Five holiday season tips for homeowners

Norman Rosensteel

CAMCO homeowners association management has some suggestions for homeowners to make the season more joyful and safe.

1.) Don’t advertise your fancy gifts. The natural tendency is to put the box from that big screen TV or new computer in front of your house with the garbage. That’s advertising to criminals that you have that item in your house. It’s also a good idea to keep the box for 30 days in case you need to return the item.

2.) No matter how badly you want to show off that beach trip or your kids enjoying grandma’s holiday ham, avoid posting about your out-of-town trip on social media until you are safely home! I have a friend who posted about a trip several years ago. When she returned home her house had been robbed and her car was gone as well.

3.) Plan to take down your holiday decorations by early January. Not only do many homeowners associations require decorations be down by mid-January, but taking them down also extends the life of lights and other décor because the sun deteriorates the wires. You also can look into options for recycling your Christmas tree.

4.) Be cautious with candles. You may love that evergreen scented candle you got as a gift, but be sure to use it only when you’re home and in the room. Wagging tails can easily knock over candles and cause fires. Instead — boil a pot of water with potpourri or cinnamon sticks.

Be sure your extension cords are safely tucked away so visitors don’t trip over them or pets don’t chew them.

5.) Live poinsettia plants are very popular this time of year but they are also mildly poisonous to pets and humans. Keep them out of reach – especially if your cat climbs on the counter.

Norman Rosensteel is an executive with CAMCO homeowners association management.