GLVAR honors its “40 Under 40,” Hall of Fame members

William J. Alt, NextHome Integrity (Courtesy)

Julie C. Youngblood, Keller Williams Realty Southwest (Courtesy)

Krystal A. Sherry, Hudson Real Estate (Courtesy)

Georgia Purpura, Keller Williams Realty Southwest (Courtesy)

Charmaine Prospero, Northcap Residential (Courtesy)

Joseph Y. Lee, eProNet Realty (Courtesy)

Holly Marquardt, All Vegas Valley Realty (Courtesy)

Omar A. Lopez, BHHS Nevada Properties (Courtesy)

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and its Young Professionals Network of Las Vegas recently announced the winners of its annual “40 Under 40” awards.

The awards program was created to acknowledge the top 40 local Realtors under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in their careers and service to their community, the real estate industry and their state, local and national associations.

Honorees were chosen by a selection committee of GLVAR members, who also considered their professional designations, contributions to charities and to GLVAR’s Political Survival Fund, as well as their annual real estate sales transactions and number of properties they manage.

The winners will be honored at an April 27 event at the Hard Rock Hotel &Casino in Las Vegas. They also will be recognized in various ways by GLVAR, including being featured in GLVAR’s monthly Southern Nevada Realtor publication.

For information or tickets to the awards event, email vleanos@glvar.org.

GLVAR and its YPN group also inducted eight into its “40 Under 40” Hall of Fame, for members who have been named to the top 40 for three consecutive years.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:

■ William J. Alt, NextHome Integrity

■ Joseph Y. Lee, eProNet Realty

■ Omar A. Lopez, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Holly Marquardt, All Vegas Valley Realty

■ Charmaine Prospero, Northcap Residential

■ Georgia Purpura, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

■ Krystal A. Sherry, Hudson Real Estate

■ Julie C. Youngblood, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

YPN’s “40 Under 40” honorees for 2017 include:

■ Nora E. Aguirre, Source Realty

■ Jordan D. Betten, Coldwell Banker Premier

■ Amanda Bolton, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Christina Cova-Simmons, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Shawn Cunningham, RE/MAX Advantage

■ Amber M. DeLillo, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Bobby R. Deveraux, Shorewood Real Estate

■ Andrew Dionne, Barrett and Co., Inc.

■ Jeff T. Ehlert, Blue Diamond Realty LLC

■ Wasim Faranesh, Black &Cherry Real Estate

■ Jim C. Fong, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

■ Stephanie Fontaine, Urban Nest Realty

■ Robert Gluskin, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Sevak Grigor, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Randy K. Hatada, Xpand Realty &Property Management

■ Sara H. Jessa, Urban Nest Realty

■ Ronald J. Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

■ Lola Karacsonyi, Monopoly Realty &Management, Inc.

■ Troy J. Kearns, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Ryan King, King Realty Group

■ Eric A. Kruger, Windermere Prestige Properties

■ Alexandra Malenkina, Nevada Realty Experts

■ Jason Mattson, Orange Realty Group LLC

■ James J. McGuire, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Paulina McKinney, Urban Nest Realty

■ Michael McNamara, Coldwell Banker Premier

■ Cassandra A. Mor, the Mor Group

■ Mark D. Perry, Local Realty

■ Nicholas J. Puglia, Coldwell Banker Premier

■ Yared Rivera, Realty One Group, Inc.

■ Stephen E. Roberts Jr., SER Realty LLC

■ Maureen Robison, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Robert Andy Stahl, Raintree Real Estate

■ Duc T. Su, Pordes Residential Sales &Marketing LLC

■ Sasha Terry, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Angela K. Tina, Urban Nest Realty

■ Rexalynn M. Walberg, Goliath Properties

■ Geoffrey S. Zahler, Zahler Properties LLC

■ Kamyar Zargari, Triumph Property Management Company

■ Melissa L. Zimbelman, Luxe International Realty

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com. Email your real estate questions to communications@glvar.org.