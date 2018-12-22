BHHS Nevada sold half of the top 10 homes in 2018

This year, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executives represented 50 percent of the valley’s top 10 highest priced home sales. With 2018 expected to be its best year to date, the company has performed an average of 10 percent better than the overall market in home sales.

Mark Stark

Gordon Miles

“This clearly demonstrates how the Berkshire Hathaway brand represents and attracts the top agents in the industry,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Our customer-first focus on exposing properties around the world has attributed to our global success in all levels of real estate. While the brand certainly excels in representing luxury properties and buyers, the company has exceeded expectations at all price points and is truly focused on the consumer.”

According to a recent report published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties agents were involved in 50 percent of the valley’s top 10 home sales this year, which accounted for more than $80 million in residential sales. In three of the 10 sales, the firm represented the sellers and the buyers in the transactions.

“This shows that our teams are not only exceptional representatives for their clients’ home listings, but in many cases bring buyers they are also representing,” Miles said. “Our customer-first philosophy includes representing buyers and sellers at all levels, helping them achieve their dream of homeownership. Whether we are working with people buying their first or 10th home, our deep community roots combine with one of the world’s most respected brands to provide the very best service available in the market.”

The firm is on track to exceed its overall sales in 2017, which was its best year to date. Miles attributes part of his firm’s success to the power behind the Berkshire Hathaway brand. Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the world’s fourth most admired company in 2016, 2017 and 2018, with iconic global brands including Apple, Amazon and Starbucks.

“The Berkshire Hathaway brand is extremely powerful for both buyers and sellers,” said Mark Stark, CEO and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties and its parent company Americana Holdings. “In addition to the marketing benefits, Berkshire Hathaway values relationships and authentic communication with clients. When you are represented by our brand, prospective buyers know they can trust that they are dealing with a reputable brand that values its reputation.”

Americana Holdings was recognized by many global organizations this year, including the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame, which is given to companies who have been recognized five or more years on its prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. It was also one of the first corporate sponsors of the Vegas Golden Knights and its real estate sales executives work with many of the city’s professional athletes and sports management executives.