Don’t park in the handicap spot

Yes, you were wrong. And, no the association does not by law have to provide you any notice for parking in a handicap spot per NRS 116.3102 (1s).

Barbara Holland

Q: I had my car towed last night. I was parked in a handicap spot in front of the pool. I am a resident in a town home community. I had no prior notices, stickers or warnings. After reading the post it seems like maybe they shouldn’t have towed it without a warning? Am I wrong?

A: Yes, you were wrong. And, no the association does not by law have to provide you any notice for parking in a handicap spot per NRS 116.3102 (1s).

Q: In what situation can a board change the agenda items prior to a meeting?

A: Over the years, there have been proposals for associations to fall under the open meetings law, but these proposed laws have never passed. Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083 (13) provides some flexibility when an association needs to change its agenda. It defines the word “emergency” to include any occurrence or combination of occurrences that: 1. Could not have been reasonably foreseen; 2. Affects the health, welfare and safety of the units or residents of the association; 3. Requires the immediate attention of, and possible action by, the board; 4. Makes it impracticable to comply with sections 2, 3 and 6 of NRS 116.31083, which pertain to agendas and notifications.

NRS 116.31083 addresses the notification of a board meeting to homeowners and addresses the agenda.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.