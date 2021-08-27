VGK play real estate game: Marc Andre-Fleury

The Vegas Golden Knights and one-time members when they’re not on the ice this off-season are busy buying and selling luxury properties in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sold his Summerlin home a few weeks ago to teammate Max Pacioretty. (Courtesy Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)

Public records show that on Aug. 10 VGK player Max Pacioretty and his wife, Ekaterina, paid $6.4 million for former defenseman Alex Pietrangelo's Summerlin home. (Courtesy Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)

Vegas Golden Knights star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo paid $5.25 million for a lot to build a new luxury home Summerlin's Summit Club. (The Henebrys)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7). (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67). (AP Photo/John Locher)

Marc-André Fleury. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryan Reaves (75). (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This Summerlin mansion has traded hands from Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to teammate Max Pacioretty in the last year. (Courtesy Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo purchased and sold a Summerlin mansion in the last year. (Courtesy Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)

Marc-André Fleury

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches up for another stop versus the Minnesota Wild during the third period of an NHL playoff game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sold his Summerlin mansion to teammate Max Pacioretty for $6.4 million. (Courtesy Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo bought a mansion, seen here, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas for $6 million, property records show. (Courtesy Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)

Marc-André Fleury

The Vegas Golden Knights and former members when they’re not on the ice this offseason are busy buying and selling luxury properties in Las Vegas.

The most recent Las Vegas real estate move saw Golden Knight star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo paying $5.25 million for a lot to build a luxury home in the exclusive Summit Club months after buying a $6 million home in Summerlin that he sold two weeks ago to teammate Max Pacioretty.

The summer-end luxury real estate sales were highlighted by former Golden Knights goaltender Marc Andre-Fleury, who was traded to Chicago in July.

He sold his Summerlin home in The Ridges on Aug. 18. for $8 million, according to Clark County property records. An unnamed buyer paid cash for the home. It was not reported on the Multiple Listing Service of the Las Vegas Realtors association.

And the dealing is not finished. Former Knight Ryan Reaves, who was traded to the New York Rangers in July, has his Summerlin home under contract to close in September.

Alex Pietrangelo

Pietrangelo with his wife, Jayne, paid $5.25 million for the 1.15 acre lot in the Summit Club, which is home to Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.

The 555-acre resort golf course community is also home to Raiders owner Mark Davis and singer Celine Dion. The developer, Discovery Land Co., announced last month it has sold all but five of its 150 lots and was building more condos after 29 of its 31 luxury units sold out. One of those was to Davis.

Last month, a wealthy buyer with ties to the Northern California tech industry paid a record $36 million for 4.47 acres to build an estate in the Summit Club.

It was only in November that the Pietrangelos paid $6 million for a 8,321-square-foot, four-bedroom home on 0.51 acres in The Ridges, according to Clark County property records.

Records show that on Aug. 10, the Pietrangelos sold their home to Pacioretty and his wife, Ekaterina, for $6.4 million.

The home was built in 2018 and sits on a half-acre. It has a 55-plus-foot-long pool and a putting green. It has a garage below ground that holds about 16 cars.

Pacioretty sold his Summerlin home, measuring 7,558 square feet, on Aug. 4 for $6.25 million, according to county property records. The buyer is listed as an LLC.

Marc Andre-Fleury

The $8 million Fleury received is $2.5 million more than the $5.5 million he paid for the home in August 2019. County records show that in April, Fleury switched the home from the Marc Andre-Fleury Revocable Trust to a limited liability company.

Realtors who’ve been to the home before the Fleury acquisition said that when it was on the market a year or so ago, it wasn’t completed and had been that way for years. They said they did not know if Fleury completed it. It was listed in county records as built in 2015.

Whether Fleury moves his family to Chicago or buys another home in Las Vegas isn’t yet known.

Fleury has been represented by luxury Realtor Rhonda Allen with Simply Vegas. Ivan Sher with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties represented the buyer. Both Realtors declined to comment on the matter, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

Realtors said several months ago that Fleury had been talking about buying a lot to build a home in the exclusive Summit Club resort community. They did not know if he had done so.

Fleury had lived in Southern Highlands before he sold his one-story home for $2.3 million in 2019, according to county property records.

The home in The Ridges measures 9,311 square feet and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The property sits on 0.38 acres with a pool and a spa.

Ryan Reaves

Real estate websites list the price tag at $1.2 million for Reaves’ Las Vegas home. Reaves paid $775,900 for it in May 2018, according to country property records.

The two-story home built in 2016 sits on 0.24 acres with four bedrooms and three bathrooms and measures 3,013 square feet. Donald Romero with Listing Haven is reported as the listing agent.

The MLS describes it as “bold, architectural elegance, sophisticated designs, and spectacular views coupled with exclusivity and convenience underscores the beauty.”

The listing said the home near Downtown Summerlin has a private courtyard entry featuring a fireplace lounge with lush landscaping. Three panel sliders showcase the contemporary interior designs and oversized pool yard beyond.

“Whether enjoying dinner from the rooftop deck surrounded by 360 degrees of city and mountain views, or entertaining guests by the heated pool, it is clear why it is a home of distinction,” the listing said.