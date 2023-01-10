54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Resale News

Home prices give back gains earned in 2022

LVR
January 10, 2023 - 8:56 am
 
Lee Barrett
Lee Barrett

The Southern Nevada housing market ended the year with home prices giving back all the ground they gained during 2022. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report.

LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during December was $425,000. That’s down 1.4 percent from November and matches the median price from December 2021. It’s also down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May of 2022.

The median price of local condos and townhomes sold in December was $246,950. That’s down 5 percent from the previous month, and down from the all-time record price of $285,000 in May. Condo and townhome prices are still up 2 percent from $242,000 in December 2021.

“Besides entering what is usually the slowest time of year for the housing market, rising mortgage interest rates are causing a contraction,” said 2023 LVR President Lee Barrett, a longtime local Realtor who took over as president of the association in January. “At the same time, people should know that these things are cyclical and that the sky is not falling. With prices leveling off and more homes available for sale, we’re seeing a more balanced market that makes things easier for buyers. It’s also a supply issue. We have more listings and fewer buyers.”

Despite the recent slowdown, local home prices are still more than triple what they were during their post-recession bottom in January of 2012, when the median single-family home price in Southern Nevada was $118,000.

By the end of December, LVR reported 6,211 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s up 175.9 percent from the same time last year. Likewise, the 1,390 condos and townhomes listed without offers in December represent a 259.2 percent jump from one year earlier.

LVR reported a total of 1,926 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold in December. Compared to December of 2021, sales were down 51.7 percent for homes and down 52.6 percent for condos and townhomes.

With more homes available and fewer selling, the sales pace in December equates to nearly a four-month supply of properties available for sale — compared to less than a one-month supply at this time one year ago.

Barrett said 2022 ended on a much different note from 2021 — which was a record year for existing home sales in Southern Nevada, with 50,010 homes, condos, townhomes and other residential properties selling.

That was the first time LVR reported more than 50,000 local properties changing hands in a year, and it topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales. By comparison, LVR reported 41,155 total sales during 2020.

During December, LVR found that 22.2 percent of all local property sales were purchased with cash. That’s down from 27.9 percent one year ago, and is well below the March 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5 percent.

The number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 0.7 percent of all existing local property sales in December. That compares to 0.4 percent of all sales one year ago, 0.9 percent of all sales two years ago, 1.8 percent of all sales three years ago, 2.9 percent four years ago and 3.6 percent five years ago.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of December 2022. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during December was nearly $788 million for homes and more than $101 million for condos, high-rise condos and townhomes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in December were down 51.1 percent for homes and down 54.2 percent for condos and townhomes.

■ In December, 68 percent of all existing local homes and 66.8 percent of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days. That’s down from one year earlier, when 90.2 percent of all existing local homes and 90.6 percent of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
4
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
5
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Housing Division to help first-time homebuyers

Jaron Hildebrand
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 24
Provided Content

Nevada HAND hosted a lease-up event at its new community, Decatur Commons Senior, at 450 S. Decatur Blvd. in November. There are only 10 of the 480 new apartment units available as of press deadline.

Doug McIntrye
Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards
PROVIDED CONTENT

Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Brandon Roberts
Las Vegas home prices, sales decline
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows the recent slowdown in the local housing market continuing, with declining home prices and sales.

Doug Roberts
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 3
Provided Content

Panattoni Development Co. announced that partner Doug Roberts will be a speaker at GlobeSt. Industrial 2022, which will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sebastian Stutz
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 19
By Lyn Collier Las Vegas Business Press

Nevada Rural Housing is building Hafen Village, 96-unit development, in Mesquite. It will provide a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom energy-efficient apartments with patios/balconies, as well as generous indoor and outdoor amenities for those at or below 50 percent of area median income.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: OCT. 22
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a new Class-A office complex in Summerlin South.

Tom Blanchard
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

CALV honors Susy Vasquez as Member of the Year

Jac Lindell and daughter, Ashea Lindell-Gray
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: SEPT. 24
Provided Content

Miltson Consulting recently completed the sale of the first office condo at The Office, a two-story, newly remodeled building on Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. Originally developed for Nevada National Bank and built in 1963, the historic building’s classic architecture is hard to find in Las Vegas.

More stories for you
Las Vegas home prices, sales decline
Las Vegas home prices, sales decline
Luxury market tied to continued migration of wealthy Californians
Luxury market tied to continued migration of wealthy Californians
Las Vegas home prices lose all of 2022’s gains
Las Vegas home prices lose all of 2022’s gains
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Builders’ home sales drop hard in Summerlin, across Las Vegas
Builders’ home sales drop hard in Summerlin, across Las Vegas
Odors have high-rise condo owner seeking solutions
Odors have high-rise condo owner seeking solutions