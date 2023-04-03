57°F
Resale News

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honors agents

Provided Content
April 3, 2023 - 8:43 am
 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honored its agents at a recent event. The company closed 10,854 ...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honored its agents at a recent event. The company closed 10,854 transactions and completed $7.2 billion in real estate sales in 2022. (BHHS)

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties recently announced its 2022 sales achievements. The company closed 10,854 transactions and completed $7.2 billion in real estate sales in 2022.

At an awards program attended by nearly 800 local real estate professionals, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties CEO Troy Reierson recognized executives who have thrived in the past year.

“Not only is the Berkshire Hathaway brand now the No. 4 Most Admired Brand in the world, according to Fortune magazine, but in Southern Nevada our average sales price was the highest in the market and $126,000 more than the average at $625,000 per home. That says so much about our executives and their commitment to providing the absolute best service to their clients.”

Reierson cited multiple initiatives to help the valley’s largest real estate firm continue to grow in 2023. New technology, a new office location under construction and new coaching programs are all underway to help the firm’s sales executives serve their clients and businesses better.

At the program, the company’s Top Ten teams and Top Ten individual sales executives were recognized. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ top 10 individual sales executives for 2022 were:

No. 1 Jung Kim, over $29 million in sales volume

No. 2 Cristine Lefkowitz

No. 3 Jana Shore

No. 4 Nicole Butler

No. 5 Brian Wedewer

No. 6 Tony Vane

No. 7 Jennifer Belcastro

No. 8 Stacey Heroy

No. 9 Jennifer Lee

No. 10 Mark Weinberg

Its Top Ten teams for 2022 were:

No. 1 The Mullin Group, $119 million in sales volume

No. 2 The Napoli Group

No. 3 The Tonnesen Team

No. 4 McGarey-Campa Group

No. 5 Ellen Fahr Group

No. 6 The Carver Team

No. 7 The Crampton Team

No. 8 Angarola Minucci Group

No. 9 The Blankfeld Group

No. 10 The Jack Woodcock Group

Real estate executive Matthew Martinez from the southwest office was named Rookie of the Year and the Summerlin branch, managed by Kristen Makhathini, was named Branch of the Year. Tamara Squires, was named Employee of the Year.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2022, the firm completed $7.2 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty The Moretti Team won several awards at the Coldwell Banker Premi ...
Coldwell Banker celebrates the wins in 2022
Provided Content

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration.

Lee K. Barrett
Lee Barrett named LVR president in 2023
By Debbie Hall RJRealEstate.Vegas

Lee K. Barrett was elected president of the Las Vegas Realtors in 2023. The longtime Las Vegas Realtor was also the president of the association in 2004. There is no record of any other person who has served as president of the association two different times in the past 20 years.

Lee Barrett
LVR reports local home prices leveling off
LVR

Local home prices leveled off last month, with more homes available for sale and fewer changing hands than one year ago.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 25
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas and Las Vegas Realtors are partnering with other local real estate organizations to support Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Lee Barrett
Las Vegas home prices continue to decline
LVR

Local home prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold than one year earlier. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report.

Erick Mata
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS; FEB. 4
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas will present an in-person class on Feb. 17 offering an "Introduction to Commercial Leasing" for those in or considering a career in the commercial real estate industry.

Exceed Photography Group Skye Canyon's annual Fit Fest is slated for March 4. The fitness eve ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 21
Provided Content

Skye Canyon's annual Fit Fest is scheduled for March 4. Runners ranging from hardcore to novices to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty supported many charities this holiday season including the Clark ...
Coldwell Banker supports homeless youth
Provided Content

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty hosted a holiday sock drive at all three of its campuses in conjunction with Las Vegas Realtors to benefit the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth.

Lee Barrett
Home prices give back gains earned in 2022
LVR

The Southern Nevada housing market ended the year with home prices giving back all the ground they gained during 2022. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Housing Division to help first-time homebuyers

