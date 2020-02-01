60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

HOAs should equally enforce its regulations

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 31, 2020 - 4:18 pm
 

NOTE: One of my recent articles addressed the removal of a director by the homeowners. It was in response to a generic question from a reader. I was reminded that Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 (1) has the following statement: “notwithstanding any provision of the declaration or bylaws to the contrary. …”

What this clause means is if your governing document, either the covenants, conditions and restrictions or the bylaws, allows the board to remove a director, then the process would be that in those documents and not the more common practice of removing directors by the homeowners.

In the reader’s case, the bylaws allow a director to be removed by the board who has three consecutive unexcused absences or is not a member in good standing.

If you have such a clause that would allow the board to remove a director, please check with your legal counsel as to the definition of a member in good standing and if such definition is in the governing documents.

Q: Our homeowners association has design guidelines that cover wall maintenance. Essentially it is the homeowners’ responsibility to remove chemical efflorescence that is created by the leaching of salts and minerals from irrigation stations. These rules are enforced (as well as others) through the community standards office of the management company. I was recently cited and required to clean the efflorescence from my walls, which I did, and I also notified the community standards office that the wall was cleaned.

On my walks around our development I see many common area walls that have the same efflorescence deposits that I was cited for but they have not been cleaned. I relayed this information to the HOA and also did so a couple of years back when I was cited for the same problem. In the two years that I have kept records about these common area walls, no cleaning, to my knowledge, has taken place.

My questions are:

1. Shouldn’t the HOA be held to the same standards that the homeowners are held to?

2. Having brought this subject up twice and with pictures, and receiving no signs of compliance by the HOA, what do you recommend as my next course of action?

A: The short answer is yes the association should equally enforce its regulations and that homeowners who are violating the governing documents should be held to the same standard as you to the maintenance of the wall.

By law, the association cannot discuss the violation status of homeowners who are in violation of the governing documents. (NRS 116.31175 (4b). You would not know if these homeowners are being fined on a weekly basis. What you can do is to send a written letter to the board and management company requesting that you receive the general records concerning each violation other than a violation involving failure to pay an assessment.

(NRS 116.31175 (5). This section of the law requires associations to maintain a general record concerning violations. It must contain a general description of the nature of the violation and the type of the sanction imposed, be it a fine or a construction penalty.

The record must not contain the name or address of the homeowner or any other personal information that could be used to identify the person or location of the unit. The record must be maintained in an organized and convenient filing system or data system.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA president is ‘off the rails’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Decisions that impact the association need to be approved by the board of directors. Your board needs to discuss protocol with the president and each director.

Danny Welsh
Experts bullish on Las Vegas housing market
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday at Lake Las Vegas for a resort-style clubhouse that will serve Del Webb’s first age-qualified community in the valley in more than a decade. Analysts said it’s a further sign of the strength in the 2020 new home market. Del Webb, part of the Pulte Group, will open Del Webb Lake Las Vegas and a community in North Las Vegas early this year.

Barbara Holland
No one wants to be on the HOA Architectural Review Committee
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes. Unfortunately, this is a common problem for many associations in finding volunteers, especially homeowners who have experience in reviewing architectural requests.

Barbara Holland
HOA has no authority to evict problem renter from home
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, other than fining the homeowner, the association has no eviction authority to remove the tenant from the community.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners deserve explanation why HOA did not follow reserve study
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If your association is not funding the reserves as recommended by the reserve specialist, the association would need to develop a funding plan designed in an actuarially sound manner which will ensure that sufficient money is available when the association is obligated to maintain, repair, replacement and restoration of the major components.

McKensey Bagnell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 28
Provided Content

Cox Communications announced it is entering into a partnership with Henderson to pilot its smart technology in the city’s Water Street District Innovation Corridor.

Norman Rosensteel
Five holiday season tips for homeowners
By Norman Rosensteel Special to RJNewHomes.Vegas

CAMCO homeowners association management has some suggestions for homeowners to make the holidays more joyful and safe.

Barbara Holland
HOA should have given 48-hour notice before towing truck
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, you should have received some 48-hour notice prior to the truck being towed. As to the six citations that the association claims on the truck, you have the right to receive copies of the citations and meet with the community manager. If the citations are not valid, you do have the right to seek reimbursement for the towing charges.

Barbara Holland
HOA rules still in effect; board can be recalled
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate

Removal of board members fall under Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 (2). A removal election may be called by the homeowners constituting at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the bylaws of the total number of voting members of the association.