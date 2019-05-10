77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Condo owner complains of being harassed by renter

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 10, 2019 - 4:13 pm
 

Q: I would like to ask for your insight. In our condominium complex we have units owned by out-of-state investors, What are my rights when it comes to dealing with aggressive, threatening behavior from tenants. I have been verbally threatened once by the current tenant living in my building and I called the police. The police thought of it as a freedom of speech since there was no report done. I went to the police station to request a copy and there were no reports. All I have is the police officer’s name.

I spoke to a board member regarding activity with bringing in people inside the renter’s unit. He’s a photographer by trade but he denies making money off the people. I was worried that our association could get in trouble. Our covenants, conditions and restrictions prohibit activity serving or involving the traffic of people. Of course, the tenant will deny any wrongdoing and as a matter of fact threatening me for mentioning something to the association.

I do not know what type of notice or violation was sent to the renter. Do I have any right to know what the association sent to the landlord/tenant?

One very important thing to note, the investor-owner in the past (through his property management company) has rented to high-traffic drug users (prior to passing medical/recreational marijuana), tenants running on treadmill every night, vandalism of property (spitting on pavement in front of my unit and spitting on my car) All tenants remained in the unit for the duration of their leases. All these occurred in one unit in my building, including the current tenant who threatened me.

I sent an email Friday afternoon to the management company of our homeowners association, which I have not received any response yet.

I have lived in the condo for 10 years and have never missed a payment of our HOA dues.

A: You have to contact the police department at the time of the incidents. When meeting with the police officer let the officer know that you want to file a formal complaint and that you would like some report from him or her. Filing a complaint will most likely require you to go to one of the police stations. Find out which one from the police officer.

In addition, the association can send the unit owner a violation notice per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31184, which states the following:

1. “… a unit’s owner or a guest or tenant of a unit’s owner shall not willfully and without legal authority threaten, harass or otherwise engage in a course of conduct against any other person who is … another unit’s owner in his or her common-interest community or a guest or tenant of a unit’s owner in his or her common-interest community which:

(a) Causes harm or serious emotional distress, or the reasonable apprehension thereof, to that person; or

(b) Creates a hostile environment for that person.

2. A person who violates the provisions of subsection 1 is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Please also note that threats and harassment are prohibited by law and is considered a misdemeanor. Often homeowners do not take any action because of their concerns that the tenant (s) or homeowner (s) will retaliate. This is not an easy decision to take action against another resident as you just don’t know the possible repercussions.

Q: We live in a condominium complex with a HOA. We have a guest at a neighbor’s condo with an expired registration sticker on their car. The guest was issued a 48-hour notice or their car would be towed. Before the 48 hours,the tenant claims the guest is now living with her. The HOA s now giving them 60 days until they tow the car. The car now has no license plate at all on it. Does this change the situation? Does the 60 days still apply?

A: Here is what the current law states:

Senate Bill 320 pertains to the subject of the towing of unregistered vehicles. This law pertains to condominiums and town houses that have a common parking area, regardless of whether there is assigned parking. The association may not tow a vehicle if the vehicle is owned or operated by a resident and where the registration has not expired passed 60 days or more. Please note, the association may tow the unregistered vehicle if the vehicle is owned or operated by a non-resident upon verification of the non-resident status.

In your case, the association could have towed the vehicle since there was no license plate and assuming that a current license plate is required in the association’s rules and regulations.

The association appears to be giving the resident’s guest a break.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Yes, HOA’s can be sued that’s why they carry insurance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, associations can be sued, which is why associations carry multiple kinds of insurance. In your case, the lawsuit should be forwarded to the insurance company who provides the directors and officers insurance policy.

Thinkstock
REAL ESTATE SALES: April 18-24
Provided by Accudata

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

The Summit Club has four residents, 35 homes under construction and 30 are in design review. (S ...
Luxury master-planned communities continue to thrive
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

The Las Vegas luxury real estate market had its strongest year since the Great Recession and shows no signs of slowing in 2019.

Barbara Holland
Bids for work must be opened at board meeting
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

When bids are requested, the law requires them to be sealed and opened at a board meeting at which time the amount of each bid is to be announced.

Getty Images
RESALE HOME SALES: APRIL 11-17
Provided by Accudata

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

Barbara Holland
Rude neighbor frays everyone’s nerves
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Sorry to hear that you have such a rude neighbor. The association’s only recourse is to fine the homeowner. Based upon the amount of the fines if they totaled over $500, the board may consider placing a lien on his property.

Barbara Holland
State Legislature should review HOA disclosure policies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The law does require disclosure, unfortunately, it does not state that the candidate can be disqualified by the association, nor does the law state the association has the right to inform the membership of information that should have been disclosed by the candidate that would deem that candidate ineligible.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner thinks planned clubhouse too expensive
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Generally speaking the management company would not be involved in any manner as to the construction of the proposed clubhouse, including the “sales presentation,” unless specifically directed by the declarant board of directors.