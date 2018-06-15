GLVAR leaders meet with national leaders to promote housing issues

Leaders of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors joined more than 9,000 of their peers from all over the country in Washington, D.C., last month to promote issues that are important to homeowners and the real estate industry.

2018 GLVAR President Chris Bishop

Leaders of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors joined more than 9,000 of their peers from all over the country in Washington, D.C., last month to promote issues that are important to homeowners and the real estate industry.

At the Realtors Legislative Meeting &Trade Expo, held from May 14 to May 19, GLVAR board members, staff and other association leaders met with members of Congress and Trump administration officials to discuss and advance policies on several concerns, including housing inventory and affordability, the National Flood Insurance Program, and net neutrality protections to ensure that the internet offers equal access to businesses and consumers.

As part of a yearlong campaign organized by the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR members also participated in events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the signing of the federal Fair Housing Act. Several gatherings during the week focused on the importance of equal opportunity in housing and highlighted the role Realtors play in furthering this cause.

“Our day-to-day business is influenced by the decisions made by our policymakers, and what happens on Capitol Hill matters tremendously to the real estate industry, our livelihood, and the existing and future property owners we serve,” NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall said during the expo. “That’s why so many Realtors are here in Washington this week, focusing Congress’ attention on the issues that bear significant weight on our industry.”

NAR is urging Congress to add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes to the Fair Housing Act. Such protections are included in the Code of Ethics all Realtors swear to uphold. The code details commitments NAR members make to provide equal professional service regardless of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status and national origin.

“Realtors are proud to lead the way toward greater equality in housing opportunities, and we urge Congress to adopt fair housing protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” Mendenhall added.

GLVAR President Chris Bishop, a longtime local Realtor, said he enjoyed attending the midyear NAR meetings, especially sharing experiences with his peers from around the nation and meeting with members of Nevada’s congressional delegation to discuss such issues.

“It’s one of the best parts of my job as GLVAR president,” he said. “It’s a privilege to represent Las Vegas and Nevada in this way. It also reminds us how influential our association has become as the nation’s largest trade organization.”

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 14,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com. E-mail your real estate questions to ask@glvar.org.