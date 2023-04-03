Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honors agents

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honored its agents at a recent event. The company closed 10,854 transactions and completed $7.2 billion in real estate sales in 2022. (BHHS)

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties recently announced its 2022 sales achievements. The company closed 10,854 transactions and completed $7.2 billion in real estate sales in 2022.

At an awards program attended by nearly 800 local real estate professionals, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties CEO Troy Reierson recognized executives who have thrived in the past year.

“Not only is the Berkshire Hathaway brand now the No. 4 Most Admired Brand in the world, according to Fortune magazine, but in Southern Nevada our average sales price was the highest in the market and $126,000 more than the average at $625,000 per home. That says so much about our executives and their commitment to providing the absolute best service to their clients.”

Reierson cited multiple initiatives to help the valley’s largest real estate firm continue to grow in 2023. New technology, a new office location under construction and new coaching programs are all underway to help the firm’s sales executives serve their clients and businesses better.

At the program, the company’s Top Ten teams and Top Ten individual sales executives were recognized. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ top 10 individual sales executives for 2022 were:

No. 1 Jung Kim, over $29 million in sales volume

No. 2 Cristine Lefkowitz

No. 3 Jana Shore

No. 4 Nicole Butler

No. 5 Brian Wedewer

No. 6 Tony Vane

No. 7 Jennifer Belcastro

No. 8 Stacey Heroy

No. 9 Jennifer Lee

No. 10 Mark Weinberg

Its Top Ten teams for 2022 were:

No. 1 The Mullin Group, $119 million in sales volume

No. 2 The Napoli Group

No. 3 The Tonnesen Team

No. 4 McGarey-Campa Group

No. 5 Ellen Fahr Group

No. 6 The Carver Team

No. 7 The Crampton Team

No. 8 Angarola Minucci Group

No. 9 The Blankfeld Group

No. 10 The Jack Woodcock Group

Real estate executive Matthew Martinez from the southwest office was named Rookie of the Year and the Summerlin branch, managed by Kristen Makhathini, was named Branch of the Year. Tamara Squires, was named Employee of the Year.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2022, the firm completed $7.2 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.