65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Resale News

HOA argument escalates into complaint of bullying

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
November 29, 2020 - 1:06 pm
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Q: During a workshop for the homeowners association Board Member A made a statement and Board Member B didn’t agree. It turned into an argument. After the workshop, there were text messages and emails exchanged. They have not spoken since that day. Board Member B is claiming that Board Member A was bullying them during the argument and has filed a complaint under the bullying policy of the association.

Do bullying policies really apply when two people have an argument? Board Member B says they suffered emotional distress because of Board Member A. But couldn’t Board Member A claim the same thing? Both of them said angry things to each other.

Board Member B doesn’t want A to communicate with them at all. Board Member A knows about the bullying complaint because Board Member B copied Board Member A in their email to the management company.

Board Member A said they are not going to pursue a bullying complaint because it was an argument, bullying was not involved. Board Member A was going to apologize for their part in the situation and then B sent the bullying complaint email, and now they are not.

These board members have worked together for several years and had disagreements on things before and it’s been resolved. They are not friends, just neighbors. In this situation, it looks like each person pushed personal hot buttons for the other person and they both got very upset and it escalated.

If the bullying goes forward, would the other board members even be able to hold a hearing? We only have four board members. A and B would be out of the discussion.

The remaining board members must have their own opinions of the situation. What if they don’t feel they can be unbiased?

Thank you for your time.

A: Without getting political, we have been living under very stressful conditions over the past nine months. It doesn’t look that these conditions will go away soon. I have observed the tensions as I am sure my readers have also seen in situations where in the past, we would not have considered the incident, “big deal.”

The bottom line is that the two board members need to put aside their personal feelings and work for the betterment of the association and your homeowners. If it comes to the point of a hearing, the remaining board members should have the Nevada Real Estate Division become involved. Contact them and find out what options would be best for your association in dealing with a formal complaint, if one is made.

Q: I have been reading your articles on displaying signs in the yard at an HOA. In our community we have plenty of outrageous signs on both sides. However, we recently had a resident fly a Confederate flag. This is upsetting so many people, including me. Would you please tell me the law on flying controversial flags or signs like this.

Thank you for your time.

A: And I thought that I had seen the last of the flag emails! The only flags that are covered under Nevada Revised Statute 116 protection is the flag of the United States of America and of the state of Nevada. You would need to review the association’s governing documents. Often, flags can be found under architectural guidelines or under the rules and regulations. A regulation with the “least of resistance” is one that states that the only flags that can be flown in the community is the flags of the United State of America and the state of Nevada. Any other flags flying would be in violation regardless of what was written on them. The association would then follow its established enforcement and fine policy.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
2
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
3
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
4
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
5
LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts
LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A continuing violation fine can be assessed by the homeowners association each week against a u ...
Homeowner in fight with HOA over vehicle
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31031 (7), if a fine is not cured within 14 days or within any longer period that may be established by the board, the violation shall be deemed a “continuing violation.” The board may impose an additional fine for the violation for each seven-day period or portion thereof that the violation is not cured. Any additional fine may be imposed without providing the opportunity to cure the violation and without the notice and opportunity to be heard.

Rick Piette, owner
Boom in the gloom: Interest rates drop to historic lows
By Rick Piette RJRealEstate.Vegas

Last week the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to the lowest level in nearly 50 years. Today’s rates are, on average, more than a full percentage point lower than they have been over the last five years.

Homeowner says HOA has ‘double standard’ in enforcing rules
Homeowner says HOA has ‘double standard’ in enforcing rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

While I understand your frustration, the board should, at least, prepare a game plan. This plan would be partially supported by the reserve study, which itemizes the capital amenities as to when improvements should be made and at what approximate costs.

Barbara Holland
HOA president’s father should not have been on ballot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would caution associations about having family members serving on the board of directors at the same time. If a complaint is made to the Nevada Real Estate Division, your association better be able to document the process of how the second family member was elected or appointed.

HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There is no state law pertaining to the parking of an unregistered vehicle in your garage. There may be a vehicular regulation from you association that requires registered vehicles in the parking lot. As long as your unregistered vehicle is in the garage and not in the streets, the association should not be able to fine you.

Barbara Holland
HOA board does not like the house paint color
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I’m a disabled American Veteran. I need help against what I believe to be an unfair request from my homeowners association, which is placing me in a physical and financial hardship.

CAMCO Landyn Noghrehkar , 6 , enjoys trick or treating in a northwest valley neighborhood. Thi ...
Tips on how to stay safe and still enjoy Halloween
Provided Content

With Halloween around the corner, families are looking for ways to keep the season lively and fun, but safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Julio Arteaga, a community manager for CAMCO of Nevada, oversees more than 10 valley communities and has some insights on how to keep the Halloween spirit high with pandemic safety guidelines in place.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Watershed-Wise Residential Design class will cover strat ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar are now available. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to support The Animal Foundation.

Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Be careful. You do not want to be accused of making libelous statements. If you decide to start a newsletter make sure that it specifically states that the publication is from you and holds your opinions. It should not give an impression that the newsletter is an official one from the association.

Barbara Holland
Removing the HOA board won’t solve the insurance problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Note: Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the Emergency Directive 033 adjusting the statewide standards on gatherings. The new directive adjusts the previous limitations on gatherings from 50 people to 250 people or 50 percent of the occupancy, whichever is less. This applies to both indoor and outdoor venues.