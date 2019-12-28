44°F
Resale News

Five holiday season tips for homeowners

By Norman Rosensteel Special to RJNewHomes.Vegas
December 27, 2019 - 4:29 pm
 

CAMCO homeowners association management has some suggestions for homeowners to make the season more joyful and safe.

1.) Don’t advertise your fancy gifts. The natural tendency is to put the box from that big screen TV or new computer in front of your house with the garbage. That’s advertising to criminals that you have that item in your house. It’s also a good idea to keep the box for 30 days in case you need to return the item.

2.) No matter how badly you want to show off that beach trip or your kids enjoying grandma’s holiday ham, avoid posting about your out-of-town trip on social media until you are safely home! I have a friend who posted about a trip several years ago. When she returned home her house had been robbed and her car was gone as well.

3.) Plan to take down your holiday decorations by early January. Not only do many homeowners associations require decorations be down by mid-January, but taking them down also extends the life of lights and other décor because the sun deteriorates the wires. You also can look into options for recycling your Christmas tree.

4.) Be cautious with candles. You may love that evergreen scented candle you got as a gift, but be sure to use it only when you’re home and in the room. Wagging tails can easily knock over candles and cause fires. Instead — boil a pot of water with potpourri or cinnamon sticks.

Be sure your extension cords are safely tucked away so visitors don’t trip over them or pets don’t chew them.

5.) Live poinsettia plants are very popular this time of year but they are also mildly poisonous to pets and humans. Keep them out of reach especially if your cat climbs on the counter.

Norman Rosensteel is an executive with CAMCO homeowners association management.

McKensey Bagnell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 28
Provided Content

Cox Communications announced it is entering into a partnership with Henderson to pilot its smart technology in the city’s Water Street District Innovation Corridor.

Barbara Holland
HOA should have given 48-hour notice before towing tuck
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, you should have received some 48-hour notice prior to the truck being towed. As to the six citations that the association claims on the truck, you have the right to receive copies of the citations and meet with the community manager. If the citations are not valid, you do have the right to seek reimbursement for the towing charges.

Barbara Holland
HOA rules still in effect; board can be recalled
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate

Removal of board members fall under Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 (2). A removal election may be called by the homeowners constituting at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the bylaws of the total number of voting members of the association.

Happy Couple Surrounded By Boxes In New Home On Moving Day
Conference to address decline of black homeownership
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

A national organization of real estate professionals is coming to Las Vegas in February to “declare war on the decline of black homeownership” and given the rates in Southern Nevada, it will be the perfect locale to spread that message.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner concerned about SWAT team in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association should be enforcing its regulations in addition to what actions the city of Henderson may take.

Hispanic homeownership has always been higher in Las Vegas than the national average. Census da ...
Vegas homeownership rate below the national average
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Las Vegas has yet to fully recover from the housing downturn a decade ago, and its homeownership rate remains well below the national average with the exception of Hispanics and millennials.

State law says HOA should properly fund reserve
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.3115, it is the association’s responsibility to properly fund the reserves as noted in section 2b, as follows: “The association shall establish adequate reserves funded on a reasonable basis …”

Tim Kelly Kiernan, Amber Diskin and Jullian Batchelor were among the volunteers participating i ...
REAL ESTATE BREIFS- NOV. 30
Provided Content

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) is preparing its biggest donation yet as a sponsor of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive to help local children in need around the holidays.

Barbara Holland
Elderly upstairs neighbor says she can’t handle repair work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should first seek out the management company for assistance to help explain and assist the upstairs neighbor to do the repairs. If that does not work, you could contact the Aging Disability Services Division of the State of Nevada at 775-687-4210 for their advice.

Barbara Holland
HOA to crack down on homeowners who aren’t landscaping backyards
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

One recommendation is for your board to have the management company send a letter to those homeowners stating the requirement from the CCRs. In that letter, management can request a copy of their architectural approval letter and or taking a photograph of their backyard.