony with a private pool deck, steps leading up to the elevated Jacuzzi, a dual-sided fireplace and stunning vistas of the surrounding landscape.

“We have a really nice space for a barbecue (area),” Lefkowitz said about the open area on the south side of the balcony. “It is already designed for it.”

Access to the upper level can be controlled, allowing the option to restrict guests from accessing the main level.

Turnberry Place is a guard-gated secure community. It encompasses four separate towers, each managed separately. This unit is in Tower 4, the newest tower, which was built in 2005. According to the Clark County Assessor’s office, unit 3704 has had one previous owner. The Woollens purchased the unit in 2008.

The private Stirling Club, located in Turnberry Place, is an opulent club showcasing 73,000 square feet of amenities including a gym, indoor and outdoor pools, spa, palatial dining rooms, lounges and a rare clay tennis court. The club reopened in 2019 after a complete renovation.

“One of the things I love about this community is the Stirling Club,” Lefkowitz said. “It’s well worth the investment to be a member.”

Other community amenities include around-the-clock valet and concierge services, limousine service, an outdoor pool and private underground parking spaces.