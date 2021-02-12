66°F
Resale News

Housing prices still rising; supply shrinking

Provided Content
February 12, 2021 - 1:13 pm
 
Aldo Martinez
Aldo Martinez

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows the local housing market started 2021 with home prices still rising and the housing supply still shrinking.

LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during January held steady at $345,000. That matches the all-time record set in November and tied in December of 2020. It’s also up 13.1 percent from a median price of $305,000 in January 2020. Local condos and town homes also posted double-digit gains compared to one year ago, selling for a median price of $193,000 in January. That’s up 10.3 percent from $175,000 in January of 2020.

“The local housing market continues to perform better during this pandemic than most of us expected,” said 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez. “This month’s statistics are especially encouraging when you consider that January is usually one of the slowest months for both home sales and prices.”

Martinez, a longtime local Realtor who took over as president of the association Jan. 1, said the number of local homes available for sale remains well below the six-month supply considered to be a balanced market. In fact, he said the sales pace in January equates to less than a one-month supply of existing homes available for sale, creating a housing shortage.

“There has been a lot of news lately about the local and national housing supply being at or near an all-time low,” he said. “But this also presents a great opportunity for sellers, who’ve never seen a better time to sell their home for top dollar.”

By the end of January, LVR reported 2,315 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 52.8 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 847 properties listed without offers in January represent a 40.3 percent drop from one year ago.

LVR reported a total of 3,262 existing local homes, condos and town homes were sold during January. Compared to the same time last year, January sales were up 15.5 percent for homes and up 5.4 percent for condos and town homes.

According to LVR, the total number of existing local homes, condos, town homes and other residential properties sold in Southern Nevada during 2020 was 41,617. That’s up from 41,269 total sales in 2019. By comparison, LVR reported 42,876 total sales in 2018 and 45,388 in 2017.

For years, Southern Nevada made national news for riding a real estate roller-coaster, with pre-recession home prices soaring to record highs and then falling faster than almost anywhere else in the U.S. during the Great Recession. Since the pandemic started last year, the local housing market has been more in line with national trends, with a shortage of homes available for sale and historically low mortgage interest rates contributing to increasing sales and record prices.

During January, LVR reported that 21.3 percent of all local property sales were purchased with cash. That compares to 24.3 percent one year ago. That’s well below the February 2013 peak of 59.5 percent, suggesting that cash buyers and investors have been less active in the local housing market.

Despite the coronavirus crisis and economic downturn, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 1.2 percent of all existing local property sales in January. That compares to 2.7 percent of all sales one year ago, 2.8 percent two years ago, 4.3 percent three years ago and 11 percent four years ago.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of January 2021. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

• The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during January was more than $1.1 billion for homes and nearly $131 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in January were up 37.9 percent for homes and up 12.2 percent for condos and town homes.

• Homes have been selling faster than they were one year earlier. In January, 80.7 percent of all existing local homes and 75.5 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year ago, when 68.8 percent of all existing local homes and 66.2 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

THE LATEST
Kevin Sigstad
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 13
Provided Content

Kevin Sigstad, a former president of the statewide Nevada Realtors and the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, has been elected to serve as a National Association of Realtors regional vice president.

(File photo)
HOA community gate damaged car
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have lived in (a group of) town homes group (with) 117 units in Henderson. (It) has a gate with a sign reading: “Association not responsible for damage by gate to vehicle.”

(Getty Images)
HOA says garage cannot be used as gym
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many associations have specific regulations that the garage is to be use solely for residents’ vehicles. This is especially true where parking is limited in the common area

State law supports homeowner keeping his gazebo
State law supports homeowner keeping his gazebo
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

ccording to an article that was published a number of years ago by attorney John Leach, “… the enforceability of an ARC violation against an existing or new homeowner with homes that have ARC violations is dependent on several factors including, but not limited to, the length of time the home has been in violation. If the Architectural Review Committee violation has knowingly existed for more than one year, case law supports the conclusion that the association could not successfully enforce the violation.”

HOA boards struggle with virtual meetings
HOA boards struggle with virtual meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With the recent changes in the meeting restrictions, association boards can continue to do successful hearings using Zoom or Webex. For those homeowners who do not have the ability to attend a virtual hearing, association boards can schedule a personal meeting with the homeowner, abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, such as 6-foot social distancing and all wearing masks.

Past time to take down those political signs
Past time to take down those political signs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Per the county ordinances, the political flags and signs should be removed as the election is over. Please remove them so that you don’t become a recipient of a violation letter or a hearing/fine letter.

Content of HOA emails determines who can receive them
Content of HOA emails determines who can receive them
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I do not believe associations fall under the Nevada Open Records Act. Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 and NRS 116.3118 pertain to information as to what homeowners can receive or not receive from their associations.

Upstairs condo may have damage from past flooding
Upstairs condo may have damage from past flooding
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Call the management company and asked for the name and contact number of the association’s insurance company. The insurance company should have some information concerning the original leak.