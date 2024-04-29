REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 27

Volunteers from the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) and its partners are teaming up Saturday to renovate and beautify the drop-in center for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY).

Napoli Group to represent new luxury community

The Napoli Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has been selected to lead real estate and lot sales for homes within Southern Highlands Golf Club’s newest community, Olympia Ridge Estates. This marks the first time Southern Highlands has introduced a community dedicated exclusively to contemporary architectural design, offering hillside lots with sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Upon completion, Olympia Ridge Estates will be an expansion of Southern Highlands’ renowned community, with a unique topography including lakes, waterfalls and pine trees. Designed by award-winning architects and builders, each resident can custom design a home that complements the surroundings with fresh modern home designs.

“Launching Olympia Ridge Estates marks a milestone moment for Southern Highlands, introducing custom home lots that offer more than just a residence — but a gateway to unparalleled living,” said Frank Napoli, broker and owner of The Napoli Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “My goal is to continue fostering the community’s growth and nurturing its close-knit, welcoming atmosphere.”

Southern Highlands Country Club, known for its Tuscan-inspired architecture, is set within a secure, 24-hour guard-gated development. It features an 18-hole golf course and one of the most elite golf memberships in the valley. Residents can enjoy restaurants, a wellness facility, pool, parks and trails.

Napoli has an extensive background in real estate and regularly ranks in the top 1 percent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sales nationwide.

He is joined at Southern Highlands by Trent Walford, a prominent real estate executive within The Napoli group, who has been an active Southern Highlands community member for more than a decade and sits on its advisory board.

“Being a member of this community, I can see how special and rare it is,” Walford said. “It is more than a business to me, but rather a lifestyle. I believe our team will help change the landscape of Southern Highlands, showcasing homes that are rarely seen in the Las Vegas market.”

Olympia Ridge Estates’ prime location offers easy access to major attractions and amenities and is within minutes of the Las Vegas Strip, Harry Reid International Airport and Las Vegas Raiders practice facility in addition to a variety of retail shopping options.

For more information, visit thenapoligroup.com.

CALV renovates Nevada homeless youth facility

Volunteers from the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) and its partners are teaming up Saturday to renovate and beautify the drop-in center for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY).

Along with CALV and Las Vegas Realtors (LVR), organizations supporting this cause include the Nevada Appraisal Institute; BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association); Southern Nevada CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member); CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women); IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management); NAIOP Southern Nevada; Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA); and SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors).

CALV is donating and delivering items needed by NPHY. This is the latest example of CALV’s ongoing support for the local nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless youth in Southern Nevada. Last fall, CALV and partners donated $2,500 to NPHY, delivered donated items and renovated NPHY residences.

CALV is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit calv.org.

BHHS opens Summerlin office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., celebrated the opening of its newest Class-A office campus April 2. The opening marked the company’s first mega-office in Southern Nevada.

Located at 1490 Center Crossing Road in Summerlin, the two-story building encompasses over 30,000 square feet of coworking space designed to unify individual teams and client relationships.

The grand opening event began with remarks from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties CEO Troy Reierson and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Other prominent guests included Ward Two Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama and representatives on behalf of Congresswoman Dina Titus.

“The design of our new office is unique to anything we have done before,” Reierson said. “Every aspect was thoughtfully curated to cultivate an atmosphere that promotes teamwork and openness among our agents. From the spacious layout to the furnishings, it is intended to break down barriers and encourage collaboration. We are creating a welcoming environment where agents can interact, engage with clients and seamlessly integrate their professional and personal lives.”

In addition to its strategic and modern design, the new campus provides views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip, along with conference rooms, private offices and a dedicated training center. The layout accommodates current agents, with careful consideration made for future expansion.

“The combination of visionary leadership and a dynamic office space undoubtedly positions us uniquely within the real estate market, enabling us to better serve our clients,” Reierson said. “Our enterprising branch leaders Amanda Lopez, Kristen Makhathini and Janice Higdon are leading development and operations.”

Strategically located within the thriving Summerlin community, the new office is close to key landmarks such as TPC Summerlin and Las Vegas Golf Courses, Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center and Downtown Summerlin.

The new space was developed in collaboration with Stable Development, a longtime development partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The grand opening of the Summerlin location adds to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ existing network of offices throughout the valley, serving every market in Southern Nevada.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit bhhsnv.com.

BHHS Nevada recognizes executives

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced its national and local 2023 sales achievements. The company closed 3,796 transactions and completed $2,055,980,071 in real estate sales in 2023.

“Over the past year, our agents demonstrated true adaptability and resilience as they were dealt a challenging market,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Instead of succumbing to obstacles, they used them as stepping stones to success, turning adversity into opportunity. Their determination led to both national and local recognition, solidifying our position as a prominent leader in the industry.”

At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ HERO Sales Convention, the company’s top local teams were nationally ranked. Among more than 55,000 sales executives in the global network, four Nevada-based teams were recognized:

No. 8 — The Mullin Blankfeld Group, Top 25 Large Teams

No. 13 — The Napoli Group, Top 25 Large Teams

No. 15 — McGarey-Campa Group, Top 25 Medium Teams

No. 23 — The Tonnesen Team, Top 25 Small Teams

Among thousands of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties agents, its top 10 individual sales executives for 2023 were:

No. 1 — Cristine Lefkowitz, over $28.2 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Tony Vane

No. 3 — Jung Kim

No. 4 — Brian Wedewer

No. 5 — Celine Florella-Mendy

No. 6 — Jana Shore

No. 7 — Rochelle Vannoy

No. 8 — Tim Dunn

No. 9 — Rachael Dipietro

No. 10 — Mark Weinberg

The company’s top 10 teams for 2023 were

No. 1 — The Mullin Blankfeld Group, $143.8 million in sales volume

No. 2 — The Napoli Group

No. 3 — McGarey-Campa Group

No. 4 — The Tonnesen Team

No. 5 — The Carver Team

No. 6 — Angarola Minucci Group

No. 7 — Ellen Fahr Group

No. 8 — Gaccione Team

No. 9 — The Crampton Team

No. 10 — The Margita Team

Real estate agent Dr. Janet Duffy from the southwest office was named Rookie of the Year. Paul Navallo was named Employee of the Year.

To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visitbhhsnv.com.