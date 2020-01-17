58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Homeowner says HOA president is ‘off the rails’

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 17, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

Q: Our HOA president has gone a little off the rails. This month, she installed landscaping lights on a stretch of common HOA property that happens to be in front of her yard and plugged them into HOA power without board or HOA approval. Several torch-and-pitchfork-wielding neighbors who like the lights — and enjoy the board president’s lovely cocktail parties — are claiming this is no big deal. Is it?

PS: I assume you keep all emails anonymous, but may I please request anonymity just in case. Our president is big on retribution, too.

A: Decisions that impact the association need to be approved by the board of directors. Your board needs to discuss protocol with the president and each director.

Q: What is usually required to change CC&Rs? Ours have been in effect for 50 years

A: Please review the amendment procedure in your CC&Rs, which would allow you to make changes subject to the homeowner approval. Some changes are considered “material changes,” which would also need approval by the lenders. Changes in Nevada Revised Statute 116 allow a process for the membership to change their CC&Rs even if the association did not receive any responses from the lenders.

Q: There seems to be enough ambiguity concerning this simple issue to make its potential outcome very disturbing.

If an HOA’s bylaws state that its board of directors may remove a board member for missing three consecutive unexcused board meetings, does the board have the authority to remove that member from the board entirely or only as an officer? How does NRS 116 support or refute such an action?

A: NRS 116.31036 pertains to the removal of a member of the executive board. Only homeowners can remove a director from the board. The board can only vote to remove a director as an officer and select another director to serve in that position.

NOTE: Here are some upcoming classes offered by the state Real Estate Division. To register online, visit www.red.nv.gov. All classes are held at Nevada State Business Center, 3300 W. Sahara Ave., fourth floor, Nevada Room. All two-hour classes are held from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

■ Jan. 27 — Fiduciary Duty

■ Feb. 3 — 2019 Legislative Updates

■ Feb. 10 — Understanding CIC/HOA Meetings

■ Feb. 24 — Robert’s Rules of Order in a CIC/HOA

■ March 9 — Understanding CIC/HOA Record Keeping

■ March 23 — Sale of a Unit in a Common-Interest Community

■ March 30 — Governing Documents vs. NRS 116

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danny Welsh
Experts bullish on Las Vegas housing market
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday at Lake Las Vegas for a resort-style clubhouse that will serve Del Webb’s first age-qualified community in the valley in more than a decade. Analysts said it’s a further sign of the strength in the 2020 new home market. Del Webb, part of the Pulte Group, will open Del Webb Lake Las Vegas and a community in North Las Vegas early this year.

Barbara Holland
No one wants to be on the HOA Architectural Review Committee
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes. Unfortunately, this is a common problem for many associations in finding volunteers, especially homeowners who have experience in reviewing architectural requests.

Barbara Holland
HOA has no authority to evict problem renter from home
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, other than fining the homeowner, the association has no eviction authority to remove the tenant from the community.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners deserve explanation why HOA did not follow reserve study
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If your association is not funding the reserves as recommended by the reserve specialist, the association would need to develop a funding plan designed in an actuarially sound manner which will ensure that sufficient money is available when the association is obligated to maintain, repair, replacement and restoration of the major components.

McKensey Bagnell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 28
Provided Content

Cox Communications announced it is entering into a partnership with Henderson to pilot its smart technology in the city’s Water Street District Innovation Corridor.

Norman Rosensteel
Five holiday season tips for homeowners
By Norman Rosensteel Special to RJNewHomes.Vegas

CAMCO homeowners association management has some suggestions for homeowners to make the holidays more joyful and safe.

Barbara Holland
HOA should have given 48-hour notice before towing truck
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, you should have received some 48-hour notice prior to the truck being towed. As to the six citations that the association claims on the truck, you have the right to receive copies of the citations and meet with the community manager. If the citations are not valid, you do have the right to seek reimbursement for the towing charges.

Barbara Holland
HOA rules still in effect; board can be recalled
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate

Removal of board members fall under Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 (2). A removal election may be called by the homeowners constituting at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the bylaws of the total number of voting members of the association.

Happy Couple Surrounded By Boxes In New Home On Moving Day
Conference to address decline of black homeownership
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

A national organization of real estate professionals is coming to Las Vegas in February to “declare war on the decline of black homeownership” and given the rates in Southern Nevada, it will be the perfect locale to spread that message.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner concerned about SWAT team in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association should be enforcing its regulations in addition to what actions the city of Henderson may take.